    CDNS   US1273871087

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

(CDNS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
208.52 USD   +0.46%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cadence Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast

04/07/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its first quarter 2023 financial results webcast on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Participating in the webcast will be Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin Monday, April 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on April 24, 2023 until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, June 16, 2023 at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial


© Business Wire 2023
04:16pCadence Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast
BU
04/06Cadence Design Systems Launches New System Design Technology
MT
04/06Cadence Introduces Allegro X AI, Accelerating PCB Design with More Than 10X Reduction i..
BU
04/06Cadence Introduces Allegro X AI, Accelerating PCB Design with More Than 10X Reduction i..
CI
04/05Insider Sell: Cadence Design Systems
MT
04/05Cadence Design Systems Named One of the 2023 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune ..
AQ
04/04Cadence Named One of the 2023 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Fortune and Great Plac..
BU
03/29Synopsys spreads AI throughout its chip design tools
RE
03/27Nvidia shows new research on using AI to improve chip designs
RE
03/23China's Huawei makes breakthrough in design tools for 14nm chips and above - media
RE
Analyst Recommendations on CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 037 M - -
Net income 2023 963 M - -
Net cash 2023 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 61,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 56 969 M 56 969 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
EV / Sales 2024 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 10 200
Free-Float 82,3%
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 208,52 $
Average target price 212,21 $
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anirudh Devgan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Wall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lip-Bu Tan Executive Chairman
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
James D. Plummer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.29.81%56 969
MICROSOFT CORPORATION21.57%2 170 613
SYNOPSYS INC.17.74%57 253
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.96%53 855
SEA LIMITED61.60%47 231
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION23.20%40 632
