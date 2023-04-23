Advanced search
    CADBURY   NGCADBURY001

CADBURY NIGERIA PLC

(CADBURY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
10.20 NGN    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CADBURY NIGERIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/23/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cadbury Nigeria Plc

Un-audited Interim Financial Information

for the Period Ended 31 March 2023

Cadbury Nigeria Plc

Un-audited Interim Financial Information

for the First Quarter 31 March 2023

Content

Page

Financial highlights

2

Statement of financial position

3

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

4

Statement of changes in equity

5

Statement of cashflows

6

Notes to the financial statements

7

1

Cadbury Nigeria Plc

Un-audited Interim Financial Information

for the First Quarter 31 March 2023

Financial highlights

For the First Quarter Ended 31 March 2023

In thousands of naira

Un-audited

Un-audited

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

Change %

Revenue

16,563,132

12,788,662

30

Gross profit

6,358,590

3,232,859

97

Results from operating activities

4,553,198

1,923,314

137

Profit before tax

4,933,254

2,202,214

124

Profit for the period

3,453,278

1,541,550

124

Share capital

939,101

939,101

-

Total equity

16,755,906

15,177,904

10

Data per 50k share

Basic earnings per share

183.86

82.08

124

Net asset per share

892

808

10

2

Cadbury Nigeria Plc

Un-audited Interim Financial Information

for the First Quarter 31 March 2023

Statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2023

In thousands of naira

Un-audited

Audited

31 March

31 December

Note

2023

2022

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

9

13,961,262

14,070,993

Right-of-use assets

18

34,397

38,973

Intangible assets

10

5,247

6,813

Total non-current assets

14,000,906

14,116,779

Current assets

Inventories

11

13,218,142

11,913,166

Trade and other receivables

12

6,034,102

5,164,146

Prepayments

13

1,666,550

1,071,815

Cash and cash equivalents

14

34,260,908

27,447,778

Total current assets

55,179,702

45,596,905

Total assets

69,180,608

59,713,684

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Share capital

939,101

939,101

Share premium

272,344

272,344

Other reserves

3,436,348

3,436,348

Share based payment reserve

15

176,896

176,896

Retained earnings

11,931,217

8,477,939

Total equity

16,755,906

13,302,628

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

19

7,813,787

7,640,590

Deferred taxation

1,092,687

1,092,687

Employee benefits

609,388

576,884

Lease liabilities

18

11,015

12,494

Total non-current liabilities

9,526,877

9,322,655

Current liabilities

Borrowings

19

20,165,690

16,219,870

Current tax liabilities

8

1,862,982

383,006

Trade and other payables

16

20,868,507

20,484,918

Lease liabilities

18

646

606

Total current liabilities

42,897,825

37,088,401

Total liabilities

52,424,702

46,411,056

Total equity and liabilities

69,180,608

59,713,684

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 17 April 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Oyeyimika Adeboye (Managing Director) ) FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001089

Ogaga Ologe (Finance Director) ) FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001091

The accompanying notes on pages 7 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

Cadbury Nigeria Plc

Un-audited Interim Financial Information

for the First Quarter 31 March 2023

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the First Quarter 31 March 2023

Un-audited

Un-audited

31 March

31 March

In thousands of naira

Note

2023

2022

Revenue

5

16,563,132

12,788,662

Cost of sales

(10,204,542)

(9,555,803)

Gross profit

6,358,590

3,232,859

Other income

6

9,827

17,078

Selling and distribution expenses

(1,555,251)

(1,014,964)

Administrative expenses

(259,968)

(311,659)

Results from operating activities

4,553,198

1,923,314

Net finance income

7

380,056

278,900

Profit before tax

4,933,254

2,202,214

Income tax expense

8

(1,479,976)

(660,664)

Profit for the period

3,453,278

1,541,550

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

3,453,278

1,541,550

Basic earning per share (kobo)

184

82

The accompanying notes on pages 7 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cadbury Nigeria plc published this content on 23 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2023 18:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
