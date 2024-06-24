Cadeler signs firm contract for the installation of 72 15MW wind turbines at Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm using one of Cadeler's state-of-the-art newbuild M-class wind turbine installation vessels

Copenhagen, 24 June 2024 - Today Cadeler A/S announces the signing of a firm

contract with Inch Cape Offshore Limited for the installation of 72 Vestas 15MW

offshore wind turbines at Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm. The contract value is

projected to fall within the range of EUR 114 - 130 million, with installation

due to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026. This project illustrates

Cadeler's commitment to expanding its partner portfolio, while strengthening and

diversifying its contract backlog.



Located 15 kilometres off the East Coast of Scotland in the North Sea, Inch Cape

Offshore Wind Farm will generate enough energy to power the equivalent of

approximately 1.6 million UK households. For the successful execution of this

project, Cadeler will utilize one of its two state-of-the-art newbuild M-class

installation vessels. The overall duration of the project is estimated to be

around 249 days.



Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, said: "This contract once again illustrates the

increasing demand for our new build state-of-the-art vessels and our commitment

to expanding our partner portfolio, while strengthening our overall contract

backlog. With the recent renewal and continuing expansion of our fleet of

jack-up offshore wind installation vessels - the industry's largest - Cadeler is

ready to meet the fast-growing and dynamic market demand."



About Cadeler:

Cadeler is a global leader in offshore wind installation, operations, and

maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, operating solely in the

offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the

environment. Cadeler owns and operates the industry's largest fleet of jack-up

offshore wind installation vessels and has for more than 10 years been a key

supplier in the development of offshore wind energy to power millions of

households. Cadeler's fleet, expertise and capacity to handle the largest and

most complex next-generation offshore wind installation projects positions the

company to deliver exceptional services to the industry. Cadeler is committed to

being at the forefront of sustainable wind farm installation and to enable the

global energy transition towards a future built on renewable energy. Cadeler is

listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR) and the Oslo Stock Exchange

(ticker: CADLR). For more information, please visit www.cadeler.com



For further information, please contact:



Mikkel Gleerup

CEO, Cadeler

+45 3246 3102

mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com



Alexander Simmonds

EVP & CLO, Cadeler

+44 7376 174172

alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com





