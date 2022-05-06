Log in
    CDNS   US1273871087

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

(CDNS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
146.37 USD   -2.03%
Cadence's John Wall and Richard Gu to Present at Needham Conference
AQ
05:24pCadence's John Wall and Richard Gu to Present at Needham Conference
BU
07:05aINSIDER SELL : Cadence Design Systems
MT
Cadence's John Wall and Richard Gu to Present at Needham Conference

05/06/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:
John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Richard Gu, vice president investor relations, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:
Wall and Gu will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Needham Technology and Media Conference on May 16, 2022.

WHEN:
The talk will be available live by webcast at 12:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 16, 2022. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay starting at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, May 16, 2022 through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, June 17, 2022.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2022 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 424 M - -
Net income 2022 737 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41 198 M 41 198 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 83,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 149,40 $
Average target price 184,20 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anirudh Devgan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Wall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lip-Bu Tan Executive Chairman
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chin Chi Teng Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.83%41 198
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.53%2 074 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.68%57 312
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.21%54 075
SEA LIMITED-63.39%45 848
SYNOPSYS INC.-23.38%43 226