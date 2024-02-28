Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $274.9 million and operating income of $78.6 million;

Net income of $62.1 million and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.74;

Adjusted net income (1) of $65.1 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (1) of $0.81;

of $65.1 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted of $0.81; Net income margin of 22.6% and adjusted net income margin (1) of 23.7%;

of 23.7%; Adjusted EBITDA (2) and Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) of $100.1 million and 36.4%, respectively;

and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $100.1 million and 36.4%, respectively; Cash flow from operations of $91.7 million;

Cash and cash equivalents balance of $133.8 million with no bank debt outstanding as of December 31, 2023; and

In January 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per Class A share.

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Revenues $ 274,866 $ 287,870 $ 187,774 $ 1,096,960 $ 688,369 Operating income(3) $ 78,553 $ 87,603 $ 48,221 $ 264,366 $ 174,748 Operating income margin 28.6 % 30.4 % 25.7 % 24.1 % 25.4 % Net income $ 62,074 $ 68,019 $ 40,739 $ 214,840 $ 145,122 Net income margin 22.6 % 23.6 % 21.7 % 19.6 % 21.1 % Adjusted net income(1) $ 65,059 $ 63,804 $ 43,525 $ 253,144 $ 140,163 Adjusted net income margin(1) 23.7 % 22.2 % 23.2 % 23.1 % 20.4 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 100,121 $ 103,114 $ 66,393 $ 398,065 $ 227,925 Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 36.4 % 35.8 % 35.4 % 36.3 % 33.1 %

(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures. These figures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in its operating subsidiary at the beginning of the period. Additional information regarding non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definition of these measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplemental Information tables. (3) Operating income includes a $1.8 million loss and a $5.1 million gain during the fourth quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2023, respectively, related to the remeasurement of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel acquisition. Both quarters also include $4.0 million of intangible amortization expense related to purchase price accounting.

Scott Bender, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Cactus, commented, “I am proud of our company's continued focus on execution as well as its integration of FlexSteel. In the fourth quarter, Adjusted EBITDA margins in both segments exceeded expectations, and we generated substantial free cash flow.”

“In the first quarter of 2024, we anticipate that U.S. land activity levels will be approximately flat from the fourth quarter of 2023. In Pressure Control, we expect a slight decline in revenues relative to the fourth quarter, as sales in that period were augmented by higher production equipment sales relative to the rig count. In Spoolable Technologies, we anticipate revenues to increase modestly on increased customer demand.”

Mr. Bender concluded, “Our continuous focus on customer service, margins and returns led us to achieve several financial milestones in 2023. Both businesses set records for annual revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. We have made substantial progress in integrating FlexSteel, our first acquisition as a public company, which has enhanced margins and diversified our revenue further downstream of the wellhead, providing growth opportunities both inside and outside of upstream oil and gas. Although current industry expectations for 2024 U.S. land drilling and completion activity are modest, we have several initiatives underway to further enhance margins and remain focused on diversifying our international revenue streams through growth in both of our segments.”

Segment Performance

Upon completion of the FlexSteel acquisition, we re-evaluated our reportable segments and now report two business segments, Pressure Control (legacy Cactus) and Spoolable Technologies (FlexSteel). Starting with Q4 2023, corporate and other expenses not directly attributable to either segment are presented separately as Corporate and Other Expenses below. These expenses were previously included within the Pressure Control segment. Prior periods presented have been recast to conform to the new presentation. Historical results reconciling the prior and new presentation from 2021 through 2023 are available on the Company's website at the following link: click here.

Pressure Control

Fourth quarter 2023 Pressure Control revenue decreased $2.0 million, or 1.1%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead and production related equipment declined primarily due to lower customer activity. Operating income increased $1.2 million, or 2.2%, sequentially, with margins increasing 100 basis points due to lower equipment repair costs and efforts to reduce our branch expenses in response to reduced domestic activity levels. Adjusted Segment EBITDA increased $1.5 million, or 2.3%, sequentially, with Adjusted Segment EBITDA margins increasing 120 basis points.

Spoolable Technologies

Fourth quarter 2023 Spoolable Technologies revenues decreased $11.0 million, or 10.4%, sequentially, due to reduced customer activity levels. Operating income decreased $11.6 million, or 29.2%, sequentially, with operating income margins decreasing 790 basis points due primarily to the quarter over quarter change in the remeasurement of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel acquisition. Adjusted Segment EBITDA decreased $4.5 million, or 10.2%, sequentially, with Adjusted Segment EBITDA margins increasing 10 basis points due to more favorable input costs.

Corporate and Other Expenses

Fourth quarter 2023 Corporate and Other expenses decreased $1.3 million, or 18.9%, sequentially, due to lower transaction expenses related to the FlexSteel acquisition and lower stock-based compensation expenses.

Liquidity, Capital Expenditures and Other

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $133.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, no bank debt outstanding, and $216.0 million of availability on our revolving credit facility. Operating cash flow was $91.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter, the Company made dividend payments and associated distributions of $9.5 million.

Net capital expenditures were $9.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Net capital expenditures for the full year of 2023 were $38.6 million. For the full year 2024, the Company expects net capital expenditures to be in the range of $45 million to $55 million, inclusive of capital directed towards supply chain diversification efforts and organic international expansion.

As of December 31, 2023, Cactus had 65,409,329 shares of Class A common stock outstanding (representing 82.3% of the total voting power) and 14,033,979 shares of Class B common stock outstanding (representing 17.7% of the total voting power).

Quarterly Dividend

In January 2024, the Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A common stock with payment to occur on March 14, 2024 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on February 26, 2024. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.12 per CC Unit has also been approved for holders of CC Units of Cactus Companies, LLC.

About Cactus, Inc.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells or rents a range of highly engineered pressure control and spoolable pipe technologies. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the equipment. Cactus operates service centers throughout North America and Australia, while also providing equipment and services in select international markets.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release and oral statements made regarding the matters addressed in this release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Cactus’ control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “should,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” “will,” “hope” or other similar words and include the Company’s expectation of future performance contained herein. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or state other “forward-looking” information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which can be affected by assumptions used or by risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other factors noted in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Cactus disclaims any duty to update and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues Pressure Control $ 180,454 $ 187,774 $ 756,727 $ 688,369 Spoolable Technologies 94,412 — 340,233 — Total revenues 274,866 187,774 1,096,960 688,369 Operating income Pressure Control 56,053 60,479 236,934 202,650 Spoolable Technologies 28,168 — 62,172 — Total segment operating income 84,221 60,479 299,106 202,650 Corporate and other expenses (5,668 ) (12,258 ) (34,740 ) (27,902 ) Total operating income 78,553 48,221 264,366 174,748 Interest income (expense), net (182 ) 2,370 (6,480 ) 3,714 Other income (expense), net 686 (1,920 ) 4,490 (1,910 ) Income before income taxes 79,057 48,671 262,376 176,552 Income tax expense 16,983 7,932 47,536 31,430 Net income $ 62,074 $ 40,739 $ 214,840 $ 145,122 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 13,127 9,750 45,669 34,948 Net income attributable to Cactus, Inc. $ 48,947 $ 30,989 $ 169,171 $ 110,174 ​ ​ Earnings per Class A share - basic $ 0.75 $ 0.51 $ 2.62 $ 1.83 Earnings per Class A share - diluted(1) $ 0.74 $ 0.50 $ 2.57 $ 1.80 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 65,360 60,797 64,641 60,323 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted(1) 79,860 76,410 79,460 76,337

(1) Dilution for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 includes an additional $13.8 million and $10.1 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 26.0% and 25.0% and 14.1 million and 15.1 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock, respectively, plus the effect of dilutive securities. Dilution for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 includes an additional $47.4 million and $36.3 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 26.0% and 25.0% and 14.6 million and 15.5 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock, respectively, plus the effect of dilutive securities.

Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,792 $ 344,527 Accounts receivable, net 205,381 138,268 Inventories 205,625 161,283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,380 10,564 Total current assets 556,178 654,642 Property and equipment, net 345,502 129,998 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 23,496 23,183 Intangible assets, net 179,978 — Goodwill 203,028 7,824 Deferred tax asset, net 204,852 301,644 Other noncurrent assets 9,527 1,605 Total assets $ 1,522,561 $ 1,118,896 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 71,841 $ 47,776 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 50,654 30,619 Earn-out liability 20,810 — Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement 20,855 27,544 Finance lease obligations, current portion 7,280 5,933 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 4,220 4,777 Total current liabilities 175,660 116,649 Deferred tax liability, net 3,589 1,966 Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 250,069 265,025 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 9,352 6,436 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 19,121 18,375 Total liabilities 457,791 408,451 Equity 1,064,770 710,445 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,522,561 $ 1,118,896

Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 214,840 $ 145,122 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 65,045 34,124 Deferred financing cost amortization 4,514 165 Stock-based compensation 18,105 10,631 Provision for expected credit losses 2,622 406 Inventory obsolescence 5,337 2,739 Gain on disposal of assets (3,156 ) (1,391 ) Deferred income taxes 17,343 25,299 Change in fair value of earn-out liability 14,850 — (Gain) loss from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement (4,490 ) 1,910 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,858 ) (49,349 ) Inventories 41,922 (44,891 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 753 (3,108 ) Accounts payable 8,710 5,803 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,367 ) 2,090 Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreement (26,890 ) (11,666 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 340,280 117,884 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of a business, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (616,189 ) — Capital expenditures and other (43,977 ) (28,291 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 5,373 2,755 Net cash used in investing activities (654,793 ) (25,536 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 155,000 — Repayments of borrowings of long-term debt (155,000 ) — Net proceeds from the issuance of Class A common stock 169,878 — Payments of deferred financing costs (6,934 ) (353 ) Payments on finance leases (7,652 ) (6,055 ) Dividends paid to Class A common stock shareholders (30,124 ) (26,719 ) Distributions to members (16,644 ) (9,692 ) Repurchases of shares (5,249 ) (4,563 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 103,275 (47,382 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 503 (2,108 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (210,735 ) 42,858 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 344,527 301,669 End of period $ 133,792 $ 344,527

Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and adjusted net income margin

(unaudited)

Adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and adjusted net income margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP but they are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements. Cactus defines adjusted net income as net income assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in its operating subsidiary at the beginning of the period, with the resulting additional income tax expense related to the incremental income attributable to Cactus, Inc. Adjusted net income also includes certain other adjustments described below. Cactus defines diluted earnings per share, as adjusted as Adjusted net income divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted. Cactus defines Adjusted net income margin as Adjusted net income divided by total revenue. The Company believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period over period.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 62,074 $ 68,019 $ 40,739 $ 214,840 $ 145,122 Adjustments: Revaluation (gain) loss on TRA liability(1) (807 ) (266 ) 1,920 (4,490 ) 1,910 Transaction related expenses, pre-tax(2) 327 1,084 7,442 12,183 8,422 Intangible amortization expense(3) 3,997 3,997 — 20,323 — Remeasurement (gain) loss on earn-out liability(4) 1,918 (5,091 ) — 14,850 — Inventory step-up expense(5) — — — 23,516 — Income tax expense differential(6) (2,450 ) (3,939 ) (6,576 ) (28,078 ) (15,291 ) Adjusted net income $ 65,059 $ 63,804 $ 43,525 $ 253,144 $ 140,163 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.81 $ 0.80 $ 0.57 $ 3.19 $ 1.84 Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted(7) 79,860 80,037 76,410 79,460 76,337 Revenue $ 274,866 $ 287,870 $ 187,774 $ 1,096,960 $ 688,369 Net income margin 22.6 % 23.6 % 21.7 % 19.6 % 21.1 % Adjusted net income margin 23.7 % 22.2 % 23.2 % 23.1 % 20.4 %

(1) Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the TRA. (2) Reflects fees and expenses recorded in connection with the FlexSteel acquisition and related financing. (3) Reflects amortization expense associated with the step-up in intangible value due to purchase price accounting. (4) Represents non-cash adjustments for the remeasurement of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel acquisition. (5) Represents amortization of the FlexSteel inventory step-up adjustment due to purchase price accounting. (6) Represents the increase or decrease in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of its operating subsidiary at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for pre-tax items listed above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 23.0% on income before income taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, 26.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 25.0% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. (7) Reflects 65.4, 64.9, and 60.8 million weighted average shares of basic Class A common stock outstanding and 14.1, 14.6 and 15.1 million of additional shares for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and 64.6 and 60.3 million weighted average shares of Class A common stock and 14.6 and 15.5 million of additional shares for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and cancelled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities.

Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

(unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP but are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus defines EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the other items outlined below.

Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to financing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Cactus presents this supplemental information because it believes it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net income $ 62,074 $ 68,019 $ 40,739 $ 214,840 $ 145,122 Interest (income) expense, net 182 1,372 (2,370 ) 6,480 (3,714 ) Income tax expense 16,983 18,478 7,932 47,536 31,430 Depreciation and amortization 14,865 15,156 8,133 65,045 34,124 EBITDA 94,104 103,025 54,434 333,901 206,962 Revaluation (gain) loss on TRA liability(1) (807 ) (266 ) 1,920 (4,490 ) 1,910 Transaction related expenses(2) 327 1,084 7,442 12,183 8,422 Remeasurement (gain) loss on earn-out liability(3) 1,918 (5,091 ) — 14,850 — Inventory step-up expense(4) — — — 23,516 — Stock-based compensation 4,579 4,362 2,597 18,105 10,631 Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,121 $ 103,114 $ 66,393 $ 398,065 $ 227,925 Revenue $ 274,866 $ 287,870 $ 187,774 $ 1,096,960 $ 688,369 Net income margin 22.6 % 23.6 % 21.7 % 19.6 % 21.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.4 % 35.8 % 35.4 % 36.3 % 33.1 %

(1) Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the TRA. (2) Reflects fees and expenses recorded in connection with the FlexSteel acquisition and related financing. (3) Represents non-cash adjustments for the remeasurement of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel acquisition. (4) Represents amortization of the FlexSteel inventory step-up adjustment due to purchase price accounting.

Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin

(unaudited)

Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP but are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus defines Adjusted Segment EBITDA as segment operating income excluding depreciation and amortization and the other items outlined below, in each case, that are attributable to the segment.

Cactus management believes Adjusted Segment EBITDA is useful because it allows management to more effectively evaluate the Company’s segment operating performance and compare the results of its segment operations from period to period without regard to financing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period. Adjusted Segment EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s computations of Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus defines Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin as Adjusted Segment EBITDA divided by total segment revenue. Cactus presents this supplemental information because it believes it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Pressure Control Revenue $ 180,454 $ 182,484 $ 187,774 $ 756,727 $ 688,369 Operating income 56,053 54,822 60,479 236,934 202,650 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,911 6,868 8,133 30,898 34,124 Stock-based compensation 1,701 1,491 1,387 6,886 5,815 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 64,665 $ 63,181 $ 69,999 $ 274,718 $ 242,589 Operating income margin 31.1 % 30.0 % 32.2 % 31.3 % 29.4 % Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin 35.8 % 34.6 % 37.3 % 36.3 % 35.2 % Spoolable Technologies Revenue $ 94,412 $ 105,386 $ — $ 340,233 $ — Operating income 28,168 39,773 — 62,172 — Depreciation and amortization expense 7,954 8,288 — 34,147 — Stock-based compensation 1,313 716 — 4,016 — Remeasurement loss (gain) on earn-out liability(1) 1,797 (5,091 ) — 14,850 — Inventory step-up expense(2) — — — 23,516 — Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 39,232 $ 43,686 $ — $ 138,701 $ — Operating income margin 29.8 % 37.7 % n/a 18.3 % n/a Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin 41.6 % 41.5 % n/a 40.8 % n/a Corporate and Other Corporate and other expenses $ (5,668 ) $ (6,992 ) $ (12,258 ) $ (34,740 ) $ (27,902 ) Stock-based compensation 1,565 2,155 1,210 7,203 4,816 Transaction related expenses(3) 327 1,084 7,442 12,183 8,422 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ (3,776 ) $ (3,753 ) $ (3,606 ) $ (15,354 ) $ (14,664 ) Total revenue $ 274,866 $ 287,870 $ 187,774 $ 1,096,960 $ 688,369 Total operating income $ 78,553 $ 87,603 $ 48,221 $ 264,366 $ 174,748 Total operating income margin 28.6 % 30.4 % 25.7 % 24.1 % 25.4 % Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,121 $ 103,114 $ 66,393 $ 398,065 $ 227,925 Total Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.4 % 35.8 % 35.4 % 36.3 % 33.1 %

(1) Represents non-cash adjustments for the remeasurement of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel acquisition. (2) Represents amortization of the FlexSteel inventory step-up adjustment due to purchase price accounting. (3) Reflects fees and expenses recorded in connection with the FlexSteel acquisition and related financing.

