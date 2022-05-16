Log in
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/16 01:11:07 pm EDT
265.63 USD   +3.49%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
FCW Names CACI's DeEtte Gray a Federal 100 Winner

05/16/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Gray, president of CACI’s Business and Information Technology Solutions, was recognized for her leadership in delivering expertise and technology at scale to U.S. Government customers.

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that DeEtte Gray, CACI President of Business and Information Technology Solutions, received the 2022 FCW Federal 100 Award for her role in leading major U.S. Government transformation efforts, including the modernization of applications, business systems, IT infrastructure, and business processes for federal government customers. Under Ms. Gray’s leadership, CACI has delivered expertise and technology at scale to advance the company’s U.S. Government customers.

Ms. Gray and her team currently work on executing on some of the largest digital modernization contracts for the federal government. Under her leadership, CACI has helped the government accelerate their modernization efforts and reimagine a new, more digital enterprise by creating modern, flexible, secure, and scalable architectures to improve productivity and the user experience. Specifically, her team leverages Agile-at-scale practices to modernize systems and applications, providing new capabilities to meet evolving mission needs.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “DeEtte brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to CACI, especially in the areas of government modernization and business systems transformation, to meet our customers’ critical needs. On behalf of our entire company, we congratulate her on this prestigious honor and thank her for her leadership and commitment to CACI.”

FCW also recognized Ms. Gray for her community and industry involvement. In 2021, she concluded her three-year tenure as chair of AFCEA International’s Board of Directors. Under her leadership, AFCEA expanded their STEM-focused scholarships, teacher grants, and activities. Currently, Ms. Gray is an advisory council member for Children’s Science Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and interactive museum where children can explore science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts through fun, engaging hands-on exhibits, activities, and programs.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News


© Business Wire 2022
