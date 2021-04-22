Cadence Bancorporation : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
04/22/2021 | 06:36am EDT
Exhibit 99.2
First Quarter 2021
Financial Results
April 22, 2021
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "efficiency ratio," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "adjusted noninterest expenses," "adjusted operating revenue," "tangible common equity ratio," "tangible book value per share" and "return on average tangible common equity", "adjusted return on average tangible common equity", "adjusted return on average assets", "adjusted diluted earnings per share", and "pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix.
3
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
Net income of $106.4 million or $0.84 per share in 1Q21. Adjusted net income(1) was $104.7 million or $0.83 per share compared to $199.7 million or $1.57 per share in 4Q20(3), and $12.5 million or $0.10 per
Earnings
share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Adjusted pre-taxpre-provision net revenue(1) of $86.4 million or 1.86% of average assets in the first quarter of 2021.
Capital
▪ Solid capital base: Tangible common equity ratio(1) of 10.6%; CET1 of 14.2%; Tier 1 Leverage 10.9%; Tier 1 Risk Based 14.2%; Total Risk Based 16.7%. Tangible book value per share of $15.80.
Quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share (annualized at $0.60/ share).
Credit
Quality
ACL to total loans at 2.49% including a provision release of ($48.3) million for 1Q21 reflecting meaningful improvement in current economic forecasts resulting from a decrease in COVID-19 driven stress.
Total NPLs declined $14.6 million or 11% linked quarter to $123.4 million or 1.00% of total loans. Criticized loans decreased $55.4 million or 6% linked quarter to $816.3 million.
Net charge-offs of $12.1 million or 39 bps of average loans vs. $21.2 million or 0.64% in 4Q20.
Efficiency
▪ Adj. noninterest expenses(1) of $97.8 million, down $7.3 million or 6.9% from the linked quarter.
▪ Adj. efficiency ratio of 53.1%.
Operating
Revenue
Total operating revenue(1) for 1Q21 was $186.4 million.
NIM(2) of 3.22% down 32bp from prior quarter, impacted by lower hedge accretion (-14bp) and a net decline in average loans, partially offset by the impact of improved funding costs.
Total cost of deposits of 0.20% in 1Q21, improved over both 0.25% in 4Q20 and 0.96% in 1Q20.
4
(1)
Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation" in the appendix.
(2)
Presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a tax rate of 21.0%.
(3)
4Q20 includes $169.2 million in hedge gain acceleration in noninterest revenue as a result of a partial hedge ineffectiveness determination. See related 8-K filed January 7, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights, continued
$ in millions, except per share and unless otherwise indicated
1Q21
YoY
QoQ
Comparison(1)(3)
Comparison(1)(2)
$
%
$
%
Net interest income
$
142.7
$ (10.7)
-7%
$
(14.0)
-9%
Noninterest income
43.7
8.6
25%
(166.0)
-79%
Statement
Operating Revenue
186.4
(2.1)
-1%
(180.0)
-49%
Noninterest expense(3)
97.8
439.8
82%
7.5
7%
Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue(4)
86.4
(6.6)
-7%
(173.6)
-67%
Income
Provision (release) for credit losses
(48.3)
131.7
158%
51.1
1802%
Net Income
106.4
505.7
-127%
(94.2)
47%
Earnings per share
0.84
3.99
-127%
(0.73)
47%
Adjusted net income(4)
104.7
92.2
739%
(95.0)
48%
Adjusted earnings per share(4)
0.83
0.73
730%
(0.74)
47%
(PE)
Investment Securities
$
3,918.7
$1,457.0
59%
$
586.5
18%
Allowance for credit losses
308.0
62.8
26%
(59.1)
-16%
Sheet
Total loans, net of unearned income
12,365.3
(1,026.9)
-8%
(353.8)
-3%
Balance
Total assets
18,800.4
1,562.4
9%
87.8
0%
Deposits
16,129.2
1,639.7
11%
77.0
0%
Tangible common equity(4)
1,970.7
(0.1)
0%
(23.6)
-1%
Tangible book value per share(4)
15.80
0.15
1%
(0.03)
0%
NPLs / Total Loans
1.00
%
0.19
%
16%
0.08 %
7%
ACL / Total Loans
2.49
0.66
36%
(0.40)
-14%
(%)
Net charge-offs / Average Loans(5)
0.39
0.60
61%
0.25
39%
Adjusted efficiency ratio
(4)
53.11
(3.23)
-6%
(24.32)
-84%
Ratios
Return on average assets(5)
2.29
11.37
-125%
(2.06)
47%
Select
Net interest margin (FTE)(5)
3.22
(0.58)
-15%
(0.32)
-9%
Return on average tangible common equity(4)(5)
22.80
18.94
491%
(19.10)
46%
Adjusted return on average assets(4)(5)
2.25
1.97
704%
(2.08)
48%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(4)(5)
22.44
18.82
520%
(19.28)
46%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)
10.55
(0.98)
-9%
(0.18)
-2%
5
(1)
Favorable (Unfavorable) comparison versus prior period. YoY represents 3/31/21 vs. 3/31/20 QoQ represents 3/31/21 vs. 12/31/20.
(2)
4Q20 includes $169.2 million in hedge gain acceleration in noninterest revenue as a result of a partial hedge ineffectiveness determination. See related 8-K filed January 7, 2021.
1Q20 Noninterest expense of $94.0 million excludes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $443.7 million.
Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation" in the appendix. (5) Quarterly measures annualized.
