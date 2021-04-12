Log in
CADENCE BANCORPORATION

CADENCE BANCORPORATION

(CADE)
  
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Cadence Bancorporation

04/12/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS). Stockholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth common stock and a dividend of $1.25 for each share of Cadence Bancorporation stock that they hold. Candence Bancorporation stockholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Cadence Bancorporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/cade/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-cadence-bancorporation-301267082.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2021
