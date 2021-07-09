Log in
Cadence Design : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast

07/09/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its second quarter 2021 financial results webcast on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Participating on the webcast will be Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, Anirudh Devgan, president, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin Monday, July 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on July 26, 2021 until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 17, 2021, at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design™ strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
