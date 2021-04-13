INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LMNX, NUAN, CADE, GNMK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DiaSorin S.p.A. for $37.00 per share. If you are a Luminex shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Microsoft Corporation for $56.00 per share. If you are a Nuance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale BancorpSouth Bank. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth stock for each share of Cadence they own. The agreement also allows for a one-time special cash dividend to Cadence shareholders of $1.25 per share. Cadence shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company. If you are a Cadence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Roche for $24.05 per share in cash. If you are a GenMark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

