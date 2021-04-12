Cadence Design : Named One of the 2021 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

Cadence makes the list for the seventh consecutive year, coming in at #65

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced that Fortune and Great Place to Work® have honored the company as one of the 2021 100 Best Companies to Work For®. This is Cadence’s seventh year in a row being named to this prestigious list, coming in at #65 this year. Cadence is being recognized as one of the best companies to work for thanks to its outstanding people-first culture and history of innovation.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than half a million current employees across the U.S. The Great Place to Work audit recognized Cadence’s response to the pandemic, where the company garnered exceptional marks in the areas of leadership, benefits, programs and practices. In that survey, 90% of employees consider Cadence a great place to work, and 93% said they are proud to tell others they work there.

Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Cadence said, “I’m delighted and honored that Cadence has been recognized as an employer of choice alongside some of the best companies in the world. This award is a testament to the strength and resilience of our One Cadence—One Team culture, which propelled us to a year of record financial performance. Our relentless focus on our customers’ success has allowed us to thrive during a year of unprecedented challenges.”

Last year, with the world facing a unique situation, Cadence employed a people-first approach. Based on employee feedback, Cadence provided two stipends to purchase home office equipment or anything to support employees’ particular needs, provided back-up child and elder care and additional holidays for employees to recharge, supported flexible work schedules and instituted innovative diversity- and inclusion-focused programs.

“Our employees are what make Cadence unique and a truly great place to work. I am so thankful for their dedication and commitment to our customers and culture of innovation, especially in such trying times,” said Tan.

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work said, “Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies have stood out for their heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year. Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year—a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

The Fortune World’s Best Workplaces list is published at https://fortune.com/best-companies/2021/search/.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over a half a million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

