CADBURY NIGERIA : CADBURY NIGERIA PLC - CLOSED PERIOD FOR Q4 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Lagos, 21st December 2022

NOTICE OF CLOSED TRADING PERIOD OF CADBURY NIGERIA PLC.

This message is to remind all, particularly Cadbury Nigeria Plc's (the Company) shareholders and other relevant "insiders", that the Company will begin the Closed Period for its Q4 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending 31 December 2022 (Q4 2022 UFS) on Friday, 30th December 2022 which will end 24 hours after the Q4 2022 UFS have been released to the public, after which the trading period will be resumed.

During this period, Directors, Audit committee members, staff members and other interested parties who have regular access to Cadbury Nigeria Plc. financial information, or other sensitive information which may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company, should observe this earnings-related closed trading period and not buy or sell Cadbury Nigeria Plc shares.

This is in compliance with the rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The rules are also spelled out in the Company's C-14-Insider Trading policy. If you have any questions regarding this policy or the applicability of a part of the policy to you or your activities, please email the Company Secretary at fola.akande@mdlz.com

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF CADBURY NIGERIA PLC

FOLA AKANDE

COMPANY SECRETARY

Directors: A Sulaiman MFR (Chairman), O. Adeboye (Managing Director), O.Ologe, I.Awosika, S.Parthasarathy (Indian), K. Akinkugbe, N. Mohamed (South African)