Cadeler Signs Preferred Supplier Agreement with an Undisclosed Client for a 2029 WTG Installation Campaign

Cadeler A/S has signed a Preferred Supplier Agreement to secure vessel capacity

with an undisclosed client, to transport and install wind turbine generators

(WTGs). The installation campaign is due to commence in 2029. The effectiveness

of the agreement is contingent upon the undisclosed client's success in a future

auction.



For further information, please contact:



Mikkel Gleerup

CEO, Cadeler

+45 3246 3102

mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com



Alexander Simmonds

EVP & CLO, Cadeler

+44 7376 174172

alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com



About Cadeler A/S:

Cadeler is a global leader in offshore wind installation, operations, and

maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, operating solely in the

offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the

environment. Cadeler owns and operates the industry's largest fleet of jack-up

offshore wind installation vessels and has for more than 10 years been a key

supplier in the development of offshore wind energy to power millions of

households. Cadeler's fleet, expertise and capacity to handle the largest and

most complex next-generation offshore wind installation projects positions the

company to deliver exceptional services to the industry. Cadeler is committed to

enabling the global energy transition towards a future built on renewable

energy. Cadeler is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR) and the

Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR).



To learn more, please visit www.cadeler.com.





