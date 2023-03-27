Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Cadbury Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CADBURY   NGCADBURY001

CADBURY NIGERIA PLC

(CADBURY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
11.30 NGN    0.00%
05:08aCadbury Nigeria : Cadbury nigeria board resolutions
PU
03/03Cadbury Nigeria : Closed period
PU
01/25Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
News

CADBURY NIGERIA : CADBURY NIGERIA BOARD RESOLUTIONS

03/27/2023 | 05:08am EDT
Lagos, Nigeria, 24th March 2023

OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - CADBURY NIGERIA PLC The announcement made on March 3, 2023, through which the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange) were notified of the Board Meeting scheduled to hold on 24th March 2023 refers.

We are pleased to inform the members of the public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of Cadbury Nigeria Plc (the Company) met on Friday, March 24, 2023, as scheduled and the following resolutions were made:

  • a) That the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2022 be and is hereby approved; and

  • b) That a dividend be recommended to shareholders, subject to the appropriate withholding tax and the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

The approved Audited Financial Statements will be released to the public on or before 30 March 2023, while the Closed Period restricting Directors and other Insiders from trading on the shares of the Company, will remain in place until twenty-four (24) hours after its release to the public.

Thank you.

For: Cadbury Nigeria Plc

Fola Akande

Company Secretary

Directors: A. Sulaiman MFR (Chairman), O. Adeboye (Managing Director), O. Ologe, I. Awosika, S. Parthasarathy (Indian), K. Akinkugbe

Disclaimer

Cadbury Nigeria plc published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 09:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
