2024 RELEASE CALENDAR FOR CADBURY NIGERIA PLC.

  1. THE FINANCIAL YEAR END
    The financial year end of the Company is 31st December.
  2. THE EXPECTED AND ACTUAL DATES OF FILING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    As indicated below, we expect that the financial statements would be filed on or before the dates indicated below:

S/N

DESCRIPTIONS

FILING DATES

1

Filing of Q4 2023 Unaudited Financial

Tuesday 30th January, 2024

Statements

2

Filing of 2023 Audited Financial

Friday 29th March, 2024

Statements

3.

Filing of Q1 2024 unaudited financial

Tuesday 30th April 2024

statements

4.

Filing of Q2 2024 unaudited financial

Tuesday 30th July, 2024

statements

5.

Filing of Q3 2024 unaudited financial

Wednesday 30th October 2024

statement

C. DATES OF BOARD MEETINGS

S/N

DATES

REASON

1

Thursday 25th January, 2024

To consider and approve the Q4 2023 Unaudited

Financial Statements which must be filed on 30th of

January 2024.

2

Thursday 28th of March, 2024

To consider and approve 2023 Audited Financial

Statements of the Company, which must be filed on or

before 30th of March 2024.

3.

Thursday 25th April, 2024

To consider and approve Q1 2024 Unaudited Financial

Statements which must be filed on or before 30th of

April.

4.

Thursday 25th July, 2024

To consider and approve Q2 2024 Unaudited Financial

Statements which must be filed on or before 30th of

July.

5.

Thursday 24th October, 2024

To consider and approve Q3 2024 Unaudited Financial Statements which must be filed on or before 30th of October.

EXPECTED DATES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS/EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The expected date of the Annual General Meeting is Tuesday 11th June 2024.

  1. THE ACTUAL FILING DATES OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    This would be in accordance with the execution of the information provided in 'B' above.

