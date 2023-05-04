Advanced search
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
05/04/2023
303.55 USD   -1.66%
04:46pCACI and Torchlight AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Dark Web Exploration Technology to Special Operations Forces
BU
05/02CACI to Participate in Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2023
BU
04/27CACI INTERNATIONAL INC /DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
CACI and Torchlight AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Dark Web Exploration Technology to Special Operations Forces

05/04/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
Join CACI and Torchlight AI on May 8 during SOF Week 2023 to discuss Theater Special Operations Commands (TSOC)

CACI International Inc.’s (NYSE: CACI) Bluestone Analytics and Torchlight AI (Torchlight) announced today a strategic partnership to provide the DarkPursuit capability within the Torchlight Catalyst platform. This partnership will provide Torchlight customers, mainly Special Operations Forces (SOF), with safe and secure access to browse the open, deep, and dark web.

"We are excited to partner with Torchlight to provide SOF customers with safe and secure access to Dark Web and open-source channels through the DarkPursuit infrastructure,” said Meisha Lutsey, President of Operations Support and Services. “This partnership offers SOF customers a way to accelerate obtaining critical information that can give them an advantage over our adversaries.”

CACI’s DarkPursuit is a capability within the DarkBlue Intelligence Suite that enables users to pivot from analysis and targeting activity to secure virtual browsing on the open, deep, and dark web (Tor, I2P, Freenet, and ZeroNet).

Bluestone Analytics, acquired by CACI in 2021, is a leader in Dark Web exploitation and analysis. Its DarkBlue Intelligence Platform assists defense, security, and intelligence customers in searching and analyzing critical data on the deep and dark web and on select open-source intelligence (OSINT) platforms. Torchlight provides exclusive data through a battle-tested user interface with a library of 17,000+ threat behaviors to streamline analytic processes that enhance decision-making at Special Operations Command South.

With access to the DarkPursuit tool, Torchlight has enhanced its capability for real-time, enhanced decision-making across the spectrum of SOF challenges, including irregular warfare.

Torchlight provides AI-enabled risk intelligence software designed to protect people, property, and ideas. For SOF customers, Torchlight uses behavioral analytics to identify leading indicators of risk at scale and globally. With Catalyst, customers can easily build and deploy custom AI models for a wide range of mission-oriented use cases, including natural language processing, image and video analysis, predictive analytics, and more.

"Torchlight is thrilled to partner with CACI, a leading provider of technology and expertise to the federal government. CACI’s DarkPursuit technology is an industry gold standard and fills a capability gap that helps us to provide our customers, especially SOF, with the advantage they need," said James Bourie, Chief Executive Officer of Torchlight. "Together, we will leverage our collective capabilities to deliver innovative solutions that drive mission success."

Meet CACI and Torchlight at SOF Week 2023, May 8-12, in Tampa, Florida

The Greater NDIA Tampa Bay Chapter in partnership with the SEAL Legacy Foundation, Torchlight AI, and CACI will host a panel discussion on “Countering GPC through strategic deterrence by optimizing TSOC interoperability with commercial data.”

Join us on May 8 at 6 p.m. ET by registering here: https://www.seallegacy.org/events/ndia-tampa/

The discussion will be moderated by Leslie Babich, Director of SOFWERX

Panelists include:

  • Col. Rhea Pritchett, Program Executive Officer (PEO), SOF Digital Applications
  • Mr. John Markham, Deputy Division Chief J39, SOCOM
  • Ms. Faye Cuevas, Deputy Chief of Staff, SOCAF
  • Vice Adm. (Ret.), Robert Sharp, NGA Director, (former)

Or visit CACI in booth #1313 to learn more.

ABOUT CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are ever vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2023
