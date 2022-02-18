Cadence Capital : Appendix 4D Half Year Report to 31 December 2021

The Directors present their report together with the condensed interim financial report of Cadence Capital Limited ('the Company') for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the Company was investing primarily in securities listed both in Australia and internationally. The Company may take short positions and may also deal in derivatives for hedging purposes. No significant changes in the nature of these activities occurred during the period.

OPERATING RESULTS

Investment operations over the half-year resulted in an operating profit before tax of $31,186,837 (December 2020: operating profit before tax of $68,716,923) and an operating profit after tax of $22,122,494 (December

2020: operating profit after tax of $48,555,479).

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021, the Company produced a positive gross performance of 10.2% compared to an increase in the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index of 4.6%. Over the past 6 months Covid-19 has had marginal impact on the operations of the Company, however Covid-19 did produce many investment opportunities both on the long side and the short side, and both here in Australia and oversees. Investments are valued continuously to market value. For the half-year ended 31 December 2021, net investments were valued at $260,395,303 (June 2021: $289,343,785).

FINANCIAL POSITION

The net asset value of the Company for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 was $367,478,046 (June 2021: $355,436,086).

DIVIDENDS PAID OR RECOMMENDED

A fully franked interim dividend of 4.0 cents per share has been declared by the Board and will be paid on the 14 April 2022.

Dividends paid are as follows: $ Fully franked 2021 final dividend of 3.0 cents per share was paid on 29 October 2021 8,856,068 Fully franked 2021 interim dividend of 2.0 cents per share was paid on 13 May 2021 5,938,517 Fully franked 2020 final dividend of 2.0 cents per share was paid on 30 October 2020 6,024,777 Fully franked 2020 interim dividend of 2.0 cents per share was paid on 13 May 2020 6,166,630

DIRECTORS

The names of the Directors in office at any time during or since the end of the half-year are as follows: Karl Siegling - Chairman

James Chirnside - Non Executive Director

Wayne Davies - Non Executive Director

Jenelle Webster - Non Executive Director

The Directors have been in office since the start of the half-year to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.

AUDITORS' INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

A copy of the Auditors' Independence Declaration as required under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 6.