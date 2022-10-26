Advanced search
    US1273871087

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

(CDNS)
  Report
10/26/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
150.20 USD   -0.74%
Cadence Integrity 3D-IC Platform Certified for TSMC 3DFabric Offerings

10/26/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
Highlights:

  • Cadence’s Integrity 3D-IC platform, the industry’s first comprehensive solution that integrates system planning, chip and packaging implementation and system-level analysis in a single platform, is the leading full-flow solution certified for TSMC’s 3DFabric technologies
  • TSMC and Cadence collaborated to develop TSMC’s new 3Dblox standard to advance 3D-IC design
  • Joint customers using Cadence and TSMC offerings can accelerate multi-chiplet design turnaround time

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the leading Cadence® Integrity 3D-IC platform has achieved certification for and met all reference design flow criteria for TSMC’s 3DFabric offerings, including Integrated Fan-Out (InFO), Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS®) and System-on-Integrated-Chips (TSMC-SoIC) technologies. As part of the collaboration, the companies worked together to enable Cadence’s support of the TSMC 3DbloxTM standard to help customers accelerate advanced multi-die package design across 5G, AI, mobile, hyperscale computing and IoT applications.

The Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform combines system planning, implementation, Cadence Allegro® X packaging technologies and system-level analysis and is the industry’s leading full-flow platform enabled for TSMC’s new 3Dblox standard, which speeds 3D front-end design partitioning in complex systems. 3Dblox streamlines key aspects of design methodologies and allows chiplet reuse, providing a seamless interface for Cadence system analysis tools for early power delivery network (PDN) and thermal analysis via the Cadence VoltusIC Power Integrity Solution and CelsiusThermal Solver, extraction and static timing analysis via the Cadence Quantus Extraction Solution and Tempus Timing Signoff Solution and system-level layout versus schematic (LVS) checks via the Cadence Pegasus Verification System. Cadence’s new Allegro Substrate Router (ASR) technology is integrated with Allegro X packaging technologies for ultra-high density die-to-die and die-to-package RDL auto-routing.

“In today’s electronics market, customers need every advantage they can get when developing the highly sophisticated 3D-ICs that power emerging application areas,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “By working to ensure the Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform is certified for use with TSMC 3DFabric technologies, our mutual customers can enjoy significant gains in design efficiency that will help them get advanced, multi-chip solutions to market quickly.”

“Our Integrity 3D-IC platform offers system planning, packaging and system-level analysis in a single platform, which provides customers with seamless design creation capabilities and a comprehensive signoff flow that supports TSMC’s 3DFabric offerings,” said Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager in the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “By continuing to collaborate with TSMC, we’re giving our customers an efficient way to leverage the latest developments in 3D chip and multi-die technologies without compromising on time to market.”

The Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform is part of the company’s broader 3D-IC offering and aligns with the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling system-on-chip (SoC) design excellence. For more information on the Integrity 3D-IC platform, please visit www.cadence.com/go/integrityadv3dicpr.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2022 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Featured


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 547 M - -
Net income 2022 754 M - -
Net cash 2022 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41 442 M 41 442 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 83,4%
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anirudh Devgan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Wall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lip-Bu Tan Executive Chairman
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chin Chi Teng Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-18.80%41 442
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.48%1 869 395
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-45.96%52 528
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.89%48 083
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.02%45 068
THE TRADE DESK, INC.-36.88%28 241