Cadbury Nigeria Plc 8th July 2024 Lagos, Nigeria.

Retirement of Company Secretary - Cadbury Nigeria Plc

The Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc (the Company) wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the investing public and other stakeholders, that further to the Corporate Announcement of 5th February 2024 on the retirement of Mrs. Fola Akande as the Company Secretary of Cadbury Nigeria Plc effective from 17th June 2024.

Mrs. Fola Akande is on a contract at Cadbury Nigeria Plc till the new Company Secretary resumes. This will be announced accordingly.

For: Cadbury Nigeria Plc

…………………………….

Wole Odubayo

Human Resources Director, WA

Directors: A. Sulaiman MFR (Chairman), O. Adeboye (Managing Director), O. Ologe, I. Awosika, S. Parthasarathy (Indian), K. Akinkugbe