Cadence Bancorporation : Investor Presentation August 2021
08/23/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
August 2021
Disclaimers
Certain statements in this communication may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with respect to BancorpSouth Bank's and Cadence Bancorporation's and Cadence Bank's (together, "Cadence") beliefs, plans, goals, expectations, and estimates. Forward-looking statements are not a representation of historical information but instead pertain to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "seek," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "hope," "intend," "may," "might,"
"plan," "should," "predict," "project," "goal," "outlook," "potential," "will," "will result," "will likely result," or "would" or future or conditional verb tenses and variations or negatives
of such terms. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.
Cadence cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against BancorpSouth Bank or Cadence; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the ability of BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the proposed transaction; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate Cadence's operations and those of BancorpSouth Bank; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by BancorpSouth Bank's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Cadence's current and future geographic market areas; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Cadence's business; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; the laws and regulations applicable to Cadence's business; Cadence's ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; increased competition in the financial services industry, nationally, regionally or locally; Cadence's ability to maintain its historical earnings trends; Cadence's ability to raise additional capital to implement its business plan; material weaknesses in Cadence's internal control over financial reporting; systems failures or interruptions involving Cadence's information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the composition of Cadence's management team and its ability to attract and retain key personnel; the fiscal position of the U.S. federal government and the soundness of other financial institutions; the composition of Cadence's loan portfolio, including the identity of Cadence's borrowers and the concentration of loans in energy-related industries and in its specialized industries; the portion of Cadence's loan portfolio that is comprised of participations and shared national credits; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets Cadence holds; the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cadence and its customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, and the impacts to Cadence's business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects; and other factors that may affect future results of BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence; and the other factors discussed in "Risk Factors" in BancorpSouth Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, BancorpSouth Bank's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and BancorpSouth Bank's other filings with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), which are available at https://www.fdic.gov and in the "Investor Relations" section of BancorpSouth Bank's website, https://www.bancorpsouth.com, under the heading "Public Filings," and in Cadence's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Cadence's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and in Cadence's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "Investor Relations" section of Cadence's website, https://cadencebancorporation.com, under the heading "SEC Filings." BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence assume no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.
Disclaimers, continued
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed transaction by BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence. In connection with the proposed acquisition, BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence each filed with the FDIC and the SEC on July 7, 2021, respectively, a definitive joint proxy statement on Schedule 14A, including an offering circular with respect to the common stock of BancorpSouth Bank. STOCKHOLDERS OF BANCORPSOUTH BANK AND CADENCE ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE JOINT
PROXY STATEMENT/OFFERING CIRCULAR AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE FDIC AND SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS
AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) , BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain the documents free of charge at the FDIC's website, https://www.fdic.gov, and the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov, respectively.
Participants in Solicitation
BancorpSouth Bank and its directors and executive officers, and Cadence and its directors and executive officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of BancorpSouth Bank common stock and the holders of Cadence common stock in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of BancorpSouth Bank is set forth in the proxy statement for BancorpSouth Bank's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the FDIC on March 12, 2021. Information about the directors and executive officers of Cadence is set forth in the proxy statement for Cadence's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 26, 2021. Additional information regarding the interest of such participants is set forth in the definitive joint proxy statement/offering circular regarding the proposed transaction filed by each of BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence with the FDIC and the SEC on July 7, 2021, respectively. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios Cadence presents, including "efficiency ratio," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "adjusted noninterest expenses," "adjusted operating revenue," "tangible common equity ratio," "tangible book value per share" and "return on average tangible common equity", "adjusted return on average tangible common equity", "adjusted return on average assets", "adjusted diluted earnings per share", and "pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Cadence refers to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." Cadence considers the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. Cadence believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that Cadence believes are not indicative of its primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
Cadence believes that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of Cadence's performance. The non-GAAP financial measures Cadence presents may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by its peers or other companies. Cadence compensates for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever it presents the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing Cadence's performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix.
Pending Merger w/ BancorpSouth Bank - Stronger Together
Announced on April 12, 2021
Creating a Premier Regional Banking Franchise
Builds immediate scale in highly attractive markets throughout Texas and the Southeast
Combines Bancorp South's community banking focus with Cadence's commercial banking expertise - enhances relationship banking strategy
Merges two historic institutions - BancorpSouth (145 years of experience) and Cadence (134 years)
Strong balance sheet, capital and reserve levels enabling continued growth trajectory
Low-riskcombination between companies with significant M&A integration expertise
Better opportunities for employees, customers, communities and shareholders
Pro Forma: 5th Largest Bank HQ in Footprint1
BXS (325)2
CADE (99)
Headquarters (2)
Op Centers / Specialty Sites
Financial Benefits / Shareholder Value Creation
$46B 14.8%
Assets²ROATCE³
+17%
+0.7%
Accretive to
EPS Accretion³
TBVPS
Includes depository institutions headquartered in AL, AR, FL, GA, LA, MO, MS, TN and TX; excludes merger targets.4(2) Financial data as of 6/30/21 and excludes purchase accounting.
Based on consensus estimates for both companies. Assumes fully realized cost savings during 2022 for illustrative purposes.
Merger assumptions (4/12/21): estimated $78 million of full run-rate savings, one-timeafter-tax merger costs of $125 million, and gross credit mark of $441 million.
The Cadence Value Proposition
▪ Well Positioned in Attractive Markets in Texas and the Southeast.
▪ Attractive Pre-TaxPre-Provision Net Revenue and Core Revenue Drivers.
▪ Proven Business Model Focused on Client Relationships, High Touch and Personal Service.
Key Investment
▪ Middle Market C&I focus, with continued expansion in Houston, Atlanta, and Dallas.
Highlights
▪ Led by Experienced and Talented Bankers with a Deep, Broad-Based Skill Set.
▪ Disciplined Underwriting and Well Established Risk Management Framework.
▪ Experienced and Engaged Board of Directors and Management Team.
▪ Solid capital base -- Tangible common equity ratio of 11.2%; CET1 of 14.7%; Tier 1 Leverage of 11.4%; Tier 1 Risk
Capital
Based of 14.7%; Total Risk Based of 17.0%.
▪ Tangible book value per share of $16.72 and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of outstanding common
stock, representing an annualized dividend of $0.60.
▪ Net interest margin at 3.10% on $18.0 billion of average earning assets for 2Q21.
Net Interest
▪ Total cost of deposits of 0.15% in 2Q21, improved from 0.20% in 1Q21 and 2Q20 cost of 0.46%. Total cost of funds
Margin
declined 6 bp from the prior quarter to 0.23%.
▪ Noninterest-bearing deposits were $5.7 billion or 35.5% of total deposits at 6/30/21.
Operating
Leverage
The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) remained stable at 53.9% due to long-standing focus on tight expense management.
Adjusted pre-taxpre-provision net revenue(1) of $85.2 million or 1.83% of average assets in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $86.4 million or 1.86% in the first quarter of 2021.
Growth &
▪
Proven history of organic growth and acquisitions. Attractive Texas and Southeastern markets including the
metropolitan areas of Houston and Atlanta with strong growth dynamics.
Markets
▪
134-year history of building out a leading community and commercial relationship-banking strategy.
5
(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation" in the Supplementary Information.
Cadence Bancorporation published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:03:11 UTC.