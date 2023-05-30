Advanced search
    CDNS   US1273871087

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

(CDNS)
  Report
05/30/2023
234.75 USD   +2.81%
Cadence's John Wall to Present at BofA Securities Conference

05/30/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:
John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:
Wall will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

WHEN:
The talk will be available live by webcast at 1:20 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and will be available for replay for 90 days.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial


© Business Wire 2023
