CADELER A/S CONSIDERS RE-DOMICILIATION TO THE UNITED KINGDOM

Copenhagen, 28 June 2024: Cadeler A/S (OSE: CADLR, NYSE: CDLR) ("Cadeler" or the

"Company") today announces that, as it continues to evaluate how best to

optimize its corporate structure following the business combination between

Cadeler and Eneti Inc., completed in December 2023, it is considering a

re-domiciliation of its parent company to the United Kingdom. A detailed

feasibility analysis, including review of legal, tax and other considerations,

is ongoing and no final decision with respect to such a re-domiciliation has

been made at this time. It is anticipated that, if Cadeler determines to proceed

with the implementation of such a re-domiciliation, it would maintain its

current stock exchange listings on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the NYSE.



Cadeler has made the preliminary assessment that a re-domiciliation of its

parent company to the United Kingdom would improve the marketability of the

Cadeler Group and encourage a broader and more diversified international

investor base, as the United Kingdom's legal system, corporate governance

practices and tax regime, in combination, are familiar to the Cadeler Group's

international investor base after the business combination and offer substantial

benefits. In addition, it is Cadeler's expectation that such a re-domiciliation

would support its business strategy generally, including by facilitating the

greater physical presence of its executive management in the United Kingdom and

elsewhere in the markets in which the Cadeler Group operates.



Cadeler will provide a further update once a final decision has been made. If

Cadeler determines to proceed with a re-domiciliation to the United Kingdom, it

currently estimates that-subject to obtaining shareholder and other necessary

approvals-such a re-domiciliation could be implemented during the first half of

2025.



For further information, please contact:



Mikkel Gleerup

CEO, Cadeler

+45 3246 3102

mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com



Alexander Simmonds

EVP & CLO, Cadeler

+44 7376 174172

alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com



About Cadeler:



Cadeler is a key supplier of offshore wind installation, operations, and

maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, solely operating in the

offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the

environment. Cadeler's experience as provider of high-quality offshore wind

support services, combined with innovative vessel designs, positions the company

to deliver exceptional services to the industry. Cadeler is committed to

enabling the global energy transition towards a future built on renewable

energy. Cadeler is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR) and the New

York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR). For more information, please visit

www.cadeler.com.



Forward-looking information

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking

statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical

facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate",

"strategy", "intends", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should" and

similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based

upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further

assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were

reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant

known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important

factors which are difficult or impossible to predict, and are beyond the

Company's control. Actual events may differ significantly from any anticipated

development due to a number of factors including, without limitation, changes in

public sector investment levels, changes in the general economic, political and

market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, the Company's

ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, changes in the

Company's ability to engage in commercially acceptable acquisitions and

strategic investments, changes in laws and regulation and the potential impact

of legal proceedings and actions. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and

other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the

expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking

statements. The Company does not make any guarantee that the assumptions

underlying the forward-looking statements in this announcement are free from

errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the

opinions expressed in this announcement or any obligation to update or revise

the statements in this announcement to reflect subsequent events. You should not

place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this announcement. The

information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this

announcement speak only as at its date, and are subject to change without

notice. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the

Company undertakes no obligation to review, update, confirm, or to release

publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that

occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this

announcement.





