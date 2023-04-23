CADBURY NIGERIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
Cadbury Nigeria Plc
Un-audited Interim Financial Information
for the Period Ended 31 March 2023
Cadbury Nigeria Plc
Un-audited Interim Financial Information
for the First Quarter 31 March 2023
Content
Page
Financial highlights
2
Statement of financial position
3
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
4
Statement of changes in equity
5
Statement of cashflows
6
Notes to the financial statements
7
Cadbury Nigeria Plc
Un-audited Interim Financial Information
for the First Quarter 31 March 2023
Financial highlights
For the First Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
In thousands of naira
Un-audited
Un-audited
31 March
31 March
2023
2022
Change %
Revenue
16,563,132
12,788,662
30
Gross profit
6,358,590
3,232,859
97
Results from operating activities
4,553,198
1,923,314
137
Profit before tax
4,933,254
2,202,214
124
Profit for the period
3,453,278
1,541,550
124
Share capital
939,101
939,101
-
Total equity
16,755,906
15,177,904
10
Data per 50k share
Basic earnings per share
183.86
82.08
124
Net asset per share
892
808
10
Cadbury Nigeria Plc
Un-audited Interim Financial Information
for the First Quarter 31 March 2023
Statement of financial position
As at 31 March 2023
In thousands of naira
Un-audited
Audited
31 March
31 December
Note
2023
2022
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
9
13,961,262
14,070,993
Right-of-use assets
18
34,397
38,973
Intangible assets
10
5,247
6,813
Total non-current assets
14,000,906
14,116,779
Current assets
Inventories
11
13,218,142
11,913,166
Trade and other receivables
12
6,034,102
5,164,146
Prepayments
13
1,666,550
1,071,815
Cash and cash equivalents
14
34,260,908
27,447,778
Total current assets
55,179,702
45,596,905
Total assets
69,180,608
59,713,684
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital
939,101
939,101
Share premium
272,344
272,344
Other reserves
3,436,348
3,436,348
Share based payment reserve
15
176,896
176,896
Retained earnings
11,931,217
8,477,939
Total equity
16,755,906
13,302,628
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
19
7,813,787
7,640,590
Deferred taxation
1,092,687
1,092,687
Employee benefits
609,388
576,884
Lease liabilities
18
11,015
12,494
Total non-current liabilities
9,526,877
9,322,655
Current liabilities
Borrowings
19
20,165,690
16,219,870
Current tax liabilities
8
1,862,982
383,006
Trade and other payables
16
20,868,507
20,484,918
Lease liabilities
18
646
606
Total current liabilities
42,897,825
37,088,401
Total liabilities
52,424,702
46,411,056
Total equity and liabilities
69,180,608
59,713,684
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 17 April 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Oyeyimika Adeboye (Managing Director)
) FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001089
Ogaga Ologe (Finance Director)
) FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001091
The accompanying notes on pages 7 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.
Cadbury Nigeria Plc
Un-audited Interim Financial Information
for the First Quarter 31 March 2023
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
for the First Quarter 31 March 2023
Un-audited
Un-audited
31 March
31 March
In thousands of naira
Note
2023
2022
Revenue
5
16,563,132
12,788,662
Cost of sales
(10,204,542)
(9,555,803)
Gross profit
6,358,590
3,232,859
Other income
6
9,827
17,078
Selling and distribution expenses
(1,555,251)
(1,014,964)
Administrative expenses
(259,968)
(311,659)
Results from operating activities
4,553,198
1,923,314
Net finance income
7
380,056
278,900
Profit before tax
4,933,254
2,202,214
Income tax expense
8
(1,479,976)
(660,664)
Profit for the period
3,453,278
1,541,550
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
3,453,278
1,541,550
Basic earning per share (kobo)
184
82
The accompanying notes on pages 7 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Cadbury Nigeria plc published this content on 23 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2023 18:06:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about CADBURY NIGERIA PLC
Sales 2022
55 213 M
120 M
120 M
Net income 2022
583 M
1,27 M
1,27 M
Net cash 2022
3 574 M
7,76 M
7,76 M
P/E ratio 2022
38,3x
Yield 2022
3,36%
Capitalization
19 158 M
41,6 M
41,6 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,22x
EV / Sales 2022
0,34x
Nbr of Employees
480
Free-Float
25,0%
Chart CADBURY NIGERIA PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.