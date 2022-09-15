Advanced search
    CADLR   DK0061412772

CADELER A/S

(CADLR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:17 2022-09-15 am EDT
36.72 NOK   +0.05%
06:10aCADELER A/S : Registration Form
PU
08/23Cadeler A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23TRANSCRIPT : Cadeler A/S, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
CI
Cadeler A/S : Registration Form

09/15/2022 | 06:10am EDT
REGISTRATION FORM

Extraordinary General Meeting of Cadeler A/S, Friday, 7 October 2022 at 09:00 am (CEST) at Gorrissen Federspiel, Axel Towers, Axeltorv 2, 1609 København V, Denmark.

Name of shareholder:

Address:

Zip code and city:

Email:

Ordering of admission card (Please note that admission cards will only be sent out by email):

The Registration form shall be returned either by email to vote@dnb.no or by ordinary mail to DNB Bank ASA, Registrar's Department, P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo, Norway. DNB Bank ASA must receive this registration form no later than Monday, 3 October 2022 at 23:59 (CEST).

I wish to participate in the extraordinary general meeting

I would like to participate with a companion/advisor

Name of companion/advisor

(Please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

Please note that admission cards must be presented at the general meeting. If this causes any problems, please contact DNB ASA, Registrar's Department by email: vote@dnb.no

Disclaimer

Cadeler A/S published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 10:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
