Cadeler A/S : Registration Form

REGISTRATION FORM

Extraordinary General Meeting of Cadeler A/S, Friday, 7 October 2022 at 09:00 am (CEST) at Gorrissen Federspiel, Axel Towers, Axeltorv 2, 1609 København V, Denmark.

Name of shareholder:

Address:

Zip code and city:

Email:

Ordering of admission card (Please note that admission cards will only be sent out by email):

The Registration form shall be returned either by email to vote@dnb.no or by ordinary mail to DNB Bank ASA, Registrar's Department, P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo, Norway. DNB Bank ASA must receive this registration form no later than Monday, 3 October 2022 at 23:59 (CEST).

I wish to participate in the extraordinary general meeting

I would like to participate with a companion/advisor

Name of companion/advisor

(Please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

Please note that admission cards must be presented at the general meeting. If this causes any problems, please contact DNB ASA, Registrar's Department by email: vote@dnb.no