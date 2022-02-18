Cadence Capital : Appendix 4D Half Year Report to 31 December 2021
02/18/2022 | 12:21am EST
CADENCE CAPITAL LIMITED
A.B.N. 17 112 870 096
APPENDIX 4D
HALF-YEAR REPORT
for the half-year ended 31 December 2021
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
All comparisons to the half-year ended 31 December 2020
$
up/down
% mvmt
Revenue from ordinary activities
40,557,762
Down
49%
Profit from ordinary activities before tax
attributable to members
31,186,837
Down
55%
Profit from ordinary activities after tax
attributable to members
22,122,494
Down
54%
Franked
amount per
Tax rate for
Dividend Information
Amt per share
share
franking
2022
Interim dividend per share
4.0c
4.0c
30%
2021
Final dividend per share
3.0c
3.0c
30%
2021
Interim dividend per share
2.0c
2.0c
30%
2020
Final dividend per share
2.0c
2.0c
30%
Interim dividend dates
Ex dividend date
31 March 2022
Record date
1 April 2022
Payment date
14 April 2022
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
Net tangible asset backing after tax
$1.24
$1.13
This report is based on the Half-Year Financial Report which has been subject to independent review by the Auditors, Pitcher Partners. All the documents comprise the information required by Listing Rule 4.2A. This information should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2021 Annual Financial Report.
CADENCE CAPITAL LIMITED
A.B.N. 17 112 870 096
FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2021
COMPANY PARTICULARS
CADENCE CAPITAL LIMITED
A.B.N. 17 112 870 096
DIRECTORS:
Karl Siegling (Chairman)
James Chirnside
Wayne Davies
Jenelle Webster
SECRETARY:
Wayne Davies
MANAGER OF THE FUND:
Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited
ABN: 68 106 551 062
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 11, 131 Macquarie Street
Sydney, NSW 2000
CONTACT DETAILS:
Level 11, 131 Macquarie Street
Sydney, NSW 2000
Telephone:
(02) 8298 2444
Fax:
(02) 8298 2499
Email:
info@cadencecapital.com.au
Website:
www.cadencecapital.com.au
For enquiries regarding net asset backing (as advised
each month to the Australian Securities Exchange)
refer to www.asx.com.au or call (02) 8298 2444
PRIME BROKER AND CUSTODIAN
BNP Paribas
OF THE FUND:
10 Harewood Avenue
London NW1 6AA
The Bank of New York Mellon
160 Queen Victoria Street,
London EC4V 4LA
SHARE REGISTRAR:
Boardroom Pty Limited
Mail Address: GPO Box 3993
Sydney NSW 2001
Telephone:
(02) 9290 9600
Fax:
(02) 9279 0664
For all enquiries relating to shareholdings, dividends (including participation in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan) and related matters, please contact the share registrar.
AUDITORS:
Pitcher Partners
Level 16, Tower 2 Darling Park
201 Sussex Street
Sydney NSW 2000
CADENCE CAPITAL LIMITED
A.B.N. 17 112 870 096
DIRECTORS' REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
The Directors present their report together with the condensed interim financial report of Cadence Capital Limited ('the Company') for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY
The principal activity of the Company was investing primarily in securities listed both in Australia and internationally. The Company may take short positions and may also deal in derivatives for hedging purposes. No significant changes in the nature of these activities occurred during the period.
OPERATING RESULTS
Investment operations over the half-year resulted in an operating profit before tax of $31,186,837 (December 2020: operating profit before tax of $68,716,923) and an operating profit after tax of $22,122,494 (December
2020: operating profit after tax of $48,555,479).
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
For the half-year ended 31 December 2021, the Company produced a positive gross performance of 10.2% compared to an increase in the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index of 4.6%. Over the past 6 months Covid-19 has had marginal impact on the operations of the Company, however Covid-19 did produce many investment opportunities both on the long side and the short side, and both here in Australia and oversees. Investments are valued continuously to market value. For the half-year ended 31 December 2021, net investments were valued at $260,395,303 (June 2021: $289,343,785).
FINANCIAL POSITION
The net asset value of the Company for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 was $367,478,046 (June 2021: $355,436,086).
DIVIDENDS PAID OR RECOMMENDED
A fully franked interim dividend of 4.0 cents per share has been declared by the Board and will be paid on the 14 April 2022.
Dividends paid are as follows:
$
Fully franked 2021 final dividend of 3.0 cents per share was paid on 29 October 2021
8,856,068
Fully franked 2021 interim dividend of 2.0 cents per share was paid on 13 May 2021
5,938,517
Fully franked 2020 final dividend of 2.0 cents per share was paid on 30 October 2020
6,024,777
Fully franked 2020 interim dividend of 2.0 cents per share was paid on 13 May 2020
6,166,630
DIRECTORS
The names of the Directors in office at any time during or since the end of the half-year are as follows: Karl Siegling - Chairman
James Chirnside - Non Executive Director
Wayne Davies - Non Executive Director
Jenelle Webster - Non Executive Director
The Directors have been in office since the start of the half-year to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.
AUDITORS' INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
A copy of the Auditors' Independence Declaration as required under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 6.
ROUNDING
In accordance with ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191, the amounts in the directors' report have been rounded to the nearest dollar, unless otherwise specified.
CADENCE CAPITAL LIMITED
A.B.N. 17 112 870 096
DIRECTORS' REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.
KARL SIEGLING Director
Dated at Sydney this 18 day of February 2022
