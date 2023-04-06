Cadence Introduces Allegro X AI, Accelerating PCB Design with More Than 10X Reduction in Turnaround Time

Allegro X AI automates PCB placement and routing for small-to-medium-sized designs, reducing physical layout and analysis challenges that previously took days to minutes

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the Cadence® Allegro® X AI technology, a next-generation system design technology that offers revolutionary improvements in performance and automation. The new AI offering is built on and accessed through the Allegro X Design Platform and offers transformative time savings for PCB design, with placement and routing (P&R) tasks reduced from days to minutes and with equivalent or higher quality compared with manually designed boards.

P&R in PCB design is traditionally a manual time-intensive process that impacts time-to-market. The Allegro X AI technology leverages the scalability of the cloud for physical design automation, offering generative design of the PCB while ensuring the design is electrically correct and manufacturable. The new technology automates placement, metal pouring, and critical net routing, and is integrated with fast signal integrity and power integrity analysis. Using the generative AI capabilities, customers can streamline their system design process achieving a 10X or more reduction in PCB design turnaround time.

The Allegro X AI technology enables the following benefits:

Improved Productivity : Dramatic reduction in design turnaround time by automating placement, leveraging a scalable architecture that uses compute infrastructure on the cloud.

: Dramatic reduction in design turnaround time by automating placement, leveraging a scalable architecture that uses compute infrastructure on the cloud. Better Quality of Results : Placement automation using generative AI enables feasibility analysis in the early phases of design. Exploring a much larger solution space than what is possible through manual methods, the technology drives optimization of metrics such as shorter wire lengths while adhering to the design constraints.

: Placement automation using generative AI enables feasibility analysis in the early phases of design. Exploring a much larger solution space than what is possible through manual methods, the technology drives optimization of metrics such as shorter wire lengths while adhering to the design constraints. Efficient Design Closure: Integrated tightly with system analysis technologies through the Allegro X Platform where the user can optimize the designs for electrical and thermal performance.

“Cadence is committed to delivering system design solutions that incorporate the power of AI and cloud technology to ensure the fastest turnaround times,” said Michael Jackson, corporate vice president of R&D at Cadence. “The new Allegro X AI technology extends Cadence’s technology leadership in PCB design and provides a transformative impact, offering customers greater productivity through AI-powered automation, improved engine performance and integration with Cadence’s system design and analysis product portfolio.”

The new Allegro X AI technology supports Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, which enables customers to accelerate system innovation. Customers can learn more at www.cadence.com/go/AllegroXAI.

Endorsements:

“The Allegro X AI technology reduces the placement time from days to minutes, while taking into account signal integrity and power integrity effects. The AI technology was also able to provide me with placement options that I had not considered. The technology dramatically decreases design time and will fundamentally change how we do PCB designs.”

- Allan Nørgaard, CID, PCB Design at Velux

“At Schneider Electric, turnaround time and the quality of the end product are absolutely critical for business success. With the Allegro X AI technology from Cadence, we see a great potential to significantly shorten our development cycle. The hardware designer can make assessments on density and complexity—and adjust the electrical design to ensure a rapid and efficient completion of the design, as well as improved productivity.”

- Jean-Christophe Dejean, VP PLM Processes & Governance at Schneider Electric

“Designer productivity is crucial for business success at Kioxia. Our team is collaborating closely with Cadence to automate the placement and routing of IC package and PCB reference designs with the Allegro X AI technology to enable an order-of-magnitude reduction in design turnaround time.”

- Chiaki Takubo, Technology Executive, Package and Test Technology at Kioxia Corporation

