CADENCE BANCORPORATION

(CADE)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LMNX, NUAN, CADE, GNMK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

04/13/2021 | 04:10am EDT
NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DiaSorin S.p.A. for $37.00 per share. If you are a Luminex shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Microsoft Corporation for $56.00 per share. If you are a Nuance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale BancorpSouth Bank. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth stock for each share of Cadence they own. The agreement also allows for a one-time special cash dividend to Cadence shareholders of $1.25 per share. Cadence shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company. If you are a Cadence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Roche for $24.05 per share in cash. If you are a GenMark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-lmnx-nuan-cade-gnmk-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301267361.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
