  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDNS   US1273871087

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

(CDNS)
  Report
10/26/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
148.96 USD   -1.56%
02:31pCadence Accelerates RF Design with Delivery of New TSMC N16 mmWave Reference Flow
BU
02:15pCadence Design Systems Collaborates With TSMC to Develop Migration Flow for Custom/Analog Blocks
MT
01:21pCadence Integrity 3D-IC Platform Certified for TSMC 3DFabric Offerings
BU
Cadence Accelerates RF Design with Delivery of New TSMC N16 mmWave Reference Flow

10/26/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
Cadence and TSMC collaborate on N16 mmWave RF design enablement to accelerate innovation in mobile, 5G and automotive applications

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Cadence® RFIC solutions support TSMC’s N16RF Design Reference Flow and process design kit (PDK) to help accelerate the next generation of mobile, 5G and automotive applications. The continued collaboration between Cadence and TSMC allows mutual customers to design with Cadence solutions for TSMC’s N16RF mmWave semiconductor technology.

The Cadence RFIC solutions support the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling system-on-chip (SoC) design excellence. To learn more about Cadence RFIC solutions, visit http://www.cadence.com/go/rficsolutions.

The complete RF Design Reference Flow includes passive device modeling, block-level optimization, sensitive layout routing nets EM parasitics signoff, EM-IR analysis with custom passives, and self-heating. The reference flow features several products optimized for TSMC’s N16RF mmWave process technology, including the Cadence Virtuoso® Schematic Editor, Virtuoso ADE Product Suite, and integrated Spectre® X Simulator and RF option. Additionally, the flow features high capacity electromagnetic (EM) model generation using the Cadence EMX® 3D Planar Solver for seamless back-annotation of S-parameter models into golden schematic and EM-IR analysis with self-heating with the Voltus-Fi Custom Power Integrity Solution, allowing automatic management of EM and RCX models for RF-accurate results. The flow enables users to effectively manage corner simulations and achieve design robustness.

The EMX Planar 3D Solver and Quantus Parasitic Extraction are integrated into the Virtuoso platform, enabling layered extraction of coupling effects and guaranteeing full-design EM parasitic signoff. The Cadence RFIC full flow offers an efficient methodology that lets engineers achieve design goals—performance, power efficiency and reliability—in a single, tightly integrated design environment.

“Through our continued collaboration with Cadence, we’re enabling customers to improve productivity using Cadence-certified flows and our advanced N16 mmWave process technology,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “With the new reference flow, we’re making it easier for those creating next-generation mobile, automotive, 5G, healthcare, and aerospace designs to adopt our technologies quickly, and we’ve already seen customers leverage our technologies to advance innovation.”

“By working closely with TSMC, our customers have access to the most sophisticated capabilities to create competitive designs with TSMC’s N16 mmWave process technology and our comprehensive RF and RFIC flows,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “Cadence strives to provide our mutual customers with the best flows, and we constantly listen to feedback to gain an understanding of their real-world design requirements. This feedback allows us to tailor our flows accordingly so customers can focus on their designs, rather than integrations.”

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2022 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Featured


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 546 M - -
Net income 2022 754 M - -
Net cash 2022 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41 442 M 41 442 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 83,4%
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 151,32 $
Average target price 189,67 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anirudh Devgan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Wall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lip-Bu Tan Executive Chairman
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chin Chi Teng Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-18.80%41 442
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.48%1 869 395
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-45.96%52 528
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.89%48 083
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.02%45 068
THE TRADE DESK, INC.-36.88%28 241