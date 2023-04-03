Advanced search
    CADE   US12740C1036

CADENCE BANK

(CADE)
04:00:02 2023-04-03 pm EDT
20.48 USD   -1.35%
Cadence Bank Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast Schedule

04/03/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) will release its first-quarter 2023 earnings on Monday, April 24, 2023, after the close of the financial markets. It will also hold its earnings webcast on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be a live coverage of management's conference call with analysts and can be found by visiting: https://app.webinar.net/9Jm1QxLQ5vl. This will be an interactive session between management and analysts; others may listen to the live broadcast as it happens. The conference call will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and about 400 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadence-bank-announces-first-quarter-earnings-webcast-schedule-301788864.html

SOURCE Cadence Bank


© PRNewswire 2023
