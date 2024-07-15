15 Jul 2024 08:07 CEST
Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S has signed a Preferred Supplier Agreement to secure vessel capacity
with an undisclosed client, to transport and install wind turbine generators
(WTGs). The installation campaign is due to commence in 2029. The effectiveness
of the agreement is contingent upon the undisclosed client's success in a future
auction.
For further information, please contact:
Mikkel Gleerup
CEO, Cadeler
+45 3246 3102
mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com
Alexander Simmonds
EVP & CLO, Cadeler
+44 7376 174172
alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com
About Cadeler A/S:
Cadeler is a global leader in offshore wind installation, operations, and
maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, operating solely in the
offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the
environment. Cadeler owns and operates the industry's largest fleet of jack-up
offshore wind installation vessels and has for more than 10 years been a key
supplier in the development of offshore wind energy to power millions of
households. Cadeler's fleet, expertise and capacity to handle the largest and
most complex next-generation offshore wind installation projects positions the
company to deliver exceptional services to the industry. Cadeler is committed to
enabling the global energy transition towards a future built on renewable
energy. Cadeler is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR) and the
Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR).
To learn more, please visit www.cadeler.com.
