Cadence's Anirudh Devgan to Present at KeyBanc Conference
BU
07:16aINSIDER SELL : Cadence Design Systems
MT
07:14aINSIDER SELL : Cadence Design Systems
MT
Cadence's Anirudh Devgan to Present at KeyBanc Conference

08/02/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:
Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:
Devgan will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Vail, Colorado.

WHEN:
The talk will be available live by webcast at 7:45 a.m. MDT on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay by 7:00 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, September 16, 2022.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2022 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 489 M - -
Net income 2022 764 M - -
Net cash 2022 867 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50 677 M 50 677 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 83,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 185,04 $
Average target price 189,59 $
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anirudh Devgan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Wall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lip-Bu Tan Executive Chairman
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chin Chi Teng Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.14%50 677
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.34%2 073 369
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.64%56 725
SYNOPSYS INC.-0.27%56 601
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.77%53 685
SEA LIMITED-65.47%43 234