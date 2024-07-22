Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

● Net income available to common shareholders of $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, and adjusted net

income from continuing operations available to common shareholders,(1) which excludes non-routine income and

Earnings expenses, of $127.9 million, or $0.69 adjusted earnings per diluted common share.(1)

Highlights ● Return on average tangible common equity (1) was 15.18% and the adjusted return on average tangible common equity

from continuing operations(1) was 14.37%.

● Adjusted pre-taxpre-provision net revenue from continuing operations(1) of $190.9 million, or 1.59% of average assets.

● Total loans increased $430.2 million during the second quarter of 2024, or 5.3% annualized to $33.3 billion.

● Total deposits were $37.9 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decline of $261.6 million from the prior quarter. Core customer

Balance deposits, which excludes brokered deposits and public funds, reflected organic growth of approximately $237.4 million

Sheet compared to March 31, 2024.

● Loan to deposit ratio was 88.0% and securities to total assets was 16.5%, maintaining strong balance sheet liquidity.

● Total investment securities decreased $0.4 billion during the quarter to $7.9 billion at June 30, 2024.

● Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.6 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases, annualized.

Credit ● The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.0 million, unchanged from the prior quarter. The

allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of net loans and leases at June 30, 2024.

● Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets declined to 0.46% at June 30, 2024, from 0.51% linked quarter.

● Total adjusted revenue(1) of $442.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $437.7 million in the first quarter

Revenue and of 2024 with increases in both net interest revenue and noninterest revenue versus the prior quarter.

Expenses ● Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $251.1 million, compared with $263.5 million for the

first quarter of 2024. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 56.7% in 2Q24, compared to 60.1% in the previous quarter.

● Total shareholders' equity was $5.3 billion, and $6.1 billion excluding AOCI.(1)