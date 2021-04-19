Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cadence Bancorporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CADE

CADENCE BANCORPORATION

(CADE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds LMNX, CADE, NUAN, and MFNC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

04/19/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin S.p.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $37.00 per share in cash for each share of Luminex common stock that they hold. If you own LMNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/lmnx/

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation ("Cadence") (NYSE: CADE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BancorpSouth Bank ("BXS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BXS common stock for each Cadence share that they own, representing implied consideration of $21.81 based upon BXS' April 16, 2021 closing price of $31.16. BXS shareholders will own approximately 55% and Cadence shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined entity. If you own CADE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cade/

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nuance Communications, Inc. ("Nuance") (NASDAQ: NUAN) in connection with the proposed merger acquisition of the company by Microsoft Corporation ("Microsoft"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive only $56.00 per share in cash for each share of Nuance common stock that they hold. If you own NUAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/nuan/

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac") (NASDAQ: MFNC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. ("Nicolet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive $4.64 in cash and 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock for each Mackinac share that they own, representing implied consideration of $21.78 based upon Nicolet's April 16, 2021 closing price of $77.93. If you own MFNC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mfnc/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-lmnx-cade-nuan-and-mfnc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301271907.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CADENCE BANCORPORATION
05:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds LMNX, CADE, NUAN, and MFNC Shareholders..
PR
08:49aCADENCE BANCORPORATION  : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Cadence Bancorporati..
MT
04/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Cad..
PR
04/16CADENCE BANCORPORATION  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14CADENCE BANCORPORATION INVESTOR ALER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
04/13CADENCE BANCORPORATION  : Moore Kuehn Encourages NUAN, LMNX, CADE, and ORBC Inve..
PR
04/13CADENCE BANCORPORATION  : Raymond James Downgrades Cadence Bancorporation to Mar..
MT
04/13CADENCE BANCORPORATION  : Bancorp Downgraded to Sector Perform From Outperform b..
MT
04/13CADENCE BANCORPORATION  : Truist Securities Downgrades Cadence Bancorp. to Hold ..
MT
04/13INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LMNX, NUAN, CADE, GNMK; Shar..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ