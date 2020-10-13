Cadence Design : New Cadence Clarity 3D Transient Solver Delivers up to 10X Faster System-Level EMI Simulation

Log in
10/13/2020 | 04:31am EDT

System design teams can quickly and accurately simulate large and complex hyperscale, automotive, mobile, and aerospace and defense systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today expanded its system analysis product line with the introduction of the Cadence® Clarity 3D Transient Solver, a system-level simulation solution that solves electromagnetic interference (EMI) system design issues up to 10X faster than legacy 3D field solvers and offers unbounded capacity. Built on Cadence’s massively parallel matrix solver technology, the Clarity 3D Transient Solver handles workload levels that previously required time-consuming and expensive anechoic test chambers to test prototypes for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) compliance. The new solver is capable of simulating large designs that until now have been impractical or unable to be solved, reducing respins and accelerating time to market. This makes it ideal for many complex applications in the hyperscale computing, automotive, mobile, and aerospace and defense markets. For more information, please visit www.cadence.com/go/claritytransient.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005380/en/

The Cadence Clarity 3D Transient Solver quickly and accurately simulates large and complex hyperscale, automotive, mobile, and aerospace and defense systems, ensuring EMC compliance without expensive test chambers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cadence Clarity 3D Transient Solver quickly and accurately simulates large and complex hyperscale, automotive, mobile, and aerospace and defense systems, ensuring EMC compliance without expensive test chambers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a premier engineering service provider, Ultimate Technologies focuses on quick, efficient and first-time-right designs,” said Satoshi Utsumi, CEO of Ultimate Technologies, Inc. “The Clarity 3D Transient Solver from Cadence allows us to simulate with test-measurement accuracy so we can predict what will be measured during EMI testing, thereby ensuring our customers pass EMI compliance checking on the first pass while dramatically reducing the number of prototype designs. This allows us to shave up to three months off automotive ECU design cycles, reducing design cycle time by as much as 30 percent. With Clarity 3D technology, we can quickly iterate and improve design quality while meeting customer schedule demands.”

The Clarity 3D Transient Solver is capable of quickly and accurately performing large-scale simulations when designing critical interconnects for PCBs, IC packages, and system on IC (SoIC) designs within a mechanical enclosure. It relies on proven, proprietary Cadence distributed multiprocessing technology that spreads computing resources over hundreds or even thousands of cores in cloud-based compute environments. This unbounded capacity lets designers move beyond the module level to simulate entire systems at speeds up to 10X faster than legacy field solver technology while maintaining verifiable accuracy. This results in less time spent testing prototypes against EMI emissions and immunity standards such as those set by Comité International Spécial des Perturbations Radioélectriques (CISPR). The Clarity 3D Transient Solver also offers unparalleled integration with Cadence Virtuoso® Layout, Allegro® PCB Designer and SiP Layout.

“Many customers advise it is very time consuming and expensive to find problem areas in anechoic test chambers, and often those problems are challenging to isolate, identify and fix,” said Ben Gu, vice president of multi-physics system analysis in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “Now they can rely on the power of computational software simulation to identify and fix problems earlier in the design cycle. The Clarity 3D Transient Solver demonstrates that Cadence continues to deliver industry-leading solutions that significantly speed electronic system design.”

The Clarity 3D Transient Solver supports Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling system innovation. It is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
