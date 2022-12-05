Cactus : Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 07, 2022 @ 09:00 AM Central Time Call Participants EXECUTIVES Scott Bender President, CEO and Director Stephen Tadlock Vice President, CFO and Treasurer Joel Bender Senior Vice President, COO and Director Steven Bender Vice President, Operations William Marsh Vice President of Administration and General Counsel John Fitzgerald Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations ANALYSTS Stephen Gengaro Stifel Financial Corp Conner Lynagh Morgan Stanley & Co. Dave Smith Pickering Energy Partners LP 1

Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Cactus Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. John Fitzgerald Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Thank you, and good morning. We appreciate you joining us on today's call. Our speakers will be Scott Bender, our Chief Executive Officer and Steve Tadlock, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us today are Joel Bender, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Steven Bender, Vice President of Operations, and Will Marsh, our General Counsel and Vice President of Administration. Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or expectations for future events are forward-looking statements covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements we make today are only as of today's date, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements. In addition, during today's call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. With that, I will turn the call over to Scott. Scott Bender President, CEO & Director Thanks, John and good morning to everyone. During the third quarter, the company set records for both quarterly revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. This was also our 7th consecutive quarter with Adjusted EBITDA growth of over 10 percent. Results were strong across the board and highlighted the Company's best-in-class margin and return profile. Some third quarter highlights include: Revenue increased 8% sequentially to a company record of $184 million;

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 13% sequentially;

Adjusted EBITDA margins were 34%, up 140 basis points versus the second quarter;

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share; and increased our cash balance to $321 million. I'll now turn the call over to Steve Tadlock, our CFO, who will review our financial results. Following his remarks, I'll provide some thoughts on our outlook for the near-term before opening the lines for Q&A. Steve? 2

Stephen Tadlock Vice President, CFO and Treasurer Thank you. As Scott mentioned, Q3 revenues of $184 million were 8% higher than the prior quarter. Product revenues of $122 million were up 9% sequentially, driven primarily by an increase in rigs followed and higher revenue generated per rig. Product gross margins at 39% rose 100 basis points sequentially. Rental revenues were $27 million for the quarter, up 14% versus the second quarter, driving a 450 basis point increase in gross margins resulting from lower depreciation expense as a percentage of revenue. Field service and other revenues in Q3 were approximately $36 million, up 4% sequentially. This represented 24% of combined Product and Rental-related revenues during the quarter, in-line with expectations. Gross margins were 24%, up 170 basis points sequentially driven by lower fuel and ancillary service costs, despite continued labor challenges. SG&A expenses were $16 million during the quarter, up $1.2 million sequentially. The increase was attributable in part to higher PSU-relatedstock-based compensation expense related to our return on capital employed performance and to higher bonus accruals tied to stronger than expected financial results. SG&A was flat at 8.7 percent of revenue during the period. The third quarter included nearly $1 million dollars of professional and legal expenses related to the evaluation of growth opportunities. We expect SG&A to be relatively flat in Q4 2022 with stock-based compensation expense of approximately $2.6 million dollars. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $63 million, up 13% from $56 million during the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter represented 34% of revenues, compared to 33% in the second quarter. Adjustments to EBITDA during the third quarter of 2022 included approximately $3 million in stock-based compensation and the removal of $1 million in other income related to the revaluation of the Company's tax receivable agreement. SG&A expenses related to the evaluation of growth opportunities were not added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. Depreciation expense for the third quarter was $8.4 million. A similar amount is expected in the fourth quarter. We reported income tax expense of $12 million during the third quarter. During the quarter, the public, or Class A ownership of the Company averaged 80% and ended the quarter at 80%. Barring further changes in our public ownership percentage, we expect an effective tax rate of approximately 21% for Q4 2022. GAAP Net income was $42 million in Q3 2022 versus $36 million during the second quarter. The increase was driven by higher operating income during the period. We prefer to look at adjusted Net Income and earnings per share, which were $39 million and 52 cents per share, respectively, during the third quarter versus $33 million and 44 cents per share in Q2. Adjusted net income for the third quarter applied a 25% tax rate to our adjusted pre-tax income generated during the quarter. We estimate that the tax rate for adjusted EPS will be 25% during the fourth quarter. During the third quarter, we paid a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, resulting in a cash outflow of approximately $8.5 million, including related distributions to members. The board has approved a dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid in December. We ended the quarter with a cash balance of $321 million, up $9 million sequentially. Operating cash flow was approximately $30 million during the quarter, which was inclusive of a $12 million outflow tied to our once-a-year TRA payment. Net capex was $7 million during the quarter. Reduced transit times and improvements in the global supply chain bode well for increases in operating cash flow going forward. 3

Capital requirements for our business remain modest, and we will continue to exercise discipline with regards to capital expenditures. For the full year we expect net capital expenditures to be approximately $25 million. That covers the financial review, and I will now turn the call over to Scott. Scott Bender President, CEO and Director Thanks, Steve. As stated earlier, the Company generated record revenue and EBITDA during the quarter. U.S. Product market share remained strong at 38.5% during the period as rigs followed increased by 4%. Product revenue per U.S. land rig followed increased by 5% and Product EBITDA margins improved by 110 basis points during the quarter to over 40%, approaching 2018 levels. Latest projections from our customers point toward up to 25 rig additions from mid-September to year- end, most of which are expected in the back half of the quarter. If correct, such an increase should be favorable to our market share. Recent conversations also indicate expectations of additional rigs in early 2023. We expect that public operators will make up most of these rig additions by year-end, and an even larger portion during the early part of next year. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect Cactus' average rigs followed to be up in the mid-single digits percentagewise. The quarter is off to a strong start, as market share rose to 39% in October. Product revenue is expected to be up in the low single digits on a sequential basis, even assuming delayed production tree shipments associated with year-end holidays. Product EBITDA margins are forecasted to continue to strengthen during the fourth quarter. Activities related to the establishment of a Middle East facility continued during the period, and there are no changes regarding our plans for commercialization by 2024. Over the last few months, we've booked orders for equipment into the Middle East and Africa. We will continue to selectively target international markets, as we progress plans for more meaningful growth abroad. On the supply chain front, transit times and overseas freight costs are improving while a strengthening dollar further supports improving margins. As noted on our last call, this should bode well for Working Capital reductions and Product margins in 2023 as we work through existing inventory. We expect inventory balances to stabilize at current levels in the near-term before beginning to decline in early 2023. On the Rental side of the business, revenues increased by over 14% during the quarter and are up nearly 80% year-over-year. For the fourth quarter, Rental activity should be up slightly. We've picked up additional work in the near-term, although our legacy customers are indicating some year-end-related slowdowns. Any such activity slowdown around the holidays should reverse in the new year. In Field Service, EBITDA margins improved by 130 basis points during the third quarter. Field Service revenue for 4Q is expected to be between 23 and 24 percent of Product & Rental revenue. Typical margin seasonality is expected during the fourth quarter, which could represent a five-to-six hundred basis point reduction versus the third quarter. Margins should again return to more normalized levels during the first quarter of next year. Regarding the potential for M&A, management has continued to carefully evaluate a number of opportunities in the market. As mentioned on previous calls, we are focusing on high quality businesses with characteristics similar to our own. Our large cash balance provides the company with optionality to act opportunistically. 4