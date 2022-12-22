Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Cadbury Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CADBURY   NGCADBURY001

CADBURY NIGERIA PLC

(CADBURY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-20
11.20 NGN    0.00%
11:01aCadbury Nigeria : Cadbury nigeria plc - closed period for q4 2022 unaudited financial statements
PU
10/26Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/26Cadbury Nigeria : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CADBURY NIGERIA : CADBURY NIGERIA PLC - CLOSED PERIOD FOR Q4 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

12/22/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, 21st December 2022

NOTICE OF CLOSED TRADING PERIOD OF CADBURY NIGERIA PLC.

This message is to remind all, particularly Cadbury Nigeria Plc's (the Company) shareholders and other relevant "insiders", that the Company will begin the Closed Period for its Q4 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending 31 December 2022 (Q4 2022 UFS) on Friday, 30th December 2022 which will end 24 hours after the Q4 2022 UFS have been released to the public, after which the trading period will be resumed.

During this period, Directors, Audit committee members, staff members and other interested parties who have regular access to Cadbury Nigeria Plc. financial information, or other sensitive information which may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company, should observe this earnings-related closed trading period and not buy or sell Cadbury Nigeria Plc shares.

This is in compliance with the rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The rules are also spelled out in the Company's C-14-Insider Trading policy. If you have any questions regarding this policy or the applicability of a part of the policy to you or your activities, please email the Company Secretary at fola.akande@mdlz.com

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF CADBURY NIGERIA PLC

FOLA AKANDE

COMPANY SECRETARY

Directors: A Sulaiman MFR (Chairman), O. Adeboye (Managing Director), O.Ologe, I.Awosika, S.Parthasarathy (Indian), K. Akinkugbe, N. Mohamed (South African)

Disclaimer

Cadbury Nigeria plc published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CADBURY NIGERIA PLC
11:01aCadbury Nigeria : Cadbury nigeria plc - closed period for q4 2022 unaudited financial stat..
PU
10/26Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
10/26Cadbury Nigeria : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/27Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
07/27Cadbury Nigeria : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/27CADBURY NIGERIA PLC : Half-year report
CO
07/05Cadbury Nigeria : Closed period for q2 2022 unaudited financial statements
PU
05/02Consumer Goods - Inflation Triggers 40% Jump in Raw Materials Cost
AQ
04/29Cadbury Nigeria : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/29Cadbury Nigeria : Cadbury nigeria plc - notice of 2021 annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 372 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
Net income 2021 450 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
Net cash 2021 7 339 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 5,68%
Capitalization 21 036 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 489
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart CADBURY NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Cadbury Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oyeyimike Adeboye Managing Director & Executive Director
Ogaga Ologe Finance Director & Director
Adedotun Sulaiman Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Akin Fajembimo Director-Operation & Category Planning
Ibukun Abiodun Awosika Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADBURY NIGERIA PLC27.27%47
LINDT-22.59%23 801
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-17.19%10 851
MORINAGA&CO., LTD.4.26%1 257
GUAN CHONG-12.50%649
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-21.76%565