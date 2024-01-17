Bank customers, teammates and community members come together to award donations to

10 community-focused nonprofit organizations.

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of holiday giving, Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE), through the Cadence Bank Foundation, proudly donated a total of $150,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations who participated in the annual Cadence Cares Holiday Program. Bank customers, teammates and community members voted for their nonprofit of choice with the organizations splitting the $150,000 based on the number of votes each received.

The Cadence Cares Holiday Program aims to empower individuals to positively impact the causes that matter most to them. Over 6,500 people voted throughout the bank's nine-state footprint. The primary purpose of each of the 10 participating nonprofits is to help improve the circumstances for low- and moderate-income families and individuals and/or revitalize neighborhoods. All of the organizations also have active programs in each of the nine states where Cadence Bank operates.

These organizations will receive a donation from The Cadence Bank Foundation in January 2024.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America – $29,000 : With more than 5,200 Clubs across the county, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is the nation's leading youth-serving organization, providing millions of kids with opportunities for a great future. Clubs give kids safe places, caring mentors and life-shaping programs that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles and leadership skills.

– With more than 5,200 Clubs across the county, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is the nation's leading youth-serving organization, providing millions of kids with opportunities for a great future. Clubs give kids safe places, caring mentors and life-shaping programs that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles and leadership skills. Communities Unlimited Inc. – $7,000 : Communities Unlimited teaches the essential fundamentals all small business owners need to know such as evaluating business models, bookkeeping, managing cash flow and securing small business financing.

– Communities Unlimited teaches the essential fundamentals all small business owners need to know such as evaluating business models, bookkeeping, managing cash flow and securing small business financing. Dispensary of Hope – $10,000 : Low-income, uninsured Americans are struggling to put food on the table and often must choose between food and the medication that could save their lives. Dispensary of Hope gives hundreds of thousands of Americans access to free medication.

Low-income, uninsured Americans are struggling to put food on the table and often must choose between food and the medication that could save their lives. Dispensary of Hope gives hundreds of thousands of Americans access to free medication. DreamSpring – $3,500 : Its mission is creating economic equity by providing small business owners in need with access to capital, encouragement and resources. For over 30 years, DreamSpring has provided more than $538 million in small business loans to 32,000 small business owners, who have then created 65,000 jobs and vitalized communities in 27 states.

Its mission is creating economic equity by providing small business owners in need with access to capital, encouragement and resources. For over 30 years, DreamSpring has provided more than in small business loans to 32,000 small business owners, who have then created 65,000 jobs and vitalized communities in 27 states. Family Promise – $11,000 : Family Promise works to ensure every child has a place to call home and is leading the effort to end homelessness for families with children. It offers homelessness prevention programs, emergency shelter, housing assistance and stabilization support.

Family Promise works to ensure every child has a place to call home and is leading the effort to end homelessness for families with children. It offers homelessness prevention programs, emergency shelter, housing assistance and stabilization support. Feeding America – $27,000 : Feeding America is the largest hunger relief organization in the US and partners with 200 food banks that serve the United States . $1 helps them to provide 10 meals and, with this gift, they will be able to provide 270,000 meals to those facing hunger.

: Feeding America is the largest hunger relief organization in the US and partners with 200 food banks that serve . helps them to provide 10 meals and, with this gift, they will be able to provide 270,000 meals to those facing hunger. Goodwill Industries International – $4,000 : In 2022, Goodwill served over 2.1 million individuals worldwide and helped nearly 129,000 people train for careers in industries such as banking, IT and health care. It provides supportive services like English language training and access to transportation and childcare, which are things clients need to be successful.

– In 2022, Goodwill served over 2.1 million individuals worldwide and helped nearly 129,000 people train for careers in industries such as banking, IT and health care. It provides supportive services like English language training and access to transportation and childcare, which are things clients need to be successful. Jump$tart Coalition – $3,500 : As a nonprofit organization of national partners and state affiliates, the organization shares a commitment to financial education. The Jump$tart National Educator Conference brings together K-12 classroom teachers from across the country for learning and networking as well as access to new resources.

As a nonprofit organization of national partners and state affiliates, the organization shares a commitment to financial education. The Jump$tart National Educator Conference brings together K-12 classroom teachers from across the country for learning and networking as well as access to new resources. Salvation Army – $40,000 : Assisting approximately 25 million Americans annually, the organization helps clients navigate food insecurity, unexpected job loss, eviction and devastating natural disasters. The Salvation Army works to help families break the cycle of poverty.

Assisting approximately 25 million Americans annually, the organization helps clients navigate food insecurity, unexpected job loss, eviction and devastating natural disasters. The Salvation Army works to help families break the cycle of poverty. USA Cares – $15,000 : The organization provides military veterans, active service members and their families with emergency financial assistance and post-service skills training. USA Cares works to keep families together, safe and housed by assisting those facing eviction/foreclosure, car repossession, utility shut-offs and food scarcity. Helping families during critical times of need helps create a foundation for long-term stability that proactively addresses the epidemic of veteran suicide.

"The Cadence Cares Holiday Program is important because it provides an opportunity for our customers, teammates and community members to learn about the important work many nonprofit organizations do in our communities and makes them active participants in supporting their missions," said Dan Rollins chairman and CEO at Cadence Bank. "This initiative aligns with our commitment to creating a meaningful difference in the communities we call home."

Rollins continued, "We thank everyone who took the time to vote and know these donations will positively impact the lives of the individuals and families touched by these organizations. 'Tis the reason for the season, after all!"

To learn more about Cadence Bank and its community outreach, visit CadenceBank.com .

