    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
308.34 USD   +0.11%
CACI Wins $2.25 Billion Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency Background Investigation Fieldwork Contract
BU
01/04North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
01/03Morgan Stanley Upgrades CACI International to Overweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to $355 From $325
MT
CACI Wins $2.25 Billion Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency Background Investigation Fieldwork Contract

01/05/2023 | 04:33pm EST
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) has been awarded the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Background Investigation Fieldwork Services Contract, a five-year single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract valued at $2.25 billion, to provide background investigation capabilities to the DCSA.

CACI has a long-standing partnership with the DCSA and has supported national security by performing security clearance background investigations for three previous, consecutive iterations of the contract. DCSA is currently responsible for conducting more than two million background investigations per year on civilian and military applicants and Federal employees or employees of Government contractors and consultants to Federal programs. Under this enterprise technology contract, more than 1,000 of CACI’s background investigators will conduct these initial investigations and periodic reinvestigations nationwide.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI brings more than 17 years of experience in conducting background investigations to DCSA. Our tenured background investigators are the first line of defense in identifying threats to our national security and preventing infiltration of our government facilities. CACI’s support is crucial to securing the trustworthiness and integrity of the U.S. Government’s workforce.”

Work will be performed in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and all commonwealths and U.S. Trust Territories.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein that do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted as forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 613 M - -
Net income 2023 371 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 237 M 7 237 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 308,00 $
Average target price 325,57 $
Spread / Average Target 5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey D. MacLauchlan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael A. Daniels Chairman
Glenn Kurowski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory G. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC2.47%7 237
ACCENTURE PLC0.94%169 614
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.78%146 572
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.21%128 928
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.50%99 053
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.89%75 246