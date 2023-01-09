Advanced search
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:14 2023-01-09 am EST
307.36 USD   -2.30%
10:01aCACI's Linda Braun Receives Pinnacle Award for Space Industry Executive of the Year
BU
10:01aCACI International Schedules Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call
BU
01/05CACI International Wins $2.25 Billion Contract From Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency
MT
CACI International Schedules Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call

01/09/2023 | 10:01am EST
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, will release financial results for the fiscal 2023 second quarter after market close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

The company will host a conference call the following morning on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Members of CACI’s senior management team will discuss fiscal 2023 second quarter results followed by a question-and-answer session.

You can listen to the call and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at https://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.


All news about CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
10:01aCACI's Linda Braun Receives Pinnacle Award for Space Industry Executive of the Year
BU
10:01aCACI International Schedules Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call
BU
01/05CACI International Wins $2.25 Billion Contract From Defense Counterintelligence and Sec..
MT
01/05CACI Wins $2.25 Billion Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency Background Inve..
BU
01/05CACI International Inc Wins $2.25 Billion Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agen..
CI
01/04North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
01/03Morgan Stanley Upgrades CACI International to Overweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Pric..
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Still Sputtering Ahead of Friday Close
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech
MT
2022CACI International's CACI-ISS Gets $68.8 Million Modification to US Army Contract
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 613 M - -
Net income 2023 371 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 392 M 7 392 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
CACI International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 314,61 $
Average target price 325,57 $
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey D. MacLauchlan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael A. Daniels Chairman
Glenn Kurowski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory G. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC4.66%7 392
ACCENTURE PLC0.89%169 532
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.39%142 579
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.99%129 923
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.54%99 625
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.96%73 179