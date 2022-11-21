Advanced search
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:23 2022-11-21 am EST
305.36 USD   +0.53%
11/18Insider Sell: Caci International
MT
11/04CACI Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michael A. Daniels, Named Hall of Fame Honoree by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council
BU
11/03Insider Sell: Caci International
MT
CACI Named to Forbes Best Employer for Veterans 2022

11/21/2022 | 11:16am EST
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been named to the Forbes 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. This is CACI’s third consecutive year being named to the list.

CACI has approximately 22,000 employees, 38% of whom are veterans, military spouses, or current members of the National Guard and Reserves. As a longtime mission partner with the Department of Defense, CACI places a high priority on creating a welcoming, beneficial, and purposeful work environment for military members to continue their mission.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “It is an honor to have so many veterans as part of our workforce, providing invaluable technology and expertise across the federal government. Here at CACI, we have a deep respect for the Armed Forces at every level of the organization and our place on this list is a testament to our dedication to those who have served.”

The list honors the 200 companies that received the highest scores based on a survey of more than 5,000 American veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Survey participants work either part- or full-time for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Companies are evaluated based on working conditions, diversity and inclusion, and other factors.

Visit us to learn more about continuing your mission at CACI.

About CACI
CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 608 M - -
Net income 2023 371 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 137 M 7 137 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,9%
Managers and Directors
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey D. MacLauchlan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael A. Daniels Chairman
Glenn Kurowski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory G. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC12.83%7 137
ACCENTURE PLC-30.89%180 518
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.56%149 933
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.46%133 485
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.83%106 204
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.59%81 921