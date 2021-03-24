Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cadence Design Systems, Inc.    CDNS

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

(CDNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cadence Design : Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body Bias Feature

03/24/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adaptive Body Bias feature on GF’s 22FDX platform and Cadence digital full flow enable power efficiency and optimal PPA for IoT, voice processing and always-on sensor fusion SoCs

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has collaborated with GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) to successfully tape out a Cadence® Tensilica® test chip on GF’s 22FDX platform. This design used the Cadence digital full flow with Adaptive Body Bias (ABB) foundation IP along with the popular Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 and Fusion F1 DSPs, which are ideal for high-growth markets including IoT, voice processing and always-on sensor fusion. The test chip produced the desired results, demonstrating ultra-low power and ultra-low voltage.

The Tensilica HiFi 5 and Fusion F1 DSPs and the digital full flow support Cadence’s broader Intelligent System Design Strategy, enabling SoC design excellence. For more information on Cadence Tensilica IP, please visit www.cadence.com/go/tensilicagfpr. For more information on Cadence advanced-node digital solutions, please visit www.cadence.com/go/digitalgfpr.

GF’s 22FDX platform is a proven solution for a range of applications, including single-chip radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal SoCs, which is a logical fit for Tensilica IP. The Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP is the performance leader for artificial intelligence (AI) speech and audio processing, making it ideal for digital assistants, infotainment and other voice-controlled products. The Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP efficiently runs the narrowband communications standards typically associated with IoT communications, such as Bluetooth Low Energy, Thread and Zigbee, Wi-Fi and global navigation satellite systems (GNSS).

The digital full flow incorporates unified implementation and timing- and IR-signoff engines, offering enhanced signoff convergence, reduced design margins and iterations, optimal power, performance and area (PPA) and improved throughput. The Cadence full flow with integrated signoff achieves convergence by concurrently closing the design for all physical, timing and reliability targets. For designers who want to combine digital, RF, mixed-signal and custom designs on the same 22FDX chip, GF offers a Cadence-based mixed-signal OpenAccess process design kit (PDK) to improve productivity. See separate press release at www.cadence.com/go/gfmsoarelease.

The Cadence digital flow used for the tapeout on GF’s 22FDX platform included the Genus Synthesis Solution, Innovus Implementation System and Modus DFT Software Solution for implementation as well as the Tempus Timing Signoff Solution, Tempus ECO Option, Quantus Extraction Solution and Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution for full timing and power signoff.

“Cadence’s ongoing collaboration with GF to provide premier solutions to our joint customers has resulted in this compelling full-flow tapeout proof point with extremely attractive Tensilica DSP power, performance and area metrics,” said Sanjive Agarwala, Corporate VP, R&D, IP Group at Cadence. “Customers building products in the high-growth audio, voice, sensor fusion and communications markets can benefit by achieving highly efficient energy results, very low voltages and reduced project times with our digital flow and Tensilica HiFi 5 and Fusion F1 DSPs on GF’s 22FDX platform.”

With its high performance, power consumption, and broad feature integration capability, GF’s differentiated 22FDX platform is the solution of choice for designers and innovators working in IoT, wearables, Edge AI and other exciting applications.

“This tapeout validates the performance of the Cadence digital flow and Tensilica DSPs in conjunction with ABB enablement, which is a key differentiator for customers using our 22FDX platform,” said Mark Ireland, vice president of Ecosystem and Design Solutions at GF. “The Tensilica DSPs’ compelling PPA results with drain power voltage down to 0.5V are increasingly important to our customers designing portable devices that demand the extreme energy efficiency offered by our 22FDX solutions.”

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
10:46aCADENCE DESIGN  : Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX ..
BU
08:21aCADENCE DESIGN  : GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Cadence Add Machine Learning Capabilities ..
AQ
03/23CADENCE DESIGN  : GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Cadence Add Machine Learning Capabilities ..
BU
03/18CADENCE DESIGN  : Significant Insider Selling in Shares of Cadence Design System..
MT
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cadence Design Systems Sells for Tax Adds to 90-Day ..
MT
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : Cadence Design Systems Insider Continues Selling Trend with Tax..
MT
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : Cadence Design Systems Insider Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Se..
MT
03/16CADENCE DESIGN  : Unveils Next-Generation Sigrity X for Up to 10X Faster System ..
BU
03/08CADENCE DESIGN  : Receives TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum Customers' Choice Award for ..
BU
03/05CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 899 M - -
Net income 2021 612 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 778 M 35 778 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 150,01 $
Last Close Price 128,25 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lip Bu Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anirudh Devgan President
John M. Wall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John B. Shoven Chairman
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-6.00%36 096
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.10%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED8.84%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.0.72%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.68%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.54%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ