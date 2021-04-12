Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Cadence Bancorporation

04/12/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation ("Cadence" or the "Company") (NYSE: CADE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by BancorpSouth Bank ("BXS") (NYSE: BXS). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BXS common stock for each Cadence share that they own. Additionally, the agreement allows for a one-time special cash dividend to Cadence shareholders of $1.25 per share in conjunction with the closing of the merger. BXS shareholders will own approximately 55% and Cadence shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined entity. 

If you own Cadence shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/CADE

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Cadence's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Cadence's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-cadence-bancorporation-301267021.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
