    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
01/11/2023
293.98 USD   -0.43%
CACI's Lewis Pate Receives BEYA STEM Awards Community Service Award

01/11/2023 | 10:02am EST
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that Lewis Pate, Ph.D., Enterprise Cyber Solutions Architect, has been awarded the Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) award for Community Service. The BEYA STEM Awards recognize and highlight the achievements of minorities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.

Pate is passionate about opening doors in STEM for underrepresented communities. He has volunteered with the International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals (ICMCP), a nonprofit dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals, mentoring 145 students during the past five years through its CyVersity program. Pate also donates his time leading trainings at various companies; teaching several technical certification courses; serving as leader of his church’s cyber-training ministry; and volunteering at Alamo Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA).

“I am honored to have received BEYA’s Community Service Award,” Pate said. “I have always believed in the importance of supporting and lifting up your community, and I am grateful to be able to use my experience in cybersecurity and information technology to help others achieve their goals.”

DeEtte Gray, CACI President of Business and Information Technology Solutions, said, “Lewis is very deserving of this prestigious award and is a cybersecurity leader within CACI. He brings his passion for STEM to CACI by advancing our tradecraft as a leader on many cyber-related programs with the U.S. Government. He is also a champion for ensuring that underserved populations have a bright future and lasting careers in STEM.”

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News


© Business Wire 2023
Income Statement Evolution
