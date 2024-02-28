Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue of $274.9 million and operating income of $78.6 million;
  • Net income of $62.1 million and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.74;
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $65.1 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(1) of $0.81;
  • Net income margin of 22.6% and adjusted net income margin(1) of 23.7%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA(2) and Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) of $100.1 million and 36.4%, respectively;
  • Cash flow from operations of $91.7 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents balance of $133.8 million with no bank debt outstanding as of December 31, 2023; and
  • In January 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per Class A share.

Financial Summary

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

Revenues

$

274,866

 

 

$

287,870

 

 

$

187,774

 

 

$

1,096,960

 

 

$

688,369

 

Operating income(3)

$

78,553

 

 

$

87,603

 

 

$

48,221

 

 

$

264,366

 

 

$

174,748

 

Operating income margin

 

28.6

%

 

 

30.4

%

 

 

25.7

%

 

 

24.1

%

 

 

25.4

%

Net income

$

62,074

 

 

$

68,019

 

 

$

40,739

 

 

$

214,840

 

 

$

145,122

 

Net income margin

 

22.6

%

 

 

23.6

%

 

 

21.7

%

 

 

19.6

%

 

 

21.1

%

Adjusted net income(1)

$

65,059

 

 

$

63,804

 

 

$

43,525

 

 

$

253,144

 

 

$

140,163

 

Adjusted net income margin(1)

 

23.7

%

 

 

22.2

%

 

 

23.2

%

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

20.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$

100,121

 

 

$

103,114

 

 

$

66,393

 

 

$

398,065

 

 

$

227,925

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

 

36.4

%

 

 

35.8

%

 

 

35.4

%

 

 

36.3

%

 

 

33.1

%

(1)

 

Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures. These figures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in its operating subsidiary at the beginning of the period. Additional information regarding non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables.

(2)

 

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definition of these measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplemental Information tables.

(3)

 

Operating income includes a $1.8 million loss and a $5.1 million gain during the fourth quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2023, respectively, related to the remeasurement of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel acquisition.  Both quarters also include $4.0 million of intangible amortization expense related to purchase price accounting.

Scott Bender, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Cactus, commented, “I am proud of our company's continued focus on execution as well as its integration of FlexSteel. In the fourth quarter, Adjusted EBITDA margins in both segments exceeded expectations, and we generated substantial free cash flow.”

“In the first quarter of 2024, we anticipate that U.S. land activity levels will be approximately flat from the fourth quarter of 2023. In Pressure Control, we expect a slight decline in revenues relative to the fourth quarter, as sales in that period were augmented by higher production equipment sales relative to the rig count. In Spoolable Technologies, we anticipate revenues to increase modestly on increased customer demand.”

Mr. Bender concluded, “Our continuous focus on customer service, margins and returns led us to achieve several financial milestones in 2023. Both businesses set records for annual revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. We have made substantial progress in integrating FlexSteel, our first acquisition as a public company, which has enhanced margins and diversified our revenue further downstream of the wellhead, providing growth opportunities both inside and outside of upstream oil and gas. Although current industry expectations for 2024 U.S. land drilling and completion activity are modest, we have several initiatives underway to further enhance margins and remain focused on diversifying our international revenue streams through growth in both of our segments.”

Segment Performance

Upon completion of the FlexSteel acquisition, we re-evaluated our reportable segments and now report two business segments, Pressure Control (legacy Cactus) and Spoolable Technologies (FlexSteel). Starting with Q4 2023, corporate and other expenses not directly attributable to either segment are presented separately as Corporate and Other Expenses below. These expenses were previously included within the Pressure Control segment. Prior periods presented have been recast to conform to the new presentation. Historical results reconciling the prior and new presentation from 2021 through 2023 are available on the Company's website at the following link: click here.

Pressure Control

Fourth quarter 2023 Pressure Control revenue decreased $2.0 million, or 1.1%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead and production related equipment declined primarily due to lower customer activity. Operating income increased $1.2 million, or 2.2%, sequentially, with margins increasing 100 basis points due to lower equipment repair costs and efforts to reduce our branch expenses in response to reduced domestic activity levels. Adjusted Segment EBITDA increased $1.5 million, or 2.3%, sequentially, with Adjusted Segment EBITDA margins increasing 120 basis points.

Spoolable Technologies

Fourth quarter 2023 Spoolable Technologies revenues decreased $11.0 million, or 10.4%, sequentially, due to reduced customer activity levels. Operating income decreased $11.6 million, or 29.2%, sequentially, with operating income margins decreasing 790 basis points due primarily to the quarter over quarter change in the remeasurement of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel acquisition. Adjusted Segment EBITDA decreased $4.5 million, or 10.2%, sequentially, with Adjusted Segment EBITDA margins increasing 10 basis points due to more favorable input costs.

Corporate and Other Expenses

Fourth quarter 2023 Corporate and Other expenses decreased $1.3 million, or 18.9%, sequentially, due to lower transaction expenses related to the FlexSteel acquisition and lower stock-based compensation expenses.

Liquidity, Capital Expenditures and Other

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $133.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, no bank debt outstanding, and $216.0 million of availability on our revolving credit facility. Operating cash flow was $91.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter, the Company made dividend payments and associated distributions of $9.5 million.

Net capital expenditures were $9.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Net capital expenditures for the full year of 2023 were $38.6 million. For the full year 2024, the Company expects net capital expenditures to be in the range of $45 million to $55 million, inclusive of capital directed towards supply chain diversification efforts and organic international expansion.

As of December 31, 2023, Cactus had 65,409,329 shares of Class A common stock outstanding (representing 82.3% of the total voting power) and 14,033,979 shares of Class B common stock outstanding (representing 17.7% of the total voting power).

Quarterly Dividend

In January 2024, the Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A common stock with payment to occur on March 14, 2024 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on February 26, 2024. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.12 per CC Unit has also been approved for holders of CC Units of Cactus Companies, LLC.

Cactus, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pressure Control

$

180,454

 

 

$

187,774

 

 

$

756,727

 

 

$

688,369

 

Spoolable Technologies

 

94,412

 

 

 

 

 

 

340,233

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

274,866

 

 

 

187,774

 

 

 

1,096,960

 

 

 

688,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pressure Control

 

56,053

 

 

 

60,479

 

 

 

236,934

 

 

 

202,650

 

Spoolable Technologies

 

28,168

 

 

 

 

 

 

62,172

 

 

 

 

Total segment operating income

 

84,221

 

 

 

60,479

 

 

 

299,106

 

 

 

202,650

 

Corporate and other expenses

 

(5,668

)

 

 

(12,258

)

 

 

(34,740

)

 

 

(27,902

)

Total operating income

 

78,553

 

 

 

48,221

 

 

 

264,366

 

 

 

174,748

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

(182

)

 

 

2,370

 

 

 

(6,480

)

 

 

3,714

 

Other income (expense), net

 

686

 

 

 

(1,920

)

 

 

4,490

 

 

 

(1,910

)

Income before income taxes

 

79,057

 

 

 

48,671

 

 

 

262,376

 

 

 

176,552

 

Income tax expense

 

16,983

 

 

 

7,932

 

 

 

47,536

 

 

 

31,430

 

Net income

$

62,074

 

 

$

40,739

 

 

$

214,840

 

 

$

145,122

 

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

13,127

 

 

 

9,750

 

 

 

45,669

 

 

 

34,948

 

Net income attributable to Cactus, Inc.

$

48,947

 

 

$

30,989

 

 

$

169,171

 

 

$

110,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per Class A share - basic

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

2.62

 

 

$

1.83

 

Earnings per Class A share - diluted(1)

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

2.57

 

 

$

1.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

65,360

 

 

 

60,797

 

 

 

64,641

 

 

 

60,323

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted(1)

 

79,860

 

 

 

76,410

 

 

 

79,460

 

 

 

76,337

 

(1)

 

Dilution for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 includes an additional $13.8 million and $10.1 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 26.0% and 25.0% and 14.1 million and 15.1 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock, respectively, plus the effect of dilutive securities. Dilution for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 includes an additional $47.4 million and $36.3 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 26.0% and 25.0% and 14.6 million and 15.5 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock, respectively, plus the effect of dilutive securities.

Cactus, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(in thousands)

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

133,792

 

$

344,527

Accounts receivable, net

 

205,381

 

 

138,268

Inventories

 

205,625

 

 

161,283

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

11,380

 

 

10,564

Total current assets

 

556,178

 

 

654,642

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

345,502

 

 

129,998

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

23,496

 

 

23,183

Intangible assets, net

 

179,978

 

 

Goodwill

 

203,028

 

 

7,824

Deferred tax asset, net

 

204,852

 

 

301,644

Other noncurrent assets

 

9,527

 

 

1,605

Total assets

$

1,522,561

 

$

1,118,896

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

71,841

 

$

47,776

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

50,654

 

 

30,619

Earn-out liability

 

20,810

 

 

Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement

 

20,855

 

 

27,544

Finance lease obligations, current portion

 

7,280

 

 

5,933

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

4,220

 

 

4,777

Total current liabilities

 

175,660

 

 

116,649

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liability, net

 

3,589

 

 

1,966

Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion

 

250,069

 

 

265,025

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

 

9,352

 

 

6,436

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

19,121

 

 

18,375

Total liabilities

 

457,791

 

 

408,451

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

1,064,770

 

 

710,445

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,522,561

 

$

1,118,896

Cactus, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

214,840

 

 

$

145,122

 

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

65,045

 

 

 

34,124

 

Deferred financing cost amortization

 

4,514

 

 

 

165

 

Stock-based compensation

 

18,105

 

 

 

10,631

 

Provision for expected credit losses

 

2,622

 

 

 

406

 

Inventory obsolescence

 

5,337

 

 

 

2,739

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

(3,156

)

 

 

(1,391

)

Deferred income taxes

 

17,343

 

 

 

25,299

 

Change in fair value of earn-out liability

 

14,850

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement

 

(4,490

)

 

 

1,910

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(11,858

)

 

 

(49,349

)

Inventories

 

41,922

 

 

 

(44,891

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

753

 

 

 

(3,108

)

Accounts payable

 

8,710

 

 

 

5,803

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(7,367

)

 

 

2,090

 

Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreement

 

(26,890

)

 

 

(11,666

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

340,280

 

 

 

117,884

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Acquisition of a business, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

 

(616,189

)

 

 

 

Capital expenditures and other

 

(43,977

)

 

 

(28,291

)

Proceeds from sales of assets

 

5,373

 

 

 

2,755

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(654,793

)

 

 

(25,536

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt

 

155,000

 

 

 

 

Repayments of borrowings of long-term debt

 

(155,000

)

 

 

 

Net proceeds from the issuance of Class A common stock

 

169,878

 

 

 

 

Payments of deferred financing costs

 

(6,934

)

 

 

(353

)

Payments on finance leases

 

(7,652

)

 

 

(6,055

)

Dividends paid to Class A common stock shareholders

 

(30,124

)

 

 

(26,719

)

Distributions to members

 

(16,644

)

 

 

(9,692

)

Repurchases of shares

 

(5,249

)

 

 

(4,563

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

103,275

 

 

 

(47,382

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

503

 

 

 

(2,108

)

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(210,735

)

 

 

42,858

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

344,527

 

 

 

301,669

 

End of period

$

133,792

 

 

$

344,527

 

Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and adjusted net income margin
(unaudited)

Adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and adjusted net income margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP but they are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements. Cactus defines adjusted net income as net income assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in its operating subsidiary at the beginning of the period, with the resulting additional income tax expense related to the incremental income attributable to Cactus, Inc. Adjusted net income also includes certain other adjustments described below. Cactus defines diluted earnings per share, as adjusted as Adjusted net income divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted. Cactus defines Adjusted net income margin as Adjusted net income divided by total revenue. The Company believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period over period.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

Net income

$

62,074

 

 

$

68,019

 

 

$

40,739

 

 

$

214,840

 

 

$

145,122

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revaluation (gain) loss on TRA liability(1)

 

(807

)

 

 

(266

)

 

 

1,920

 

 

 

(4,490

)

 

 

1,910

 

Transaction related expenses, pre-tax(2)

 

327

 

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

7,442

 

 

 

12,183

 

 

 

8,422

 

Intangible amortization expense(3)

 

3,997

 

 

 

3,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,323

 

 

 

 

Remeasurement (gain) loss on earn-out liability(4)

 

1,918

 

 

 

(5,091

)

 

 

 

 

 

14,850

 

 

 

 

Inventory step-up expense(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,516

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense differential(6)

 

(2,450

)

 

 

(3,939

)

 

 

(6,576

)

 

 

(28,078

)

 

 

(15,291

)

Adjusted net income

$

65,059

 

 

$

63,804

 

 

$

43,525

 

 

$

253,144

 

 

$

140,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

3.19

 

 

$

1.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted(7)

 

79,860

 

 

 

80,037

 

 

 

76,410

 

 

 

79,460

 

 

 

76,337

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

274,866

 

 

$

287,870

 

 

$

187,774

 

 

$

1,096,960

 

 

$

688,369

 

Net income margin

 

22.6

%

 

 

23.6

%

 

 

21.7

%

 

 

19.6

%

 

 

21.1

%

Adjusted net income margin

 

23.7

%

 

 

22.2

%

 

 

23.2

%

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

20.4

%

(1)

 

Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the TRA.

(2)

 

Reflects fees and expenses recorded in connection with the FlexSteel acquisition and related financing.

(3)

 

Reflects amortization expense associated with the step-up in intangible value due to purchase price accounting.

(4)

 

Represents non-cash adjustments for the remeasurement of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel acquisition.

(5)

 

Represents amortization of the FlexSteel inventory step-up adjustment due to purchase price accounting.

(6)

 

Represents the increase or decrease in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of its operating subsidiary at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for pre-tax items listed above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 23.0% on income before income taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, 26.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 25.0% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

(7)

 

Reflects 65.4, 64.9, and 60.8 million weighted average shares of basic Class A common stock outstanding and 14.1, 14.6 and 15.1 million of additional shares for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and 64.6 and 60.3 million weighted average shares of Class A common stock and 14.6 and 15.5 million of additional shares for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and cancelled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities.

Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

(unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP but are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus defines EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the other items outlined below.

Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to financing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Cactus presents this supplemental information because it believes it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(in thousands)

Net income

$

62,074

 

 

$

68,019

 

 

$

40,739

 

 

$

214,840

 

 

$

145,122

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

182

 

 

 

1,372

 

 

 

(2,370

)

 

 

6,480

 

 

 

(3,714

)

Income tax expense

 

16,983

 

 

 

18,478

 

 

 

7,932

 

 

 

47,536

 

 

 

31,430

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

14,865

 

 

 

15,156

 

 

 

8,133

 

 

 

65,045

 

 

 

34,124

 

EBITDA

 

94,104

 

 

 

103,025

 

 

 

54,434

 

 

 

333,901

 

 

 

206,962

 

Revaluation (gain) loss on TRA liability(1)

 

(807

)

 

 

(266

)

 

 

1,920

 

 

 

(4,490

)

 

 

1,910

 

Transaction related expenses(2)

 

327

 

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

7,442

 

 

 

12,183

 

 

 

8,422

 

Remeasurement (gain) loss on earn-out liability(3)

 

1,918

 

 

 

(5,091

)

 

 

 

 

 

14,850

 

 

 

 

Inventory step-up expense(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,516

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

4,579

 

 

 

4,362

 

 

 

2,597

 

 

 

18,105

 

 

 

10,631

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

100,121

 

 

$

103,114

 

 

$

66,393

 

 

$

398,065

 

 

$

227,925

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

274,866

 

 

$

287,870

 

 

$

187,774

 

 

$

1,096,960

 

 

$

688,369

 

Net income margin

 

22.6

%

 

 

23.6

%

 

 

21.7

%

 

 

19.6

%

 

 

21.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

36.4

%

 

 

35.8

%

 

 

35.4

%

 

 

36.3

%

 

 

33.1

%

(1)

 

Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the TRA.

(2)

 

Reflects fees and expenses recorded in connection with the FlexSteel acquisition and related financing.

(3)

 

Represents non-cash adjustments for the remeasurement of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel acquisition.

(4)

 

Represents amortization of the FlexSteel inventory step-up adjustment due to purchase price accounting.

Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin
(unaudited)

Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP but are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus defines Adjusted Segment EBITDA as segment operating income excluding depreciation and amortization and the other items outlined below, in each case, that are attributable to the segment.

Cactus management believes Adjusted Segment EBITDA is useful because it allows management to more effectively evaluate the Company’s segment operating performance and compare the results of its segment operations from period to period without regard to financing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period. Adjusted Segment EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s computations of Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus defines Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin as Adjusted Segment EBITDA divided by total segment revenue. Cactus presents this supplemental information because it believes it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(in thousands)

Pressure Control

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

180,454

 

 

$

182,484

 

 

$

187,774

 

 

$

756,727

 

 

$

688,369

 

Operating income

 

56,053

 

 

 

54,822

 

 

 

60,479

 

 

 

236,934

 

 

 

202,650

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

6,911

 

 

 

6,868

 

 

 

8,133

 

 

 

30,898

 

 

 

34,124

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,701

 

 

 

1,491

 

 

 

1,387

 

 

 

6,886

 

 

 

5,815

 

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

64,665

 

 

$

63,181

 

 

$

69,999

 

 

$

274,718

 

 

$

242,589

 

Operating income margin

 

31.1

%

 

 

30.0

%

 

 

32.2

%

 

 

31.3

%

 

 

29.4

%

Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin

 

35.8

%

 

 

34.6

%

 

 

37.3

%

 

 

36.3

%

 

 

35.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spoolable Technologies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

94,412

 

 

$

105,386

 

 

$

 

 

$

340,233

 

 

$

 

Operating income

 

28,168

 

 

 

39,773

 

 

 

 

 

 

62,172

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

7,954

 

 

 

8,288

 

 

 

 

 

 

34,147

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,313

 

 

 

716

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,016

 

 

 

 

Remeasurement loss (gain) on earn-out liability(1)

 

1,797

 

 

 

(5,091

)

 

 

 

 

 

14,850

 

 

 

 

Inventory step-up expense(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,516

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

39,232

 

 

$

43,686

 

 

$

 

 

$

138,701

 

 

$

 

Operating income margin

 

29.8

%

 

 

37.7

%

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

18.3

%

 

 

n/a

 

Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin

 

41.6

%

 

 

41.5

%

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

40.8

%

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and other expenses

$

(5,668

)

 

$

(6,992

)

 

$

(12,258

)

 

$

(34,740

)

 

$

(27,902

)

Stock-based compensation

 

1,565

 

 

 

2,155

 

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

7,203

 

 

 

4,816

 

Transaction related expenses(3)

 

327

 

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

7,442

 

 

 

12,183

 

 

 

8,422

 

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA

$

(3,776

)

 

$

(3,753

)

 

$

(3,606

)

 

$

(15,354

)

 

$

(14,664

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

$

274,866

 

 

$

287,870

 

 

$

187,774

 

 

$

1,096,960

 

 

$

688,369

 

Total operating income

$

78,553

 

 

$

87,603

 

 

$

48,221

 

 

$

264,366

 

 

$

174,748

 

Total operating income margin

 

28.6

%

 

 

30.4

%

 

 

25.7

%

 

 

24.1

%

 

 

25.4

%

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

100,121

 

 

$

103,114

 

 

$

66,393

 

 

$

398,065

 

 

$

227,925

 

Total Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

36.4

%

 

 

35.8

%

 

 

35.4

%

 

 

36.3

%

 

 

33.1

%

(1) 

 

Represents non-cash adjustments for the remeasurement of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel acquisition.

(2) 

 

Represents amortization of the FlexSteel inventory step-up adjustment due to purchase price accounting.

(3) 

 

Reflects fees and expenses recorded in connection with the FlexSteel acquisition and related financing.

 