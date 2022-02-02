Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CACI International Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CACI International : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

02/02/2022 | 03:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
BRADFORD GREGORY R
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC /DE/ [CACI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Executive, CACI Limited /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
TWO RESTON OVERLOOK , 12021 SUNSET HILLS ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
RESTON VA 20190
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
BRADFORD GREGORY R
TWO RESTON OVERLOOK
12021 SUNSET HILLS ROAD
RESTON, VA20190

Chief Executive, CACI Limited
Signatures
Gregory R. Bradford 2022-02-02
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

CACI International Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 20:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
03:49pCACI INTERNATIONAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
02/01Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on CACI International to $286 From $299, Keeps Equa..
MT
02/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Futures -2-
DJ
01/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A difficult month for Wall Street finally ends
01/31CACI International to Participate in Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials ..
BU
01/31Raymond James Upgrades CACI International to Outperform From Market Perform; Price Targ..
MT
01/31ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, Tesla...
01/27CACI INTERNATIONAL INC /DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
01/27CACI International Inc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
01/26CACI INTERNATIONAL : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 327 M - -
Net income 2022 376 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 774 M 5 774 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
CACI International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 246,68 $
Average target price 304,09 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Mutryn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael A. Daniels Chairman
Daniel J. Doody Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Glenn Kurowski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC-8.08%5 774
ACCENTURE PLC-14.75%223 362
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.67%187 981
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.40%121 543
INFOSYS LIMITED-6.13%99 306
SNOWFLAKE INC.-16.23%86 916