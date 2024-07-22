Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation
Presented July 23, 2024
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
● Net income available to common shareholders of $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, and adjusted net
income from continuing operations available to common shareholders,(1) which excludes non-routine income and
Earnings
expenses, of $127.9 million, or $0.69 adjusted earnings per diluted common share.(1)
Highlights
● Return on average tangible common equity (1) was 15.18% and the adjusted return on average tangible common equity
from continuing operations(1) was 14.37%.
● Adjusted pre-taxpre-provision net revenue from continuing operations(1) of $190.9 million, or 1.59% of average assets.
● Total loans increased $430.2 million during the second quarter of 2024, or 5.3% annualized to $33.3 billion.
● Total deposits were $37.9 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decline of $261.6 million from the prior quarter. Core customer
Balance
deposits, which excludes brokered deposits and public funds, reflected organic growth of approximately $237.4 million
Sheet
compared to March 31, 2024.
● Loan to deposit ratio was 88.0% and securities to total assets was 16.5%, maintaining strong balance sheet liquidity.
● Total investment securities decreased $0.4 billion during the quarter to $7.9 billion at June 30, 2024.
● Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.6 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases, annualized.
Credit
● The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.0 million, unchanged from the prior quarter. The
allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of net loans and leases at June 30, 2024.
● Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets declined to 0.46% at June 30, 2024, from 0.51% linked quarter.
● Total adjusted revenue(1) of $442.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $437.7 million in the first quarter
Revenue and
of 2024 with increases in both net interest revenue and noninterest revenue versus the prior quarter.
Expenses
● Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $251.1 million, compared with $263.5 million for the
first quarter of 2024. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 56.7% in 2Q24, compared to 60.1% in the previous quarter.
● Total shareholders' equity was $5.3 billion, and $6.1 billion excluding AOCI.(1)
Capital
● Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.3% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.2% estimated as of June 30, 2024.
- Repurchased 256,033 shares of Company common stock in 2Q24 at a weighted average price of $26.97 per share.
- Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the appendix.
Note: As a result of the previously announced sale of Cadence Insurance, Inc. ("Cadence Insurance") in the fourth quarter of 2023, the reported financial results include both continuing
2
operations and discontinued operations.
Summary Financial Results
$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated
As of and Three Months Ended
% Change
6/30/24
3/31/24
6/30/23
QoQ
YoY
Net interest revenue
$
356.3
$
353.9
$
333.5
0.7
%
6.8
%
Provision for credit losses
22.0
22.0
15.0
-
46.7
Noninterest revenue
100.7
83.8
86.7
20.1
16.1
Noninterest expense
256.7
263.2
267.5
(2.5)
(4.0)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
178.3
152.5
137.7
16.9
29.4
Income tax expense
40.8
35.5
30.5
14.9
34.0
Income from continuing operations
137.5
117.0
107.3
17.5
28.2
Income from discontinued operations
-
-
9.2
NM
NM
Income tax expense from discontinued operations
-
-
2.5
NM
NM
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
6.8
NM
NM
Net income
$
137.5
$
117.0
$
114.0
17.5
%
20.6
%
Less: Preferred dividends
2.4
2.4
2.4
-
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$
135.1
$
114.6
$
111.7
17.9
%
21.0
%
Income from continuing operations
$
137.5
$
117.0
$
107.3
17.5
28.2
Plus: Non-routine items, net of tax
(7.2)
(0.2)
(0.2)
NM
NM
Less: Preferred dividends
2.4
2.4
2.4
-
-
Adjusted income from continuing operations available to common shareholders (1)
$
127.9
$
114.4
$
110.1
11.8
%
16.2
%
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.73
$
0.62
$
0.57
17.7
%
28.1
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.73
$
0.62
$
0.61
17.7
20.1
Adjusted earnings per share(1)
$
0.69
$
0.62
$
0.60
11.3
15.0
Return on average assets from continuing operations(1)
1.15%
0.97%
0.88%
18.9
%
30.7
%
Return on average assets
1.15%
0.97%
0.93%
18.9
23.7
Return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations(1)
10.78%
9.17%
9.62%
17.6
12.1
Return on average common shareholders' equity
10.78%
9.17%
10.24%
17.6
5.2
Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations(1)
1.09%
0.97%
0.92%
12.4
%
18.5
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)
14.37%
12.92%
15.27%
11.2
(5.9)
Adjusted pre-taxpre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (PPNR)(1)
$
190.9
$
174.2
$
159.5
9.6
%
19.7
%
Adjusted PPNR to total average assets(1)
1.59%
1.44%
1.30%
10.4
22.3
Tangible book value per share, including AOCI(1)
$
20.08
$
19.48
$
15.56
3.1
%
29.0
%
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI(1)
$
24.37
$
23.81
$
21.93
2.4
11.1
(1)
Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the appendix.
3
Core Deposit Base
$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated
As of 6/30/24
% of
Balance
Total
Noninterest Bearing Demand
$
8,586
23%
Interest Bearing Demand
18,514
49%
Savings
2,614
7%
Other Time
8,144
22%
Total Deposits (period end)
$
37,859
100%
Memoranda
Public Funds
4,311
11%
Brokered Deposits
452
1%
Δ vs. 1Q24
Δ vs. 2Q23
$
%
$
%
$ (234)
-3%
$ (1,637)
-16%
(432)
-2%
425
2%
- -3%(370) -12%
485
6%
739
10%
$ (262)
-1%
$ (843)
-2%
- -9%(1,214) -22%
(50) -10%
(1,371) -75%
HIGHLIGHTS
• Total deposits were $37.9 billion as of June 30,
2024, a decline of $261.6 million from the prior
quarter. The second quarter's decline included a
$50.0 million reduction in brokered deposits to
$452.2 million, and a decline of $449.0 million in
public funds to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2024.
• Core customer deposits, which excludes brokered
deposits and public funds, reflected organic growth
of approximately $237.4 million compared to March
31, 2024.
• Noninterest bearing deposits represented 22.7% of
Deposits by
LA
MO
State
FL
$1.9
$0.5
($ in billions)
$1.9
5%
1%
AR
5%
TX
$2.1
$10.8
6%
29%
TN
$2.6
7%
GA
$3.6
9%
AL
MS
$4.6
$9.9
12%
26%
Note: Figures may not total due to rounding.
total deposits at the end of the second quarter of
2024, down slightly from 23.1% at March 31, 2024,
as the pace of migration to interest bearing
products has continued to slow.
• As of 6/30/24, deposits are diverse with top
commercial deposit sectors including finance and
insurance at 5.6% of total deposits; real estate,
rental and leasing at 5.4%; and construction at
4.5%.
• Long-standing customer relationships:
▪ 44.6% of total deposits with 15+ year
relationships
▪ 12.5% are at 10-15 years
▪ 19.0% are at 5-10 years.
4
Diversified Loan Portfolio
$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated
HIGHLIGHTS
- Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $430.2 million during the second quarter of 2024, or 5.3% annualized to $33.3 billion. The loan growth for the quarter was in the commercial and industrial, income-producing commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios.
- The loan portfolio mix remains well-balanced with commercial and industrial the largest segment at 40.9% of total loans, commercial real estate at 29.2% and consumer at 29.9% as of June 30, 2024.
- Total active line utilization increased slightly during the second quarter of 2024 to 49.1% at June 30, 2024, compared to 48.9% at March 31, 2024 and up from 47.3% at December 31, 2023.
Period Ending Loans
As of 6/30/24
As of 3/31/24
As of 6/30/23
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial and Industrial ("C&I")
Non Real Estate
$9,137
27.4%
$9,121
27.7%
$9,636
29.6%
Owner Occupied
4,476
13.4%
4,442
13.5%
4,358
13.4%
Total C&I
13,613
40.9%
13,564
41.2%
13,994
43.0%
Commercial Real Estate ("CRE")
Construction, Acquisition and Development
3,893
11.7%
3,864
11.8%
3,744
11.5%
Income Producing
5,851
17.6%
5,784
17.6%
5,596
17.2%
Total CRE
9,744
29.2%
9,648
29.3%
9,340
28.7%
Consumer
Residential Mortgages
9,741
29.2%
9,448
28.7%
8,990
27.6%
Other consumer
216
0.6%
223
0.7%
232
0.7%
Total Consumer
9,956
29.9%
9,671
29.4%
9,222
28.3%
Total Loans and Leases
$33,313
100.0%
$32,883
100.0%
$32,557
100.0%
Note: Figures may not total due to rounding.
5
Commercial & Industrial (C&I)
$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated
% of
% of
Total
Total
C&I Industry Breakout
2Q24
C&I
Loans
RE, Rental & Leasing
$
1,639
12%
5%
Energy Sector
1,593
12%
5%
Retail
1,032
8%
3%
Restaurant
1,031
8%
3%
Healthcare
906
7%
3%
Other Services
827
6%
2%
Manufacturing
813
6%
2%
Finance and Insurance
759
6%
2%
Construction
598
4%
2%
Public Admin/Education
581
4%
2%
General C&I and Other
3,834
28%
12%
TOTAL
$
13,613
100%
41%
Δ vs. 1Q24
Δ vs. 2Q23
$
%
$
%
$ 31
2%
$ 163
11%
(15)
-1%
(18)
-1%
16
2%
(28)
-3%
(17)
-2%
(67)
-6%
27
3%
13
1%
(1)
0%
(21)
-2%
29
4%
(39)
-5%
- -14%(100) -12%
22
4%
(40)
-6%
(28)
-5%
(22)
-4%
105
3%
(224)
-6%
$ 49
0%
$(382)
-3%
HIGHLIGHTS
• C&I is the largest segment of the loan portfolio at 41% of
total loans as of 2Q24, steady compared to the prior
quarter and decreasing 3% from a year ago.
• The $13.6 billion C&I portfolio includes 67% C&I Non-
Real Estate and 33% C&I Owner-Occupied.
• Granular average loan balance of $439 thousand for C&I
Non-Real Estate and $536 thousand for C&I Owner-
Occupied.
• Texas represents our largest exposure by state, with 40%
of C&I Non-Real Estate and 39% of C&I Owner-Occupied
as of June 30, 2024.
Diverse
$1,639
RE, Rental & Leasing
C&I
12%
Energy Sector
Mix(1)
$3,834
Retail
28%
$1,593
Restaurant
12%
Healthcare
$1,032
Other Services
Manufacturing
$581
8%
4%
$1,031
Finance and Insurance
$598
Construction
8%
4%
$759
$906
Public Admin/Education
5%
$813
7%
$827
6%
General C&I and Other
6%
- Percentages represent the % of C&I loans. Note: Figures may not total due to rounding.
• In the second quarter of 2024, total C&I charge-offs were
$23.3 million, which was partially offset by $2.9 million in
recoveries.
• C&I Non-Real Estate NPLs to total C&I Non-Real Estate
loans of 1.33% at 6/30/24, vs. 0.75% at 6/30/23 and
1.64% at 3/31/24.
• C&I Owner-Occupied NPLs to total C&I Owner-Occupied
loans were 0.31% at 3/31/24, compared to 0.17% at
3/31/23 and 0.13% at 3/31/24.
• Shared national credits represented 13% of total loans as
of June 30, 2024, supporting our large-sized commercial
customers and specialized industries.
6
Commercial Real Estate (CRE)
$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated
% of
% of
Total
Total
CRE Industry Breakout
2Q24
CRE
Loans
Multifamily
$
2,457
25%
7%
Retail
1,646
17%
5%
Industrial
1,034
11%
3%
A&D
917
9%
3%
1-4 Family
869
9%
3%
Office
723
7%
2%
Hotel
685
7%
2%
Healthcare
427
4%
1%
Doctor Office
218
2%
1%
Other
768
8%
2%
TOTAL
$
9,744
100%
29%
Δ vs. 1Q24
Δ vs. 2Q23
$
%
$
%
$ 175
8%
$
664
37%
36
2%
215
15%
(75)
-7%
(5)
0%
(18)
-2%
(16)
-2%
(41)
-4%
(121)
-12%
(10)
-1%
(17)
-2%
(10)
-1%
(76)
-10%
(11)
-3%
(35)
-8%
2
1%
57
35%
48
7%
(263)
-25%
$ 96
1%
$
404
4%
HIGHLIGHTS
• CRE was 29% of total loans as of 2Q24 (194% of tier 1
capital + ACL), up 1% from the prior quarter and up
4% from a year ago.
• The CRE portfolio is made up of 60%, or $5.9 billion, in
Income Producing CRE, and 40%, or $3.9 billion, of
Construction, Acquisition and Development (CAD).
CAD was 76% of tier 1 capital + ACL.
• The CRE portfolio is granular, with an average loan
balance of $643 thousand for CAD and $1.5 million for
Income Producing CRE at June 30, 2024.
• Texas is our largest exposure by state with 42% of
Diverse
Healthcare
Other
Doctor $768
CRE
$427
Office
8%
4%
Mix (1)
$218
Multifamily
$2,457
Hotel
2%
25%
$685
7%
CAD and 39% of Income Producing CRE as of June 30,
2024.
• Weighted average LTV of total CRE was 58% at June
30, 2024.
Office
$723
8%
1-4 Family
$869
9%
A&D $917 9%
- Percentages represent the % of CRE loans.
Industrial
$1,034
11%
Retail
$1,646
17%
- In the second quarter of 2024, total CRE charge-offs were $0.6 million, offset by $0.1 million in recoveries.
- CRE NPLs to total CRE loans of 0.20% at 6/30/24 compared to 0.25% at 6/30/23 and 0.24% at 3/31/24.
- The Office CRE loan (excludes doctor offices) segment was approximately 2.2% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, with a weighted average LTV of approximately 53% and average loan size $1.2 million.
7
Credit Quality
$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated
Quarter Ending
6/30/23
9/30/23
12/31/23
3/31/24
6/30/24
Non-performing Loans (NPLs)
$157
$150
$216
$241
$217
Other real estate owned
$3
$3
$6
$5
$5
Non-performing Assets (NPAs)
$160
$153
$222
$246
$222
NPLs / Net Loans and Leases
0.48%
0.46%
0.67%
0.73%
0.65%
NPAs / Total Assets
0.33%
0.32%
0.45%
0.51%
0.46%
Classified Loans
$618
$682
$680
$719
$697
Classified Loans / Total Loans
1.90%
2.10%
2.09%
2.19%
2.09%
Criticized Loans
$892
$882
$845
$869
$837
Criticized Loans / Total Loans
2.74%
2.71%
2.60%
2.64%
2.51%
Credit Metrics(1)
Provisions
ACL
ACL / Loans (%)
$466
$447
$468
$473
$470
1.43%
1.37%
1.44%
1.44%
1.41%
$15
$17
$38
$22
$22
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Net (charge-offs)
($12.7)
($34.2)
($23.8)
($19.5)
($22.6)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.46% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.33% at June 30, 2023 and 0.51% at March 31, 2024.
- Criticized loans represented 2.51% of loans at June 30, 2024 compared to 2.74% at June 30, 2023 and 2.64% at March 31, 2024, while classified loans were 2.09% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.90% at June 30, 2023 and 2.19% at March 31, 2024.
- Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.6 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, or 0.24% annualized.
- Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.0 million and the allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of net loans and leases at June 30, 2024.
(1) ACL reflects funded loans and does not include reserve for unfunded commitments (classified as "Other liabilities"), with a June 30, 2024 balance of $8.6 million.
8
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated
Quarter Ended
6/30/24
3/31/24
12/31/23
9/30/23
6/30/23
Non-real estate
$
121.2
$
149.7
$
131.6
$
68.0
$
72.6
Owner occupied
13.7
6.0
7.1
6.5
7.5
Total commercial and industrial
134.9
155.6
138.7
74.4
80.1
Construction, acquisition and development
4.9
3.8
1.9
4.6
4.5
Income producing
15.0
19.4
17.5
12.3
19.2
Total commercial real estate
19.9
23.2
19.3
16.9
23.7
Residential mortgages
61.7
61.9
57.9
58.5
53.2
Other consumer
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.2
Total consumer
62.0
62.1
58.1
58.7
53.4
Total nonaccrual loans
$
216.7
$
241.0
$
216.1
$
150.0
$
157.2
Guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans (1)
$
71.4
$
59.9
$
49.6
$
42.0
$
35.3
Total nonaccrual loans / Total Loans
0.65%
0.73%
0.67%
0.46%
0.48%
HIGHLIGHTS
- Total nonaccrual loans and leases declined to $216.7 million or 0.65% of total loans at June 30, 2024, from $241.0 million or 0.73% of total loans at March 31, 2024.
- Over $71 million or ~33% of total nonaccrual loans are the government guaranteed portion (SBA and FHA) that we repurchased while working through the collection process. These have a longer resolution cycle.
(1) Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and leases covered by the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA.
9
Net Interest Revenue / Net Interest Margin
$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated
NIM, Yields & Rates
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (NIM)
3.27%
3.22%
3.03%3.04%
2.98%
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Yield/Rate:
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Loans
6.24%
6.39%
6.48%
6.50%
6.59%
Securities (FTE)
2.13%
2.11%
2.48%
3.13%
3.19%
Cost of Total Deposits
1.87%
2.14%
2.32%
2.45%
2.53%
Interest earning assets
5.21%
5.38%
5.59%
5.80%
5.90%
Interest bearing liabilities
2.92%
3.17%
3.34%
3.40%
3.45%
Interest Revenue & Interest Expense
$595
$615
$637
$642
$573
$240
$266
$281
$283
$286
HIGHLIGHTS
- Net interest margin improved to 3.27% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.22% for the first quarter of 2024.
- Net interest revenue increased $2.4 million, or 0.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 as the Company continues to benefit from slowing pressure on funding costs as well as an improved earning asset mix resulting from continued deployment of excess liquidity and net loan growth.
- Accretion revenue was $3.0 million and $3.5 million for the second and first quarter of 2024, respectively, adding approximately 3 basis points to the net interest margin in both quarters.
- Yield on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, was 6.56% for the second quarter of 2024, up 10 basis points from 6.46% for the first quarter of 2024.
- Yield on total interest earning assets was 5.90% for the second quarter of 2024, up 10 basis points from 5.80% for the first quarter of 2024. Interest-bearing liabilities costs increased to 3.45% during the second quarter of 2024 from 3.40% in the prior quarter.
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Interest Revenue
Interest Expense
10
