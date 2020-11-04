Cactus : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nov 04, 2020 HOUSTON-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus" or the "Company") today announced ﬁnancial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020. Third Quarter Highlights Revenue of $59.8 million; Income from operations of $12.6 million; Net income of $10.9 million(1) and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.13(1); Net income, as adjusted(2) of $9.5 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(2) of $0.13; Adjusted EBITDA(3) and related margin(4) of $24.6 million and 41.1%, respectively; Cash ﬂow from operations of $18.9 million; Reduced 2020 net capital expenditure guidance to between $17.5 and $22.5 million; Cash balance of $273.9 million and no bank debt outstanding as of September 30, 2020; and The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share. Financial Summary Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands) Revenues $ 59,789 $ 66,548 $ 160,808 Income from operations $ 12,556 $ 8,875 $ 47,123 Operating income margin 21.0% 13.3% 29.3% Net income(1) $ 10,886 $ 9,095 $ 35,833 Net income, as adjusted(2) $ 9,517 $ 7,367 $ 36,097 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 24,550 $ 22,483 $ 58,819 Adjusted EBITDA margin(4) 41.1% 33.8% 36.6% Net income during the third quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $1.9 million in expense related to the revaluation of the tax receivable agreement liability. Net income during the second quarter of 2020 is inclusive of $0.9 million in non- routine charges related to severance and $1.3 million in additional income related to the revaluation of the tax receivable agreement liability. Net income during the third quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.1 million in additional tax expenses related to the write-off of foreign tax credits and the reduction in expected future state tax beneﬁts.

Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These

ﬁgures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus Wellhead, LLC ("Cactus LLC"), its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period. Additional information regarding net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure. See deﬁnition of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures in the Supplemental Information tables. The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues. Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, "The third quarter once again showcased our ability to outperform the U.S. rig count while maintaining strong margins during what we believe was the bottom of the current U.S. industry cycle. Cactus achieved record Product market share(1) of approximately 38% during the third quarter, highlighting the resiliency of our customer base and our track record of winning new customers. I am also pleased to report that Cactus has now generated positive free cash ﬂow in all eleven quarters since going public in early 2018. "Looking to the fourth quarter, we expect further gains in rigs followed and associated market share will beneﬁt our Product business. While the near-term focus for our Rental business will continue to be on returns and margins, we are encouraged by the recent improvement in industry completion activity. We believe that total Company quarterly revenues have bottomed and expect an improvement going forward." Mr. Bender concluded, "Cactus has proven its ability to generate signiﬁcant free cash ﬂow and income through the downcycle. In the same vein, management has also further reduced its full year 2020 net capital expenditure budget. We believe the industry's most pronounced activity decline in decades is behind us and we are now turning our attention to the recovery. This team is excited to see the potential beneﬁts that greater operating leverage provides our business as activity levels increase, both in the U.S. and internationally." Additional information regarding market share and rigs followed is located in the Supplemental Information tables. Revenue Categories Product Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands) Product revenue $ 35,857 $ 40,893 $ 92,582 Gross proﬁt $ 15,978 $ 14,931 $ 34,814 Gross margin 44.6% 36.5% 37.6% Third quarter 2020 product revenue decreased $5.0 million, or 12.3%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead and production related equipment decreased primarily due to lower drilling activity in the U.S., which was partially offset by market share gains. Gross proﬁt increased $1.0 million, or 7.0%, sequentially, with margins increasing 810 basis points driven largely by $5.4 million in credits related to tariff refunds, up from $3.1 million during the second quarter of 2020.

Rental Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands) Rental revenue $ 9,881 $ 11,535 $ 35,528 Gross proﬁt $ 234 $ 860 $ 18,334 Gross margin 2.4% 7.5% 51.6% Third quarter 2020 rental revenue decreased $1.7 million, or 14.3%, sequentially, as our customers' level of completion activity was lower during the quarter. Gross proﬁt decreased $0.6 million sequentially and margins decreased 510 basis points due largely to depreciation expense representing a higher percentage of revenue during the period. Field Service and Other Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands) Field service and other revenue $ 14,051 $ 14,120 $ 32,698 Gross proﬁt $ 4,728 $ 2,634 $ 7,323 Gross margin 33.6% 18.7% 22.4% Third quarter 2020 ﬁeld service and other revenue decreased $0.1 million, or 0.5%, sequentially, as lower customer activity drove a slight decrease in associated billable hours and ancillary services. Gross proﬁt increased $2.1 million, or 79.5%, sequentially, with margins increasing by 1,490 basis points sequentially due to lower depreciation, tooling and payroll-related expenses, improved labor and equipment utilization and the rationalization of the Company's ﬁeld service vehicle ﬂeet. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A") SG&A for the third quarter of 2020 was $8.4 million (14.0% of revenues), compared to $8.7 million (13.1% of revenues) for the second quarter of 2020 and $13.3 million (8.3% of revenues) for the third quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was primarily due to lower payroll expenses. Liquidity, Capital Expenditures and Other As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $273.9 million of cash and no bank debt outstanding. Operating cash ﬂow was $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, the Company made dividend payments and associated distributions of $6.8 million. The Company also made tax receivable agreement payments and associated distributions of $22.6 million during the third quarter stemming from 2019 imputed tax liabilities. Net cash used in investing activities represented a cash inﬂow of $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2020 as capital expenditures were more than offset by proceeds from the sale of assets. The Company reduced its full year 2020 net capital expenditure guidance to between $17.5 and $22.5 million.

During the third quarter, Cactus recognized $6.0 million in refunds pursuant to tariff exclusions granted by the U.S. Trade Representative. The refunds reduced cost of revenue during the period. As previously disclosed, a majority of the Company's tariff exclusions were not extended past August 2020. Quarterly Dividend The Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock to be paid on December 17, 2020 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on November 30, 2020. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.09 per CW Unit has also been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC. Conference Call Details The Company will host a conference call to discuss ﬁnancial and operational results tomorrow, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The call will be webcast on Cactus' website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 9195227. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the end of the call. About Cactus, Inc. Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides ﬁeld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia. Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Cactus' control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identiﬁed by the use of forward-looking terminology including "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "will," "hope" or other similar words and include the Company's expectation of future performance contained herein. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of ﬁnancial condition, or state other "forward-looking" information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which can be affected by assumptions used or by known risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other factors noted in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K,

