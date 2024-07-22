Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation

Presented July 23, 2024

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net income available to common shareholders of $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, and adjusted net

income from continuing operations available to common shareholders,(1) which excludes non-routine income and

Earnings

expenses, of $127.9 million, or $0.69 adjusted earnings per diluted common share.(1)

Highlights

Return on average tangible common equity (1) was 15.18% and the adjusted return on average tangible common equity

from continuing operations(1) was 14.37%.

Adjusted pre-taxpre-provision net revenue from continuing operations(1) of $190.9 million, or 1.59% of average assets.

Total loans increased $430.2 million during the second quarter of 2024, or 5.3% annualized to $33.3 billion.

Total deposits were $37.9 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decline of $261.6 million from the prior quarter. Core customer

Balance

deposits, which excludes brokered deposits and public funds, reflected organic growth of approximately $237.4 million

Sheet

compared to March 31, 2024.

Loan to deposit ratio was 88.0% and securities to total assets was 16.5%, maintaining strong balance sheet liquidity.

Total investment securities decreased $0.4 billion during the quarter to $7.9 billion at June 30, 2024.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.6 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases, annualized.

Credit

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.0 million, unchanged from the prior quarter. The

allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of net loans and leases at June 30, 2024.

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets declined to 0.46% at June 30, 2024, from 0.51% linked quarter.

Total adjusted revenue(1) of $442.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $437.7 million in the first quarter

Revenue and

of 2024 with increases in both net interest revenue and noninterest revenue versus the prior quarter.

Expenses

Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $251.1 million, compared with $263.5 million for the

first quarter of 2024. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 56.7% in 2Q24, compared to 60.1% in the previous quarter.

Total shareholders' equity was $5.3 billion, and $6.1 billion excluding AOCI.(1)

Capital

Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.3% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.2% estimated as of June 30, 2024.

    • Repurchased 256,033 shares of Company common stock in 2Q24 at a weighted average price of $26.97 per share.
Summary Financial Results

$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated

As of and Three Months Ended

% Change

6/30/24

3/31/24

6/30/23

QoQ

YoY

Net interest revenue

$

356.3

$

353.9

$

333.5

0.7

%

6.8

%

Provision for credit losses

22.0

22.0

15.0

-

46.7

Noninterest revenue

100.7

83.8

86.7

20.1

16.1

Noninterest expense

256.7

263.2

267.5

(2.5)

(4.0)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

178.3

152.5

137.7

16.9

29.4

Income tax expense

40.8

35.5

30.5

14.9

34.0

Income from continuing operations

137.5

117.0

107.3

17.5

28.2

Income from discontinued operations

-

-

9.2

NM

NM

Income tax expense from discontinued operations

-

-

2.5

NM

NM

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

6.8

NM

NM

Net income

$

137.5

$

117.0

$

114.0

17.5

%

20.6

%

Less: Preferred dividends

2.4

2.4

2.4

-

-

Net income available to common shareholders

$

135.1

$

114.6

$

111.7

17.9

%

21.0

%

Income from continuing operations

$

137.5

$

117.0

$

107.3

17.5

28.2

Plus: Non-routine items, net of tax

(7.2)

(0.2)

(0.2)

NM

NM

Less: Preferred dividends

2.4

2.4

2.4

-

-

Adjusted income from continuing operations available to common shareholders (1)

$

127.9

$

114.4

$

110.1

11.8

%

16.2

%

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.73

$

0.62

$

0.57

17.7

%

28.1

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.73

$

0.62

$

0.61

17.7

20.1

Adjusted earnings per share(1)

$

0.69

$

0.62

$

0.60

11.3

15.0

Return on average assets from continuing operations(1)

1.15%

0.97%

0.88%

18.9

%

30.7

%

Return on average assets

1.15%

0.97%

0.93%

18.9

23.7

Return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations(1)

10.78%

9.17%

9.62%

17.6

12.1

Return on average common shareholders' equity

10.78%

9.17%

10.24%

17.6

5.2

Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations(1)

1.09%

0.97%

0.92%

12.4

%

18.5

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)

14.37%

12.92%

15.27%

11.2

(5.9)

Adjusted pre-taxpre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (PPNR)(1)

$

190.9

$

174.2

$

159.5

9.6

%

19.7

%

Adjusted PPNR to total average assets(1)

1.59%

1.44%

1.30%

10.4

22.3

Tangible book value per share, including AOCI(1)

$

20.08

$

19.48

$

15.56

3.1

%

29.0

%

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI(1)

$

24.37

$

23.81

$

21.93

2.4

11.1

(1)

3

Core Deposit Base

$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated

As of 6/30/24

% of

Balance

Total

Noninterest Bearing Demand

$

8,586

23%

Interest Bearing Demand

18,514

49%

Savings

2,614

7%

Other Time

8,144

22%

Total Deposits (period end)

$

37,859

100%

Memoranda

Public Funds

4,311

11%

Brokered Deposits

452

1%

Δ vs. 1Q24

Δ vs. 2Q23

$

%

$

%

$ (234)

-3%

$ (1,637)

-16%

(432)

-2%

425

2%

  1. -3%(370) -12%

485

6%

739

10%

$ (262)

-1%

$ (843)

-2%

  1. -9%(1,214) -22%

(50) -10%

(1,371) -75%

HIGHLIGHTS

Total deposits were $37.9 billion as of June 30,

2024, a decline of $261.6 million from the prior

quarter. The second quarter's decline included a

$50.0 million reduction in brokered deposits to

$452.2 million, and a decline of $449.0 million in

public funds to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2024.

Core customer deposits, which excludes brokered

deposits and public funds, reflected organic growth

of approximately $237.4 million compared to March

31, 2024.

Noninterest bearing deposits represented 22.7% of

Deposits by

LA

MO

State

FL

$1.9

$0.5

($ in billions)

$1.9

5%

1%

AR

5%

TX

$2.1

$10.8

6%

29%

TN

$2.6

7%

GA

$3.6

9%

AL

MS

$4.6

$9.9

12%

26%

Note: Figures may not total due to rounding.

total deposits at the end of the second quarter of

2024, down slightly from 23.1% at March 31, 2024,

as the pace of migration to interest bearing

products has continued to slow.

As of 6/30/24, deposits are diverse with top

commercial deposit sectors including finance and

insurance at 5.6% of total deposits; real estate,

rental and leasing at 5.4%; and construction at

4.5%.

Long-standing customer relationships:

44.6% of total deposits with 15+ year

relationships

12.5% are at 10-15 years

19.0% are at 5-10 years.

4

Diversified Loan Portfolio

$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $430.2 million during the second quarter of 2024, or 5.3% annualized to $33.3 billion. The loan growth for the quarter was in the commercial and industrial, income-producing commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios.
  • The loan portfolio mix remains well-balanced with commercial and industrial the largest segment at 40.9% of total loans, commercial real estate at 29.2% and consumer at 29.9% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Total active line utilization increased slightly during the second quarter of 2024 to 49.1% at June 30, 2024, compared to 48.9% at March 31, 2024 and up from 47.3% at December 31, 2023.

Period Ending Loans

As of 6/30/24

As of 3/31/24

As of 6/30/23

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Commercial and Industrial ("C&I")

Non Real Estate

$9,137

27.4%

$9,121

27.7%

$9,636

29.6%

Owner Occupied

4,476

13.4%

4,442

13.5%

4,358

13.4%

Total C&I

13,613

40.9%

13,564

41.2%

13,994

43.0%

Commercial Real Estate ("CRE")

Construction, Acquisition and Development

3,893

11.7%

3,864

11.8%

3,744

11.5%

Income Producing

5,851

17.6%

5,784

17.6%

5,596

17.2%

Total CRE

9,744

29.2%

9,648

29.3%

9,340

28.7%

Consumer

Residential Mortgages

9,741

29.2%

9,448

28.7%

8,990

27.6%

Other consumer

216

0.6%

223

0.7%

232

0.7%

Total Consumer

9,956

29.9%

9,671

29.4%

9,222

28.3%

Total Loans and Leases

$33,313

100.0%

$32,883

100.0%

$32,557

100.0%

Note: Figures may not total due to rounding.

5

Commercial & Industrial (C&I)

$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated

% of

% of

Total

Total

C&I Industry Breakout

2Q24

C&I

Loans

RE, Rental & Leasing

$

1,639

12%

5%

Energy Sector

1,593

12%

5%

Retail

1,032

8%

3%

Restaurant

1,031

8%

3%

Healthcare

906

7%

3%

Other Services

827

6%

2%

Manufacturing

813

6%

2%

Finance and Insurance

759

6%

2%

Construction

598

4%

2%

Public Admin/Education

581

4%

2%

General C&I and Other

3,834

28%

12%

TOTAL

$

13,613

100%

41%

Δ vs. 1Q24

Δ vs. 2Q23

$

%

$

%

$ 31

2%

$ 163

11%

(15)

-1%

(18)

-1%

16

2%

(28)

-3%

(17)

-2%

(67)

-6%

27

3%

13

1%

(1)

0%

(21)

-2%

29

4%

(39)

-5%

  1. -14%(100) -12%

22

4%

(40)

-6%

(28)

-5%

(22)

-4%

105

3%

(224)

-6%

$ 49

0%

$(382)

-3%

HIGHLIGHTS

C&I is the largest segment of the loan portfolio at 41% of

total loans as of 2Q24, steady compared to the prior

quarter and decreasing 3% from a year ago.

The $13.6 billion C&I portfolio includes 67% C&I Non-

Real Estate and 33% C&I Owner-Occupied.

Granular average loan balance of $439 thousand for C&I

Non-Real Estate and $536 thousand for C&I Owner-

Occupied.

Texas represents our largest exposure by state, with 40%

of C&I Non-Real Estate and 39% of C&I Owner-Occupied

as of June 30, 2024.

Diverse

$1,639

RE, Rental & Leasing

C&I

12%

Energy Sector

Mix(1)

$3,834

Retail

28%

$1,593

Restaurant

12%

Healthcare

$1,032

Other Services

Manufacturing

$581

8%

4%

$1,031

Finance and Insurance

$598

Construction

8%

4%

$759

$906

Public Admin/Education

5%

$813

7%

$827

6%

General C&I and Other

6%

  1. Percentages represent the % of C&I loans. Note: Figures may not total due to rounding.

In the second quarter of 2024, total C&I charge-offs were

$23.3 million, which was partially offset by $2.9 million in

recoveries.

C&I Non-Real Estate NPLs to total C&I Non-Real Estate

loans of 1.33% at 6/30/24, vs. 0.75% at 6/30/23 and

1.64% at 3/31/24.

C&I Owner-Occupied NPLs to total C&I Owner-Occupied

loans were 0.31% at 3/31/24, compared to 0.17% at

3/31/23 and 0.13% at 3/31/24.

Shared national credits represented 13% of total loans as

of June 30, 2024, supporting our large-sized commercial

customers and specialized industries.

6

Commercial Real Estate (CRE)

$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated

% of

% of

Total

Total

CRE Industry Breakout

2Q24

CRE

Loans

Multifamily

$

2,457

25%

7%

Retail

1,646

17%

5%

Industrial

1,034

11%

3%

A&D

917

9%

3%

1-4 Family

869

9%

3%

Office

723

7%

2%

Hotel

685

7%

2%

Healthcare

427

4%

1%

Doctor Office

218

2%

1%

Other

768

8%

2%

TOTAL

$

9,744

100%

29%

Δ vs. 1Q24

Δ vs. 2Q23

$

%

$

%

$ 175

8%

$

664

37%

36

2%

215

15%

(75)

-7%

(5)

0%

(18)

-2%

(16)

-2%

(41)

-4%

(121)

-12%

(10)

-1%

(17)

-2%

(10)

-1%

(76)

-10%

(11)

-3%

(35)

-8%

2

1%

57

35%

48

7%

(263)

-25%

$ 96

1%

$

404

4%

HIGHLIGHTS

CRE was 29% of total loans as of 2Q24 (194% of tier 1

capital + ACL), up 1% from the prior quarter and up

4% from a year ago.

The CRE portfolio is made up of 60%, or $5.9 billion, in

Income Producing CRE, and 40%, or $3.9 billion, of

Construction, Acquisition and Development (CAD).

CAD was 76% of tier 1 capital + ACL.

The CRE portfolio is granular, with an average loan

balance of $643 thousand for CAD and $1.5 million for

Income Producing CRE at June 30, 2024.

Texas is our largest exposure by state with 42% of

Diverse

Healthcare

Other

Doctor $768

CRE

$427

Office

8%

4%

Mix (1)

$218

Multifamily

$2,457

Hotel

2%

25%

$685

7%

CAD and 39% of Income Producing CRE as of June 30,

2024.

Weighted average LTV of total CRE was 58% at June

30, 2024.

Office

$723

8%

1-4 Family

$869

9%

A&D $917 9%

  1. Percentages represent the % of CRE loans.

Industrial

$1,034

11%

Retail

$1,646

17%

  • In the second quarter of 2024, total CRE charge-offs were $0.6 million, offset by $0.1 million in recoveries.
  • CRE NPLs to total CRE loans of 0.20% at 6/30/24 compared to 0.25% at 6/30/23 and 0.24% at 3/31/24.
  • The Office CRE loan (excludes doctor offices) segment was approximately 2.2% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, with a weighted average LTV of approximately 53% and average loan size $1.2 million.

7

Credit Quality

$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated

Quarter Ending

6/30/23

9/30/23

12/31/23

3/31/24

6/30/24

Non-performing Loans (NPLs)

$157

$150

$216

$241

$217

Other real estate owned

$3

$3

$6

$5

$5

Non-performing Assets (NPAs)

$160

$153

$222

$246

$222

NPLs / Net Loans and Leases

0.48%

0.46%

0.67%

0.73%

0.65%

NPAs / Total Assets

0.33%

0.32%

0.45%

0.51%

0.46%

Classified Loans

$618

$682

$680

$719

$697

Classified Loans / Total Loans

1.90%

2.10%

2.09%

2.19%

2.09%

Criticized Loans

$892

$882

$845

$869

$837

Criticized Loans / Total Loans

2.74%

2.71%

2.60%

2.64%

2.51%

Credit Metrics(1)

Provisions

ACL

ACL / Loans (%)

$466

$447

$468

$473

$470

1.43%

1.37%

1.44%

1.44%

1.41%

$15

$17

$38

$22

$22

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Net (charge-offs)

($12.7)

($34.2)

($23.8)

($19.5)

($22.6)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.46% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.33% at June 30, 2023 and 0.51% at March 31, 2024.
  • Criticized loans represented 2.51% of loans at June 30, 2024 compared to 2.74% at June 30, 2023 and 2.64% at March 31, 2024, while classified loans were 2.09% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.90% at June 30, 2023 and 2.19% at March 31, 2024.
  • Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.6 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, or 0.24% annualized.
  • Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.0 million and the allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of net loans and leases at June 30, 2024.

(1) ACL reflects funded loans and does not include reserve for unfunded commitments (classified as "Other liabilities"), with a June 30, 2024 balance of $8.6 million.

8

Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated

Quarter Ended

6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

Non-real estate

$

121.2

$

149.7

$

131.6

$

68.0

$

72.6

Owner occupied

13.7

6.0

7.1

6.5

7.5

Total commercial and industrial

134.9

155.6

138.7

74.4

80.1

Construction, acquisition and development

4.9

3.8

1.9

4.6

4.5

Income producing

15.0

19.4

17.5

12.3

19.2

Total commercial real estate

19.9

23.2

19.3

16.9

23.7

Residential mortgages

61.7

61.9

57.9

58.5

53.2

Other consumer

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.2

Total consumer

62.0

62.1

58.1

58.7

53.4

Total nonaccrual loans

$

216.7

$

241.0

$

216.1

$

150.0

$

157.2

Guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans (1)

$

71.4

$

59.9

$

49.6

$

42.0

$

35.3

Total nonaccrual loans / Total Loans

0.65%

0.73%

0.67%

0.46%

0.48%

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total nonaccrual loans and leases declined to $216.7 million or 0.65% of total loans at June 30, 2024, from $241.0 million or 0.73% of total loans at March 31, 2024.
  • Over $71 million or ~33% of total nonaccrual loans are the government guaranteed portion (SBA and FHA) that we repurchased while working through the collection process. These have a longer resolution cycle.

(1) Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and leases covered by the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA.

9

Net Interest Revenue / Net Interest Margin

$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated

NIM, Yields & Rates

Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (NIM)

3.27%

3.22%

3.03%3.04%

2.98%

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Yield/Rate:

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Loans

6.24%

6.39%

6.48%

6.50%

6.59%

Securities (FTE)

2.13%

2.11%

2.48%

3.13%

3.19%

Cost of Total Deposits

1.87%

2.14%

2.32%

2.45%

2.53%

Interest earning assets

5.21%

5.38%

5.59%

5.80%

5.90%

Interest bearing liabilities

2.92%

3.17%

3.34%

3.40%

3.45%

Interest Revenue & Interest Expense

$595

$615

$637

$642

$573

$240

$266

$281

$283

$286

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net interest margin improved to 3.27% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.22% for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest revenue increased $2.4 million, or 0.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 as the Company continues to benefit from slowing pressure on funding costs as well as an improved earning asset mix resulting from continued deployment of excess liquidity and net loan growth.
  • Accretion revenue was $3.0 million and $3.5 million for the second and first quarter of 2024, respectively, adding approximately 3 basis points to the net interest margin in both quarters.
  • Yield on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, was 6.56% for the second quarter of 2024, up 10 basis points from 6.46% for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Yield on total interest earning assets was 5.90% for the second quarter of 2024, up 10 basis points from 5.80% for the first quarter of 2024. Interest-bearing liabilities costs increased to 3.45% during the second quarter of 2024 from 3.40% in the prior quarter.

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Interest Revenue

Interest Expense

10

