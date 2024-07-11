Lagos, Nigeria, 8th July 2024
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - CADBURY NIGERIA PLC
We hereby notify the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX), the Investing public, Cadbury Nigeria Plc's (the Company) shareholders and other relevant "insiders", that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Cadbury Nigeria Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on 23rd July 2024, to consider among other things the Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (2024 Q2 UFS).
In compliance with the Closed Period rules of Nigeria Exchange Limited (as amended), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company by Insiders will commence from 1st July 2024 and will continue until twenty-four hours after the 2024 Q2 UFS has been released to the public.
During this period, insiders and other interested parties who have regular access to Cadbury Nigeria Plc's financial information, or other sensitive information which may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company, should observe this earnings-related closed trading period and not buy or sell Cadbury Nigeria Plc shares.
This is in compliance with the rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The rules are also spelled out in our C-14-Insider Trading policy. If you have any questions regarding this policy or the applicability of a part of the policy to you or your activities, please email
Uwem.Equere@mdlz.com.
For and On Behalf of Cadbury Nigeria Plc:
Uwem Equere (Mr.)
Legal Counsel
Directors: A. Sulaiman MFR (Chairman), O. Adeboye (Managing Director), O. Ologe, I. Awosika, S. Parthasarathy (Indian), K. Akinkugbe
