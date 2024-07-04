CADELER A/S: COMPLETION OF SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME AND DISCLOSURE OF REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS MADE UNDER THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Copenhagen, 4 July 2024: Cadeler A/S (OSE: CADLR, NYSE: CDLR) ("Cadeler") today

confirms that it has completed the share buy-back programme it announced on 1

July 2024 in advance of the programme's anticipated termination date of 12 July

2024, as the maximum number of shares to be repurchased under the programme was

reached earlier than that date. The share buy-back programme has therefore been

terminated early.



Between 1 July 2024 and 4 July 2024, Cadeler repurchased 214,791 of its own

shares at an average price per share of NOK 68.28, corresponding to an aggregate

amount of NOK 14,665,701, or approximately EUR 1.29 million.



On 1 July 2024, Cadeler initiated a share buy-back programme of up to NOK 16.5

million (approx. EUR 1.45 million) to enable Cadeler to meet its obligations to

its employees arising from certain of Cadeler's share-based incentive programmes

(the "Programme") in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as amended (the

"Market Abuse Regulation"), and the Commissions Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe

Harbour Rules"). Further details on the terms of the Programme can be found in

our stock exchange announcement dated 1 July 2024.



The following transactions were made under the Programme between the

commencement of the Programme on 1 July 2024 and 4 July 2024:



Date Venue Quantity Avg Price (NOK) Transaction value NOK (EUR)*

1 July 2024 XOSL 53,700 68.21 3,662,958 (EUR 320,427)

2 July 2024 XOSL 53,700 67.98 3,650,601 (EUR 318,010)

3 July 2024 XOSL 53,700 68.36 3,670,701 (EUR 320,353)

4 July 2024 XOSL 53,691 68.57 3,681,442 (EUR 322,891)

TOTAL 214,791 68.28 14,665,701 (EUR 1,286,296)

* EUR figures presented based on the prevailing NOK/EUR exchange rate on each

relevant day.



Details of each transaction made under the Programme are attached as an appendix

to this stock exchange announcement.



Following the conclusion of the Programme Cadeler holds a total of 214,791

shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 1.00 and corresponding in the aggregate

to less than 0.01% of Cadeler's total share capital and voting rights of

Cadeler, as treasury shares.



For further information, please contact:



Mikkel Gleerup, CEO

+45 3246 3102

mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com



Alexander Simmonds, EVP & CLO

+44 7376 174172

alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com



About Cadeler A/S:

Cadeler is a global leader in offshore wind installation, operations, and

maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, operating solely in the

offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the

environment. Cadeler owns and operates the industry's largest fleet of jack-up

offshore wind installation vessels and has for more than 10 years been a key

supplier in the development of offshore wind energy to power millions of

households. Cadeler's fleet, expertise and capacity to handle the largest and

most complex next-generation offshore wind installation projects positions the

company to deliver exceptional services to the industry. Cadeler is committed to

enabling the global energy transition towards a future built on renewable

energy. Cadeler is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR) and the

Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR).



To learn more, please visit www.cadeler.com.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

623101_Cadeler - Draft stock exchange announcement - Conclusion of share buy-back.pdf

623101_Appendix - Transaction Data.pdf

