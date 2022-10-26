Advanced search
    CADE   US12740C1036

CADENCE BANK

(CADE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
26.34 USD   +1.35%
04:31pCadence Bank Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends
PR
10/25S&P Raises Cadence Bank Rating To 'BBB+' On Improved Asset Quality And Merger Integration; Outlook Stable
MT
10/25Transcript : Cadence Bank, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
Cadence Bank Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

10/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular quarterly meeting today, the board of directors of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (Cadence) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock. The common stock dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.  

The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on November 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 4, 2022.

Cadence earlier reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders was $121.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, and adjusted income available to common shareholders was $143.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share.

About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and nearly 400 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadence-bank-declares-quarterly-common-and-preferred-dividends-301660328.html

SOURCE Cadence Bank


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CADENCE BANK
More recommendations