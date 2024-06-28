CADELER A/S CONSIDERS RE-DOMICILIATION TO THE UNITED KINGDOM

28 Jun 2024 22:15 CEST
Cadeler A/S
Copenhagen, 28 June 2024: Cadeler A/S (OSE: CADLR, NYSE: CDLR) ("Cadeler" or the
"Company") today announces that, as it continues to evaluate how best to
optimize its corporate structure following the business combination between
Cadeler and Eneti Inc., completed in December 2023, it is considering a
re-domiciliation of its parent company to the United Kingdom. A detailed
feasibility analysis, including review of legal, tax and other considerations,
is ongoing and no final decision with respect to such a re-domiciliation has
been made at this time. It is anticipated that, if Cadeler determines to proceed
with the implementation of such a re-domiciliation, it would maintain its
current stock exchange listings on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the NYSE.
Cadeler has made the preliminary assessment that a re-domiciliation of its
parent company to the United Kingdom would improve the marketability of the
Cadeler Group and encourage a broader and more diversified international
investor base, as the United Kingdom's legal system, corporate governance
practices and tax regime, in combination, are familiar to the Cadeler Group's
international investor base after the business combination and offer substantial
benefits. In addition, it is Cadeler's expectation that such a re-domiciliation
would support its business strategy generally, including by facilitating the
greater physical presence of its executive management in the United Kingdom and
elsewhere in the markets in which the Cadeler Group operates.
Cadeler will provide a further update once a final decision has been made. If
Cadeler determines to proceed with a re-domiciliation to the United Kingdom, it
currently estimates that-subject to obtaining shareholder and other necessary
approvals-such a re-domiciliation could be implemented during the first half of
2025.
For further information, please contact:
Mikkel Gleerup
CEO, Cadeler
+45 3246 3102
mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com
Alexander Simmonds
EVP & CLO, Cadeler
+44 7376 174172
alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com
About Cadeler:
Cadeler is a key supplier of offshore wind installation, operations, and
maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, solely operating in the
offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the
environment. Cadeler's experience as provider of high-quality offshore wind
support services, combined with innovative vessel designs, positions the company
to deliver exceptional services to the industry. Cadeler is committed to
enabling the global energy transition towards a future built on renewable
energy. Cadeler is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR) and the New
York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR). For more information, please visit
www.cadeler.com.
