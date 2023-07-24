Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the second quarter of 2023.

Cadence reported second quarter 2023 revenue of $977 million, compared to revenue of $858 million for the same period in 2022. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 31 percent and recognized net income of $221 million, or $0.81 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating margin of 33 percent and net income of $187 million, or $0.68 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 42 percent and net income was $334 million, or $1.22 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 42 percent and net income of $298 million, or $1.08 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

“Cadence delivered excellent results for the second quarter of 2023, with strong ongoing customer demand for our innovative technologies,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “With its unparalleled promise, Generative AI is beginning to make a significant impact globally. Our dedicated focus on AI over the past several years, combined with our computational software expertise and invaluable data that lies at the core of AI, uniquely positions us to deliver to the tremendous potential of this transformative technology.”

“We achieved another quarter of strong financial results and are raising our revenue, operating margin and EPS guidance for 2023 yet again,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Our revenue outlook for the second half represents a year-over-year growth of approximately 15%, allowing us to raise our 2023 revenue guidance to more than 14% growth over 2022.”

CFO Commentary

Business Outlook

For the second half of 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $2.052 billion to $2.092 billion. Second half GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 30 percent to 31 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.71. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 41 percent to 42 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.54 to $2.60.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $4.05 billion to $4.09 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 30.2 percent to 31.2 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $3.35 to $3.41. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 41.2 percent to 42.2 percent and net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $5.05 to $5.11.

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use this normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

A schedule showing reconciliations of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, is included in this press release.

Audio Webcast Scheduled

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including Cadence's outlook on future operating results, strategic objectives, business prospects, technology and product developments, industry trends and other statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” and words of similar import and the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) Cadence’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which it operates; (ii) the success of Cadence’s efforts to maintain and improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold, the timing of orders and deliveries and the ability to develop, install or deliver Cadence’s products or services; (iv) change in customer demands or supply constraints that could result in delays in purchases, development, installations or deliveries of Cadence's products or services, including those resulting from consolidation, restructurings and other operational efficiency improvements of Cadence’s customers; (v) economic, geopolitical and industry conditions, including that of the semiconductor and electronics industries, government regulations and trade restrictions; (vi) capital expenditure requirements, legislative or regulatory requirements, changes in tax laws, interest rates, currency exchange rate fluctuations, inflation rates and Cadence’s ability to access capital and debt markets; (vii) the acquisition of other companies, businesses or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate them; (viii) events that affect cash flow, liquidity, or reserves, or settlement assumptions Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation, regulatory or other matters; and (ix) the effects of any litigation, regulatory, tax or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party or to which Cadence or its products, services or properties are subject. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence’s repurchases of its common stock are subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence’s business, please refer to Cadence’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent report on Form 10-K, subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and future filings.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cadence disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence's business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:

Operating Margin Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 July 2, 2022 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 31% 33% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8% 7% Amortization of acquired intangibles 2% 2% Acquisition and integration-related costs 1% 1% Restructuring 0% 0% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) 0% (1)% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 42% 42%

Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 July 2, 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 221,120 $ 186,920 Stock-based compensation expense 76,608 64,270 Amortization of acquired intangibles 14,920 14,701 Acquisition and integration-related costs 13,946 8,278 Restructuring — 16 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) 3,155 (6,524 ) Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (2,508 ) 7,610 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 6,509 22,551 Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 333,750 $ 297,822

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 July 2, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.81 $ 0.68 Stock-based compensation expense 0.28 0.23 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.06 0.05 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.05 0.03 Restructuring — — Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) 0.01 (0.02 ) Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (0.01 ) 0.03 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.02 0.08 Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.22 $ 1.08 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share 272,996 275,172

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 873,925 $ 882,325 Receivables, net 440,915 486,710 Inventories 139,576 128,005 Prepaid expenses and other 188,634 209,727 Total current assets 1,643,050 1,706,767 Property, plant and equipment, net 370,193 371,451 Goodwill 1,428,772 1,374,268 Acquired intangibles, net 340,742 354,617 Deferred taxes 872,151 853,691 Other assets 500,216 476,277 Total assets $ 5,155,124 $ 5,137,071 Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ - $ 100,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 510,007 557,158 Current portion of deferred revenue 686,293 690,538 Total current liabilities 1,196,300 1,347,696 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of deferred revenue 96,653 91,524 Long-term debt 648,551 648,078 Other long-term liabilities 305,165 304,660 Total long-term liabilities 1,050,369 1,044,262 Stockholders' equity 2,908,455 2,745,113 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,155,124 $ 5,137,071

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Income Statements For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and July 2, 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 July 2, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 2, 2022 Revenue: Product and maintenance $ 922,790 $ 802,285 $ 1,886,532 $ 1,648,529 Services 53,789 55,236 111,737 110,758 Total revenue 976,579 857,521 1,998,269 1,759,287 Costs and expenses: Cost of product and maintenance 74,218 68,717 174,456 141,512 Cost of services 22,640 23,948 46,874 48,996 Marketing and sales 167,070 139,296 333,736 279,482 Research and development 354,416 286,597 704,711 577,492 General and administrative 54,605 51,426 108,132 100,363 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,302 4,633 8,569 9,597 Restructuring - 16 - 28 Total costs and expenses 677,251 574,633 1,376,478 1,157,470 Income from operations 299,328 282,888 621,791 601,817 Interest expense (8,877 ) (4,281 ) (18,137 ) (8,389 ) Other income (expense), net 7,973 (5,962 ) 16,257 (10,862 ) Income before provision for income taxes 298,424 272,645 619,911 582,566 Provision for income taxes 77,304 85,725 156,987 160,311 Net income $ 221,120 $ 186,920 $ 462,924 $ 422,255 Net income per share - basic $ 0.82 $ 0.69 $ 1.72 $ 1.55 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 1.70 $ 1.53 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 269,714 271,520 269,607 272,028 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 272,996 275,172 273,078 276,097

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and July 2, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, July 2, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 882,325 $ 1,088,940 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 462,924 422,255 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 70,432 67,690 Amortization of debt discount and fees 626 539 Stock-based compensation 150,896 123,739 Loss on investments, net 554 3,124 Deferred income taxes (20,171 ) (41,597 ) Provisions for losses on receivables 720 133 ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities (3,543 ) 1,742 Other non-cash items 1,834 88 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses: Receivables 41,208 (64,036 ) Inventories (16,981 ) 367 Prepaid expenses and other 50,793 40,571 Other assets (31,838 ) 14,476 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (37,049 ) 17,470 Deferred revenue 1,269 80,460 Other long-term liabilities 9,497 (5,872 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 681,171 661,149 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (29,212 ) (1,000 ) Proceeds from the sale and maturity of investments 1,505 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (46,655 ) (42,202 ) Purchases of intangible assets - (750 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired (55,379 ) (25,000 ) Net cash used for investing activities (129,741 ) (68,952 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 50,000 - Payments on revolving credit facility (150,000 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 77,502 50,224 Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock (78,988 ) (63,544 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (450,119 ) (600,049 ) Net cash used for financing activities (551,605 ) (613,369 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8,225 ) (38,224 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,400 ) (59,396 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 873,925 $ 1,029,544

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Unaudited) Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue) 2022 2023 GEOGRAPHY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Americas 47% 45% 45% 46% 46% 44% 41% China 16% 13% 17% 13% 15% 17% 18% Other Asia 18% 18% 17% 18% 18% 18% 18% Europe, Middle East and Africa 14% 18% 16% 17% 16% 15% 17% Japan 5% 6% 5% 6% 5% 6% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue) 2022 2023 PRODUCT CATEGORY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Custom IC Design and Simulation 22% 23% 22% 22% 22% 20% 22% Digital IC Design and Signoff 27% 27% 29% 28% 28% 25% 27% Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware 28% 24% 25% 25% 26% 32% 27% IP 13% 14% 12% 12% 12% 11% 11% System Design and Analysis 10% 12% 12% 13% 12% 12% 13% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin As of July 24, 2023 (Unaudited) Six Months Ending Year Ending December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Forecast Forecast GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 30% - 31% 30.2% - 31.2% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8% 8% Amortization of acquired intangibles 2% 2% Acquisition and integration-related costs 1% 1% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0% 0% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue† 41% - 42% 41.2% - 42.2% †The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share As of July 24, 2023 (Unaudited) Six Months Ending Year Ending December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Forecast Forecast Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $1.65 to $1.71 $3.35 to $3.41 Stock-based compensation expense 0.65 1.20 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.12 0.23 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.06 0.17 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses - 0.02 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* - (0.02) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.06 0.10 Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis† $2.54 to $2.60 $5.05 to $5.11

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income As of July 24, 2023 (Unaudited) Six Months Ending Year Ending December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 ($ in millions) Forecast Forecast Net income on a GAAP basis $452 to $468 $915 to $931 Stock-based compensation expense 178 329 Amortization of acquired intangibles 33 63 Acquisition and integration-related costs 17 47 Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses - 6 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* - (6) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 15 26 Net income on a non-GAAP basis† $695 to $711 $1,380 to $1,396 †The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. * Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

