Q1 2024 - Highlights
- Financial performance in line with expectations, with three out of four vessels undergoing upgrade and maintenance work in the quarter.
- Q1 saw three new projects added to the contract backlog. Growing market demand has been further substantiated by two significant vessel reservation agreements.1,2
- Successful strategic renewal of the existing fleet including on time and on budget delivery of the new O-classcranes.
- Continued solid progress on newbuild program with Wind Peak set for delivery on time.
- Following up on the private placement with the execution and signing of the order to build a third state-of-the-artA-class vessel - Wind Apex.1
- Events occurred after Q1 close.
- Vessel Reservation Agreements are not included in the Company's reported contract backlog.
3
Vessel activity in Q1 2024
Wind Orca
- Completed crane replacement project in Rotterdam.
- Mobilized and went straight to work for Siemens Gamesa on the Moray West project, to install their 14.7 MW turbine.
Wind Osprey
- Completed crane replacement project in Rotterdam.
- Mobilized and went straight to work on Ørsteds Godewind 3/ Borkum Riffgrund 3 project.
Wind Scylla
- Completed the French Iles d'Yeu et Noirmoutier project for DEME.
- Completed a short O&M work scope for Vestas.
-
Went to drydock in Brest, France. After drydock started mobilization 7th May for Ørsted's
US project Revolution Wind.
Wind Zaratan
- Completed maintenance work scope in Singapore.
-
Went to Taiwan to mobilize for
Siemens Gamesa's Yunlin project.
5
Significant backlog across key markets
Strong and diversified project backlog across all key markets and segments
Q1 additions to backlog
Project backlog1
Europe
OW - Iles d'Yeu et Noimoutier - substation installation - 2024
Vestas - multiple windfarms - O&M - 2024
Orsted - GOW III - WTG installation - 2024
SGRE - Moray West - WTG installation - 2024
SGRE - Sofia - WTG installation - 2025-261
Baltic Power Partners - Baltic Power - WTG Installation - 2025-26
Vestas - He Dreiht - WTG installation - 2025-26
Scottish Power - EA III - WTG Installation - 2026
Ørsted - HOW III - WTG and FOU installation - 2026
Vessel reservation agreements2,3
Bałtyk II & III
APAC
Skyborn - Yunlin - WTG installation - 2024
Undisclosed client - WTG installation - 2027
Undisclosed client - WTG installation - 2025
Undisclosed client - WTG installation - 2026-27
US
Ørsted - Revolution Wind - WTG Installation - 2024
6
1 Projects in dark grey are currently being worked on or have been finalized in the reporting quarter (Q1 2024) 2 Event happened after Q1 close.
3 Vessel Reservation Agreements are not part of the backlog
Contract Backlog Stands at EUR 1.8 Billion
Development in contract backlog FY 2022 - Q1 2024
(EUR '000s)
2.000
1.818
1.800
1.736
1.600
New in 2024 to date
Contracts
• Contract with Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna for
the transport and installation of 14MW wind turbines for the
Baltica 2 project
• Contract with an undisclosed customer for offshore wind
1.400
1.200
1.359
turbine installation using the Wind Scylla
• Long-term lease agreement with Ørsted for a new-build Wind
Farm Installation Vessel from Q1 2027 to the end of 2030
1.000
907
800
600
400
200
0
FY 2022
H1 2023
FY 2023
Q1 2024
Firm
Options
Vessel reservations (not included in contract backlog)
- Baltyk 2 & 3 - wind turbine installation - value anticipated to fall within the range of EUR 110-130 million
- Undisclosed customer - wind turbine and foundation installation - value anticipated to fall within the range of EUR 400-700 million
- Figures are pro-forma and for period-end, except that the contract backlog provided for Q1 2024 is as of 28 May 2024 (the date of this presentation).
- Figures provided for FY 2022 and H1 2023 exclude the contribution to the contract backlog resulting from Cadeler's business combination with Eneti Inc., completed in December 2023.
- Contract backlog assumes 100% of counterparty options are exercised. Of the total contract backlog, EUR [1,427m] represents firm contracted days and EUR [374m] represents days subject to the exercise of counterparty options.
- [85]% of the contract backlog (an aggregate of EUR [1,529m]) relates to projects for which the relevant counterparty has taken a positive final investment decision (FID). An aggregate of EUR [272m] remains subject to counterparty FID.
- Contract backlog excludes vessel reservation agreements.
7
Delivering the new O-class cranes
The new cranes have extended the installation lifetime of the O-class vessels significantly
- The new cranes were installed on time and on budget.
- Crew has been trained for safe operations and maintenance of the crane.
- Cranes has been handed over to the operations department.
- Both cranes are operational and have started installing WTGs.
8
9
Timeline for our fully delivered fleet
When our fleet is fully delivered, it will be the largest and most versatile, ensuring "the right tool for the right job" - improving fleet utilization and earnings visibility
Main
Hook
Turbine
crane
installation
Built /
Type
Name
Class
Height
2024
2025
2026
2027
capacity
capacity
expected delivery
(meters)
(tonnes)
(MW)
Wind Zaratan
Z-Class
800
92
9.5
Wind Scylla
S-Class
1,540
105
12-14
Wind
Wind Orca
O-Class
1,6003
160
15-20
Turbine
Wind Osprey
Installation
Vessels
Wind Maker
(WTIV)
M-Class
2,600
174
20+
Wind Mover
Wind Peak
P-Class
>2,600
>200
20+
Wind Pace
Foundation
Wind Ally
20+
Installation
Wind Ace
A-Class
>3,000
>200
& up to 6 XL
Vessels
foundations1
(FIV)
Wind Apex4
2012
2015
2012 / Q1/20242
2013 / Q1/20242
Q1 2025
Q4 2025
Q3 2024
Q2 2025
Q4 2025
H2 2026
H1 2027
- XL monopile weighs ~2,300-2,600mt with diameter up to ~12m 2) Crane upgrades planned for Q1/2024 in order to add capabilities to install next generation 20+MW turbines 3) Post-crane upgrade 4) Contract for order of Wind Apex was signed 22nd May 2024 - subsequent to the Q1 reporting period.
10
Cadeler A/S published this content on 28 May 2024