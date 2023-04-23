CADBURY NIGERIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

Cadbury Nigeria Plc

Un-audited Interim Financial Information

for the First Quarter 31 March 2023

Statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2023

In thousands of naira

Un-audited Audited 31 March 31 December Note 2023 2022 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 9 13,961,262 14,070,993 Right-of-use assets 18 34,397 38,973 Intangible assets 10 5,247 6,813 Total non-current assets 14,000,906 14,116,779 Current assets Inventories 11 13,218,142 11,913,166 Trade and other receivables 12 6,034,102 5,164,146 Prepayments 13 1,666,550 1,071,815 Cash and cash equivalents 14 34,260,908 27,447,778 Total current assets 55,179,702 45,596,905 Total assets 69,180,608 59,713,684 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 939,101 939,101 Share premium 272,344 272,344 Other reserves 3,436,348 3,436,348 Share based payment reserve 15 176,896 176,896 Retained earnings 11,931,217 8,477,939 Total equity 16,755,906 13,302,628 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 19 7,813,787 7,640,590 Deferred taxation 1,092,687 1,092,687 Employee benefits 609,388 576,884 Lease liabilities 18 11,015 12,494 Total non-current liabilities 9,526,877 9,322,655 Current liabilities Borrowings 19 20,165,690 16,219,870 Current tax liabilities 8 1,862,982 383,006 Trade and other payables 16 20,868,507 20,484,918 Lease liabilities 18 646 606 Total current liabilities 42,897,825 37,088,401 Total liabilities 52,424,702 46,411,056 Total equity and liabilities 69,180,608 59,713,684

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 17 April 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Oyeyimika Adeboye (Managing Director) ) FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001089

Ogaga Ologe (Finance Director) ) FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001091

The accompanying notes on pages 7 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.