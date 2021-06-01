Cactus : Q1 2021 Transcript

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript May 6, 2021 @ 09:00 AM Central Call Participants EXECUTIVES Scott Bender President, CEO and Director Stephen Tadlock Vice President, CFO and Treasurer Joel Bender Senior Vice President, COO and Director Steven Bender Vice President, Operations David Isaac Vice President of Administration and General Counsel John Fitzgerald Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations ANALYSTS Chase Mulvehill Bank of America Scott Gruber Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Tommy Moll Stephens, Inc. George O'Leary Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co Securities, Inc Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley & Co Ian Macpherson Simmons Energy Stephen Gengaro Stifel Financial Corp David Smith Heikkinen Energy Advisors 1

Presentation Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cactus Q1 2021 Earnings Call. At this time, all attendees are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Now, I would like to welcome Mr. John Fitzgerald, Director of Corporate Development and IR. Sir, please go ahead. John Fitzgerald Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Thank you, and good morning everyone. We appreciate your participation in today's call. The speakers on today's call will be Scott Bender, our Chief Executive Officer and Steve Tadlock, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us today are Joel Bender, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Steven Bender, Vice President of Operations, and David Isaac, our General Counsel and Vice President of Administration. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release, which is available on our website. Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements we make today are only as of today's date, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements. In addition, during today's call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. With that, I will turn the call over to Scott. Scott Bender President, CEO & Director Thanks, John. And good morning to everyone. I apologize in advance, I'm fighting a cold and apparently losing. Cactus demonstrated its ability to achieve meaningful sequential growth during the first quarter despite the weather-related challenges that impacted us in February. Our product market share remained robust at nearly 43% during the quarter. We believe we're well positioned to capitalize on the US market recovery that is now underway. In summary: First quarter revenues increased 24% sequentially with each revenue category reporting growth of more than 20%

Adjusted EBITDA was up 15% sequentially;

Adjusted EBITDA margins were 27%;

Our cash balance rose to nearly $292 million; and

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share. I'll now turn the call over to Steve Tadlock, our CFO, who will review our financial results. Following his remarks, I'll provide some thoughts on our outlook for the near-term before opening the lines for Q&A. Steve? 2

Steve Tadlock Vice President, CFO and Treasurer Thanks, Scott. In Q1, total revenues of $84 million were 24% higher than the prior quarter. Product revenues of $52 million were up 21% sequentially, driven by an increase in rigs followed. Product gross margins were 30% of revenues, down approximately 110 basis points on a sequential basis due primarily to increased costs associated with tariffs, materials, freight and wages. Rental revenues were above $12 million for the quarter, up approximately 45% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Rental gross margins increased more than twelve hundred basis points sequentially due to higher revenue on a relatively fixed depreciable base. Field service and other revenues in Q1 were nearly $20 million, up 21% versus the fourth quarter of 2020. This represented 31% of combined Product and Rental-related revenues during the quarter, slightly ahead of expectations. We expect Field Service revenue to be 28 to 29% of Product and Rental revenue during the second quarter of 2021. Gross margins were just under 28% of revenues, down 250 basis points sequentially. The margin decline was attributable to partial wage reinstatements instituted for our Associates during the quarter and operational inefficiencies related to February's inclement weather. SG&A expenses were $9.6 million during the quarter, up $0.7mm sequentially. The sequential increase was primarily attributable to higher payroll related expenses associated with an increased bonus accrual, wage reinstatements and employee additions. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses decreased from 13% during the fourth quarter of 2020 to 11% in the first quarter. We expect SG&A to be slightly more than $10 million in Q2 2021, inclusive of stock-based compensation of approximately $2 million. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $23 million, up from just under $20 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter represented 27% of revenues, down from 29% of revenues during the fourth quarter, in part attributable to February adverse weather conditions together with increases in payroll and other expenses. Adjustments during the first quarter of 2021 included $2 million in stock-based compensation and $0.4 million of secondary stock offering-related expenses. Depreciation expense was $9.2 million during the period, down slightly from $9.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. We expect a similar amount during the second quarter. We reported a total tax benefit of $4 million during the first quarter, which is representative of $2 million in tax expense offset by $6 million in discrete tax benefits. $5 million of these benefits relate to a deferred tax asset valuation allowance release due to ownership changes from the March offering. During the quarter, our public ownership averaged 65%. As a result of the March secondary offering, our public ownership was 72% at the end of the quarter. This should result in an effective tax rate of approximately 19% for Q2 2021, barring further changes in our public ownership percentage. GAAP Net income was $15.1 million in Q1 2021 versus $6.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. This included the previously mentioned costs associated with the March follow-on offering as well as the income tax benefit related to the offering. Internally, we prefer to look at adjusted Net Income and earnings per share, which were $8.6 million and 11 cents per share, respectively, compared to $6.3 million and $0.08 per share in Q4 2020. Adjustments included $0.4 million of non-routine charges associated with the secondary offering of common stock that was completed during the first quarter and the application of a 25% tax rate to our adjusted pre-tax income generated during the quarter. We estimate that the tax rate for adjusted EPS will be 25% during the second quarter of 2021. During the first quarter, we paid a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, resulting in a cash outflow of $6 million, including related distributions to members. The Board has also approved a dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid in June of this year. 3

Our cash position increased by over $3 million during the quarter to approximately $292 million, highlighting the continued free cash flow generation of the company, above and beyond our current dividend-related payments and increases in working capital associated with higher activity levels. For the quarter, operating cash flow was nearly $16 million, and our net capex was $2 million. Capital requirements for our business remain modest, and we will continue to exercise discipline with regards to growth capex. As such, our net capex guidance for 2021 remains in the range of $10 to $15 million. That covers the financial review and I will now turn you back to Scott. Scott Bender President, CEO and Director Thanks Steve. We noted on our last call a strong management conviction that revenue improvements were forthcoming. This proved accurate as we achieved over 20% growth during the first quarter in all revenue categories. We continue to generate positive momentum both from existing customer activity increases and by adding new customers. In recent quarters we have been highly successful in winning Product business with Private operators. While the large publicly-traded E&Ps continue to represent the majority of our customers, private operators now represent over a third of our rigs followed, up from sub-20 percent during the middle of last year. Over the same period, our market share with the Privates increased from approximately 15% to nearly 25% today. We currently expect Cactus' rigs followed to increase by over 10% during the second quarter of 2021. Given the improving market dynamics, continued customer efficiency gains and normal lag times from Q1's rig gains, we expect Q2 Product revenues to increase by over 25% on a sequential basis. Product EBITDA margins are expected to improve by approximately 200 basis points during the second quarter, highlighting confidence in our ability to offset some of the headwinds related to rising steel prices and ocean freight costs. On the Rental side of the business, revenues increased considerably during the quarter as customers returned to suppliers geared to generating efficiency gains with more reliable equipment. Revenue from our innovations was up nearly 5x on a sequential basis during the quarter. Revenue from these technologies represented nearly 20% of our domestic Rental Revenue, up from a mid-single digit percentage during the fourth quarter of 2020. For the second quarter, we expect Rental activity to be up in the high single digits percentage-wise sequentially as DUC reduction tailwinds moderate. We currently expect EBITDA margins to be in the low- 50 percent range for Q2. This market remains highly competitive and we don't expect the market materially to tighten until late this year or early next year. In Field Service, revenues continue to be driven by both our Product and Rental activity. Revenue as a percentage of Product and Rental revenue is expected to decrease marginally on a sequential basis as pricing in our Product business line likely has greater upside potential from first quarter levels. We expect to see Field Service EBITDA margins in the mid-30 percent range during the second quarter. In summary, the Company's run-rate revenue for April indicates more than a 20% increase versus the first quarter average. This gives us confidence that Company revenue can grow by at least that amount for the whole of the second quarter. I'd like to close by highlighting a few items before opening the line to questions: 4

In recognition of our Associates continued focus on execution and commitment to safety, in April we reinstated wages following rollbacks that occurred during the depths of last year's downturn. In Energy Point Research's most recently published Customer Satisfaction Survey report, Cactus achieved the industry's highest marks in Surface Wellheads & Trees, Surface Production Equipment and multiple other categories. Across all oilfield Products, Cactus had the highest post-sale support ranking and was one of the top-rated companies in Engineering & Design. On the technologies front, we piloted self-sourcedelectric-power generated equipment for the first time in April. The equipment has been well received by our customers and represents a more environmentally friendly way to generate power at the well-site. We believe this type of innovation will continue to differentiate Cactus from its less technologically-focused peers. Regarding our expansion into the Mid-East, we have finalized initial arrangements in Saudi Arabia and have Rental equipment in-country awaiting deployment. Cactus has made preparations to send the required personnel abroad, but the current gating item remains travel restrictions related to COVID-19. The assets we have shipped to date have revenue potential of approximately $1 million per quarter. We anticipate revenue generation beginning during the second half of this year, though uncertainty remains as to timing. We have recently taken the opportunity to enhance our sales team in the Mid-East, and further demand for our Rental equipment exists today. The Company is currently evaluating whether to ship additional assets into the region and we remain enthusiastic about the potential for this market. Regarding M&A, we continue to believe that consolidation within our industry makes sense, and we will continue to carefully monitor and evaluate such opportunities. In summary, we remain optimistic about the opportunities that the upcoming activity recovery presents and are ready to take advantage of our favorable positioning. With that, I will turn it back over to the Operator so that we may begin Q&A. Operator? 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.