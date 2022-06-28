Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDNS   US1273871087

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

(CDNS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:28 2022-06-28 pm EDT
150.38 USD   -2.64%
Cadence and Intel Foundry Services Collaborate to Accelerate Innovation with Scalable and Proven Cadence Cloud Solutions

06/28/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
Highlights:

  • Through the new Intel Foundry Services Cloud Alliance, customers have access to Cadence full-flow design tools, the Cadence Cloud portfolio and Intel advanced process and packaging technologies in a secure, cloud-based design environment
  • Designing in the cloud enables greater efficiency and faster time to market
  • Industry-leading, production-proven Cadence Cloud portfolio offers mutual IFS and Cadence customers a full breadth of cloud offerings via highly flexible business models

 

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced it has joined the new Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Cloud Alliance to enable customers to leverage scalable design tools from Cadence and the compute power of the cloud. Through the collaboration, users have access to the production-proven Cadence® portfolio and Intel advanced process and packaging technologies in a secure, cloud-based design environment. Using a cloud-based environment, customers can move entire electronic design automation (EDA) flows or specific peak workloads to the cloud as needed, achieving greater efficiency and faster time to market.

By joining the IFS Cloud Alliance, Cadence brings the extensive experience it has gained by working with thousands of customers to accelerate innovation with its proven cloud solutions. To address complex design workloads, the industry-leading, production-proven Cadence Cloud portfolio offers mutual IFS and Cadence customers a full breadth of cloud offerings via highly flexible business models. Over the years, Cadence Cloud portfolio users have successfully accelerated turnaround times for EDA workloads from a few months to a few weeks, improved overall cost efficiency and increased engineering productivity.

“The IFS Cloud Alliance brings easily accessible and scalable compute to help our customers in accelerating their designs, making the cloud accessible to startups, firms with small in-house design teams and companies with established on-premises compute farms alike,” said Rahul Goyal, vice president and general manager of design ecosystem enablement at Intel Foundry Services. “We look forward to helping users achieve design success with the powerful combination of our advanced process and packaging technologies and Cadence design tools.”

“Designing for today’s emerging applications—5G, automotive, industrial internet of things, hyperscale computing, artificial intelligence/machine learning and more—requires the advanced compute power of the cloud,” said Mahesh Turaga, vice president, Cloud Business Development at Cadence. “By joining the IFS Cloud Alliance, we’re enabling joint customers to achieve productivity, scalability, security and flexibility goals with our design tools, the Cadence Cloud portfolio and Intel advanced process and packaging technologies while also helping them speed time to market.”

The Cadence Cloud portfolio supports the company’s Intelligent System Design strategy, which enables customers to achieve SoC design excellence. For more information on the portfolio, visit www.cadence.com/go/cloudportifs.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2022 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Featured


© Business Wire 2022
