    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:36:25 2023-03-03 am EST
293.21 USD   -0.64%
CACI to Participate in Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
02/28CACI Employees Honored for Excellence in STEM at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Global Competitiveness Conference
AQ
02/28Comstock Holding Companies Secures Lease Agreements at Reston Station's Commerce District
MT
CACI to Participate in Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

03/03/2023 | 10:02am EST
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that the company will participate in the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference.

Jeff MacLauchlan, CACI Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will engage in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the CACI Investor Relations website at https://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are ever vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 624 M - -
Net income 2023 366 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 738 M 6 738 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,9%
Managers and Directors
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey D. MacLauchlan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael A. Daniels Chairman
Glenn Kurowski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory G. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC-2.21%6 738
ACCENTURE PLC-0.59%167 045
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.99%147 556
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.49%116 953
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.08%92 214
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.39%73 575