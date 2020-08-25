Log in
Cadence Design : IC Packaging Reference Flow Certified for the Latest TSMC Advanced Packaging Solutions

08/25/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Customers creating multi-chip(let) advanced packages for hyperscale and networking applications can achieve accelerated productivity through streamlined design, analysis and verification reference flows

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the certification of the Cadence® tools in TSMC reference flows for TSMC’s latest InFO and CoWoS® advanced packaging solutions, the Integrated Fan-Out with RDL interconnect (InFO-R) and Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate with silicon interposer (CoWoS®-S). Through the continued collaboration between Cadence and TSMC, customers designing hyperscale and networking applications can accelerate productivity via streamlined design, analysis and verification reference flows.

For more information on the Cadence advanced multi-chip packaging solutions that support the TSMC InFO and CoWoS advanced packaging technologies, please visit www.cadence.com/go/packagingcs.

With a focus on system-level power, performance and area (PPA), today’s technology innovators need to create functionally dense devices with higher performance and minimal power consumption. In an effort to provide more automation when designing these advanced packages, Cadence and TSMC developed flows for planning, designing, analyzing and verifying each unique advanced packaging technology, providing a clear path to meet design PPA objectives.

The latest reference flows offer a more efficient DRC signoff/tapeout methodology through preventive and correction design automation, enabled by the Cadence Allegro® package layout technology. Additionally, customers can achieve improved layout automation of InFO-R packages through support for a new standard InFO techfile and design macros in the Allegro Package Designer Plus in conjunction with new in-design DRC validation and improved performance in advanced de-gassing enabled by the Silicon Layout Option. Finally, the Cadence Clarity 3D Solver has been certified for 3D-EM extraction, including new support for S-parameter model creation for CoWoS-S designs.

“The result of our collaboration combining the Cadence tools and TSMC’s advanced packaging technologies helps our mutual customers address their design challenges for higher performance and minimal power consumption,” said Suk Lee, Senior Director of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We look forward to a continued partnership with Cadence to ensure that our customers can deliver their innovations to market faster than ever.”

“Since the early 1990s, Cadence has been developing tools that enable customers to achieve advanced multi-chip packaging design excellence, and by continuing our work with TSMC on advanced packaging technologies and techniques, customers can attain a higher level of automation and design accuracy when targeting TSMC state-of-the-art packaging solutions,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager, Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “Our mutual customers can start creating designs immediately using the latest Cadence and TSMC packaging technologies for today’s emerging applications.”

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
