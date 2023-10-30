Cranbury, New Jersey, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (Nasdaq: CCTS) (the “Company”) today announced several actions being undertaken in anticipation of the previously announced extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/ 3:00 p.m. local (Israeli) time on November 2, 2023 (the “Meeting”) for the purpose of considering and voting on, among other proposals, a proposal to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination (the “Extension”) from November 2, 2023 (the “Existing Termination Date”) to November 2, 2024 or such earlier date as may be determined by the Company’s board of directors (such later date, the “Extended Termination Date”).

Sponsor Contributions to Trust Account

If the Extension is approved at the Meeting and implemented, the Company’s sponsor, Cactus Healthcare Management LP (the “Sponsor”), or its designees will deposit into the Company’s trust account the lesser of (x) $20,000 and (y) $0.01 per public share multiplied by the number of public shares outstanding on such applicable date, as a loan (a “Contribution”, and the Sponsor or its designee making such Contribution, a “Contributor”), on November 15, 2023 and on the 15th day of each subsequent calendar month until (but excluding) November 2024 (each such date, a “Contribution Date”). The Company has not asked the Sponsor to reserve for, nor has the Company independently verified whether the Sponsor will have sufficient funds to satisfy, any such Contributions.

If a Contributor fails to make a Contribution by an applicable Contribution Date (subject to a three business day grace period), the Company will liquidate and dissolve as soon as practicable after such date and in accordance with the Company’s amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the “Articles”). The Contributions will be evidenced by a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note and will be repayable by the Company upon consummation of an initial business combination. If the Company does not consummate an initial business combination by the Extended Termination Date, such promissory note will be repaid only from funds held outside of the trust account or will be forfeited, eliminated or otherwise forgiven. Any Contribution is conditioned on the approval of the proposals related to the Extension at the Meeting and the implementation of the Extension. No Contribution will occur if such proposals are not approved or the Extension is not implemented. If the Company has consummated an initial business combination or announced its intention to wind up prior to any Contribution Date, any undertaking to make Contributions will terminate.

Trust Funds Will Not Be Withdrawn to Pay Excise Taxes

On August 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the “IR Act”) was signed into federal law. The IR Act provides for, among other things, a new U.S. federal 1% excise tax on certain repurchases (including redemptions) of stock by publicly traded U.S. domestic corporations and certain U.S. domestic subsidiaries of publicly traded foreign corporations occurring on or after January 1, 2023. Any redemptions of public shares on or after January 1, 2023, including in connection with the Extension, may be subject to such excise tax. The Company confirms that if the Extension is implemented, it will not withdraw any funds from the trust account, including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account, to pay for the 1% excise tax that may become due under the IR Act.

Trust Funds to Be Held in Interest-Bearing Account, if Liquidated

If the Extension is implemented and the Company thereafter determines to liquidate the U.S. government treasury obligations or money market funds held in the trust account, the Company intends to maintain the funds in the trust account in cash in an interest-bearing demand deposit account at a national bank. Interest on such deposit account is currently expected to yield approximately 5.25% per annum, but such deposit account carries a variable rate and the Company cannot assure investors that such rate will not decrease or increase significantly.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited

Cactus Acquisition Corp. I Limited is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Although the Company’s search for a target business is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, it has focused on pursuing business combinations with Israel-related technology-based healthcare companies. The Company is led by Nachum (Homi) Shamir, Chairman of the Board, Ofer Gonen, CEO, and Stephen T. Wills, CFO.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited

4B Cedar Brook Drive

Cranbury, NJ 08512

Attention: Stephen T. Wills

Telephone: 609-495-2222

Email: swills@cactusac1.com

